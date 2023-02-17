Welcome to English in a minute from home. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ
After a long day, it feels good to take off your shoes. Is that what this expression is describing?
ຫລັງຈາກຍ່າງໄປມາໝົດມື້ແລ້ວ ມັນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖອດເກີບຂອງທ່ານອອກ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດນີ້ ໝາຍເຖິງແມ່ນບໍ່? ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປ ຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ແລະ Jonathan ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ ເພື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ?
Oh no. Stores may start running out of coffee.
ໂອບໍ່ວ່າຕິ. ຮ້ານຄ້າອາດຈະເລີ່ມໝົດກາເຟຂາຍແລ້ວ.
What's next? Chocolate. I have to go.
ຕໍ່ໄປຊິແມ່ນຫຍັງຫລະ? ຊັອກໂຄແລັດບໍ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ໄປກ່ອນເດີ້.
Anna, where are you going?
Anna ເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຊິໄປໃສຫລະ?
I'm not waiting for the other shoe to drop Jonathan. I'm going to the store right now.
ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ເກີບອີກກິ່ງນຶ່ງຕົກລົງມາດອກ Jonathan. ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງດຽວນີ້.
Imagine you live below a really loud neighbor. Each night he takes off his shoes and drops them on the floor. You hear the first loud drop and then wait for the second. When “we wait for the other shoe to drop,” we wait for the next bad thing to happen.
ລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງວ່າ ເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມຂອງເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ໃຊ້ສຽງດັງຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ. ໃນແຕ່ລະຄືນລາວຖອດເກີບລາວອອກ ແລ້ວຖິ້ມລົງໃສ່ພື້ນ. ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສຽງດັງຈາກເກີບກິ່ງທຳອິດຕົກລົງໃສ່ພື້ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍລໍຖ້າຟັງຄັ້ງທີສອງ. ເມື່ອ “ພວກເຮົາລໍຖ້າເກີບ ອີກກິ່ງນຶ່ງຕົກລົງ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາລໍຖ້າສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາຕໍ່ໄປ.
And that's English in a minute.