ໃນມື້ທີ່ມີອາກາດໜາວເຢັນ ມີລົມພັດຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ໂຣ ມາເນຍ ສິບເອກ ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ເຈສ ວິລລຽມ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ທິມທະຫານໂຕນອອກຈາກເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີແບລກຮັອກທີ່ບິນເວີນລົງຕ່ຳແລະປີນເຊືອກ 25 ແມັດ ລົງສູ່ຫິມະທີ່ປົກຄຸມຢູ່ໜ້າດິນທາງລຸ່ມນັ້ນ.
“ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ ພວກເຈົ້າຕ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ. ພວກເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລືມເລື້ອງນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ” ທີ່ສິບເອກວິລລຽມ ກ່າວຕໍ່ທະຫານຂອງໜ່ວຍໂຈມຕີກອງພົນ ລາບອາກາດ 101st Airborne ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການເຝິກຊ້ອມທີ່ອິດເໝື່ອຍທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ພວກທະຫານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນເວລາ 10 ທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນກອງທັບບົກ.”
ສິບເອກວິລລຽມ ແລະບັນດາເພື່ອນເຝິກຊ້ອມ ໄດ້ສິດສອນໂຄງການ 10 ມື້ ຫລາຍເທື່ອ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລະດູຮ້ອນ ເວລາກອງກຳລັງ 4,700 ຄົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກອງພົນລາບອາກາດ 101st ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການໃນຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກແຕ່ການປະຕິບັດງານ ເສັດສິ້ນລົງອາທິດນີ້ ແມ່ນຕ່າງຈາກທີ່ເຄີຍເຮັດມາ. ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນ ພວກທະຫານທີ່ຢູ່ໃນກອງພົນໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ການສິດສອນເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນຫລັກສູດການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຕໍ່ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຢູ່ດິນແດນ ຢູໂຣບ.
ການຈົບຈາກຫລັກສູດຢູ່ຖານທັບອາກາດ Mihail Kogalniceaunu ແມ່ນຮວມທັງ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຣມາເນຍ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະພວກທະຫານສະໂລວາເກຍ.
ນີ້ເປັນໂຕຢ່າງຫລ້າສຸດວ່າ ກອງພົນ ທີ່ສົ່ງໄປຢູໂຣບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນການປ້ອງກັນທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອົງການ NATO ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບສົງຄາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ຢູ່ໃນໂຣມາເນຍ ຈຳນວນທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສາມເທົ່າຈາກປະມານ 1,000 ຄົນ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2022 ເປັນປະມານ 3,000 ຄົນ ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້. ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຢູ່ໄຄຣແຫຼມໄຄເມຍທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຄວບຄຸມ ອາດສາມາດຍິງໄປເຖິງຖານທັບ ທີ່ຕັ້ງເລາະຢູ່ຕາມທະເລດຳ ພາຍໃນປະມານເຈັດນາທີ ອີງຕາມພັນເອກທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ເອັດ ແມັດໄທແດັສ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງພັນທີສອງຂອງກອງພົນລາບອາກາດ 101st.
ທ່ານແມັດໄທແດັສ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເປັນໜ່ວຍທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຊິດທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”
ນັບແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປເຖິງ ກອງພົນທຮ 101st ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປຕັ້ງຄ້າຍຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ອື່ນໆ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອົງການ NATO.
On a freezing, windy day in eastern Romania, U.S. Army Sergeant Chase Williams is urging a team of soldiers to jump out of a hovering Blackhawk and rappel 25 meters to the snow-covered ground below.
“You know you just got to get over that fear. You just got to get over that ledge the first time,” Williams says of the 101st Airborne Division’s Air Assault course, a grueling program that some soldiers refer to as “the 10 toughest days in the Army.”
Williams and his fellow trainers have taught the 10-day program several times since last summer when 4,700 troops with the 101st Airborne Division deployed across eastern Europe, but the iteration completed this week was unique. For the first time ever, soldiers in the division offered their punishing air assault course to partners on European soil.
Graduates from the course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base included U.S., Romanian, Dutch, French and Slovak soldiers.
It’s the latest example of how the division, deployed to Europe for the first time since World War II, is bolstering NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
In Romania, U.S. troop numbers have tripled from approximately 1,000 troops in January 2022 to about 3,000 today. A high-end missile launched from Russian-controlled Crimea could reach the soldiers based along the Black Sea in about seven minutes, according to U.S. Army Colonel Ed Matthaidess, commander of the 101st’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
“We are the closest U.S. Army formation to the fight in Ukraine right now,” Matthaidess told VOA.
Since their arrival, the 101st has spread out to fortify its positions across the country, and in other nations on NATO’s eastern flank.