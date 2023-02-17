Welcome to English in a minute from home. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ

After a long day, it feels good to take off your shoes. Is that what this expression is describing?

ຫລັງ​ຈາກຍ່າງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ໝົດ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ ມັນມີ​ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖອດເກີບຂອງທ່ານອອກ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່​ສຳ​ນວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດນີ້ ໝາຍ​ເຖິງແມ່ນບໍ່? ພວກ​ເຮົາມາພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ ​ຟັງບົດສົນ​ທະ​ນາລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ແລະ Jonathan ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ລອງເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​?

Oh no. Stores may start running out of coffee.

ໂອ​ບໍ່ວ່າ​ຕິ. ຮ້ານຄ້າອາດຈະເລີ່ມໝົດກາເຟຂາຍແລ້ວ.

What's next? Chocolate. I have to go.

ຕໍ່ໄປຊິແມ່ນຫຍັງຫລະ? ຊັອກໂຄແລັດບໍ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້​ໄປ​ກ່ອນ​ເດີ້.

Anna, where are you going?

Anna ເຈົ້າ​ກໍາ​ລັງ​ຊິໄປ​ໃສຫ​ລະ?

I'm not waiting for the other shoe to drop Jonathan. I'm going to the store right now.

ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າໃຫ້​ເກີບ​ອີກ​ກິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ດອກ Jonathan. ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຮ້ານຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ດຽວນີ້​.

Imagine you live below a really loud neighbor. Each night he takes off his shoes and drops them on the floor. You hear the first loud drop and then wait for the second. When “we wait for the other shoe to drop,” we wait for the next bad thing to happen.

ລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງວ່າ ເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມຂອງເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ໃຊ້ສຽງດັງຫລາຍອີ່​ຫລີ. ໃນແຕ່ລະຄືນລາວຖອດເກີບລາວອອກ ແລ້ວຖິ້ມລົງໃສ່ພື້ນ. ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສຽງດັງຈາກ​ເກີບ​ກິ່ງທຳອິດຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃສ່​ພື້ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍລໍຖ້າຟັງຄັ້ງທີສອງ. ເມື່ອ “ພວກເຮົາລໍຖ້າເກີບ ອີກກິ່ງນຶ່ງ​ຕົກ​ລົງ ກໍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາລໍຖ້າສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາຕໍ່ໄປ.

And that's English in a minute.