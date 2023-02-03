ໃນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໜາວ​ເຢັນ ມີ​ລົມ​ພັດຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໂຣ ​ມາ​ເນຍ ສິບ​ເອກ ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຈ​ສ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ ​ທິມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໂຕນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີແບ​ລກ​ຮັອກທີ່​ບິນ​ເວີນ​ລົງ​ຕ່ຳແລະ​ປີນ​ເຊືອກ 25 ແມັດ ລົງສູ່​ຫິ​ມະທີ່​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ດິນ​ທາງ​ລຸ່ມ​ນັ້ນ.

“ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ບໍ່ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ລືມ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ” ​ທີ່​ສິບ​ເອກ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຈມ​ຕີກອງພົນ ລາບ​ອາ​ກາດ 101st Airborne ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມທີ່​ອິດ​ເໝື່ອ​ຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ ເປັນເວ​ລາ 10 ​ທີ່ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ.”

ສິບ​ເອກວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ ໄດ້​ສິດ​ສອນ​ໂຄ​ງ​ການ 10 ມື້ ຫລາຍ​ເທື່ອ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງແຕ່​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ ເວ​ລາ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ 4,700 ຄົນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍກອງພົນລາບ​ອາ​ກາດ 101st ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຕ່າງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ມາ. ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງພົນໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້​ການ​ສິດສອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ຫລັກ​ສູດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຕໍ່​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ດິນ​ແດນ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

​ການຈົບ​ຈາກ​ຫລັກ​ສູດຢູ່ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ Mihail Kogalniceaunu ແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ໂລ​ວາ​ເກຍ.

​ນີ້ເປັ​ນ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ພົນ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເສີມ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສາມ​ເທົ່າ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ມານ 1,000 ຄົນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ 2022 ເປັນ​ປະ​ມານ 3,000 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້​ນີ້. ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ຢູ່ໄຄ​ຣແຫຼມ​ໄຄ​ເມຍ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍິງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງເລາະ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ທະ​ເລ​ດຳ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ມານ​ເຈັດ​ນາ​ທີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພັນ​ເອກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເອັດ ແມັດ​ໄທ​ແດັ​ສ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກອງ​ພັນທີ​ສອງຂອງກອງ​ພົນ​ລາບ​ອາ​ກາດ 101st.

ທ່ານ​ແມັດ​ໄທ​ແດັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເປັນ​ໜ່ວຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້.”

​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຖິງ ກອງພົນ​ທ​ຮ 101st ໄດ້ຂະ​ຫຍາຍອອກ​ໄປ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄ້າຍ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ ​ອື່ນໆ​ ທ​າງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO.

On a freezing, windy day in eastern Romania, U.S. Army Sergeant Chase Williams is urging a team of soldiers to jump out of a hovering Blackhawk and rappel 25 meters to the snow-covered ground below.

“You know you just got to get over that fear. You just got to get over that ledge the first time,” Williams says of the 101st Airborne Division’s Air Assault course, a grueling program that some soldiers refer to as “the 10 toughest days in the Army.”

Williams and his fellow trainers have taught the 10-day program several times since last summer when 4,700 troops with the 101st Airborne Division deployed across eastern Europe, but the iteration completed this week was unique. For the first time ever, soldiers in the division offered their punishing air assault course to partners on European soil.

Graduates from the course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base included U.S., Romanian, Dutch, French and Slovak soldiers.

It’s the latest example of how the division, deployed to Europe for the first time since World War II, is bolstering NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In Romania, U.S. troop numbers have tripled from approximately 1,000 troops in January 2022 to about 3,000 today. A high-end missile launched from Russian-controlled Crimea could reach the soldiers based along the Black Sea in about seven minutes, according to U.S. Army Colonel Ed Matthaidess, commander of the 101st’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

“We are the closest U.S. Army formation to the fight in Ukraine right now,” Matthaidess told VOA.

Since their arrival, the 101st has spread out to fortify its positions across the country, and in other nations on NATO’s eastern flank.