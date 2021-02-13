ຄົນເຈັບທີ່ເປັນຫຸ່ນຈໍາລອງເໝືອນຈິງ ຊ່ວຍນັກສຶກສາພະຍາບານໃຫ້ສາມາດສືບຕໍ່ຝຶກຫັດໄດ້ ໄລຍະທີ່ມີການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ ຢ່າງໜັກ

ຄົນເຈັບທີ່ປົວພະຍາດ ໂດຍພົບໝໍທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ກຳລັງກ້າວຂາເຂົ້າມາຫາໝໍໃນຕົວຈິງ ແລະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ນັກສຶກສາພະຍາບານສາມາດສືບ ຕໍ່ການຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກ ຂອງພະຍາດຢູ່ນີ້. Tina Trinh, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີ ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັກສຶກສາ: “ເຈົ້າເຄີຍເຈັບຫົວບໍ?”

ຄົນເຈັບຕອບວ່າ: “ຂ້ອຍຮຽນແມ່ນ, ຂ້ອຍມັກເຈັບຫົວຫຼາຍ ຕອນໜັງສື.”

ນາງທີນາ ໂຈນສ໌ (Tina Jones) ແມ່ນຄົນເຈັບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປົວພະຍາດໂດຍ ການພົບໝໍ ທາງອອນລາຍທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ແລະທ່ານແມ່ນ ພະຍາບານຂອງນາງ. ແລະຖ້າຢາກໃຫ້ດີ, ທ່ານຕ້ອງຖາມຄຳຖາມທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ຄືກັນກັບການຖາມຢູ່ໃນໂລກຕົວຈິງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ແມສຊຽສ (David Massias), ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານຂອງອົງການແຊ ໂດ ແຮລດ໌ (Shadow Health) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການສົນທະນາ."

ທ່ານເດວິດ ແມສຊຽສ (David Massias), ພັນລະນາວ່າ ອົງການແຊໂດ ແຮລດ໌ (Shadow Health), ແມ່ນແບບຈໍາລອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມທາງອອນລາຍ ທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງສຳລັບພະຍາບານ ແລະນັກວິຊາການດ້ານການດູແລສຸຂະພາບ.

ມາເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນນີ້ໂດຍອີງຕາມສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ມາຂອງບໍລິສັດເຜີຍແຜ່ດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດທາງການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ແອລຊວີເອີ (Elsevier), ອົງການແຊໂດ ແຮລດ໌ (Shadow Health) ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນກາງຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພະຍາບານເວົ້າ ຫຼືຂຽນໃຫ້ຄົນເຈັບຢູ່ໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ແມສຊຽສກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການສົນທະນານັ້ນ ແມ່ນປະເມີນປະສິດທິພາບ ໃນການສຳ ພາດຂອງນັກສຶກສາຢູ່ໃນເວລາກວດຄົນເຈັບຢ່າງທ່ອງແທ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານການສົນທະນາ."

“ເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກຂ້ອຍຕື່ມອີກໄດ້ບໍ່ ກ່ຽວກັບອາການເຈັບຫົວຂອງເຈົ້າ. . .”

“ຕອນທີ່ຂ້ອຍເຈັບຫົວນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນຄືກັບວ່າ ປວດຄືຈັ່ງຖືກບີບໜິຫລະ ແລະ ກໍປວດນຸບໆ ຢູ່ .. . ”

ທ່ານ ບໍຣີ ຣີລໂຄ (Lorrie Rilko), ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາດສະດາຈານຈາກ ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ (George Washington) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ຕາມຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ຈຸດດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງມັນ ກໍຄືຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຖາມຄຳຖາມຫຸ່ນຈໍາລອງ ແລະໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາຕອບທ່ານໄດ້."

ທ່ານ ຣີລໂຄ ສອນນັກສຶກສາພະຍາບານທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ (George Washington) ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ... ... ອົງການແຊໂດ ແຮລດ໌ (Shadow Health) ສະໜອງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ປອດໄພ ເຊິ່ງນັກສຶກສາສາມາດຝຶກ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃຫ້ຕົນເອງໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ຣີລໂຄ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຝຶກວ່າ ມີຄຳຖາມໃດແດ່ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖາມ ແລະວິທີຖາມຄໍາ ຖາມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເຮັດແນວໃດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການເຮັດການວິນິດໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ການໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈຳລອງທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ປະກອບມີຊຸດຄົນເຈັບທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມີອາ ການເຈັບທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງແທ້.

ທ່ານ ຣີລໂຄກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຟັງສຽງຫົວໃຈແລະໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຫົວໃຈເຕັ້ນແທ້ໆ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດເບິ່ງດ້ວຍຕາ ແລະຟັງດ້ວຍຫູຂອງຕົນເອງ."

ນັກສຶກສາຮຽນຮູ້ການຕິດຕາມການສົນທະນາທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນອີກດ້ວຍ ເມື່ອມີສັນ ຍານບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ມີການລ່ວງລະເມີດທາງຮ່າງກາຍ.

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງອົງການ Shadow Health ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ນັກສຶກສາສືບຕໍ່ການຮໍ່າ ຮຽນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກ ຂອງພະຍາດຢູ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານເບຣັນທ໌ ກໍດອນ (Brent Gordon), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ, ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດແອລສວີເອີ (Elsevier) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃຊ້ສຳລັບການສິດສອນທີ່ອີງໃສ່ການຮຽນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນ ຍັງໃຊ້ໃນການປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ກໍານົດໃນການຝຶກຫັດຢູ່ຄລີນິກ ທີ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ ເຮັດອີກດ້ວຍ ເພື່ອຈະກາຍເປັນພະຍາບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງທະບຽນໄດ້."

ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການພະຍາບານຫຼາຍກວ່າເວລາໃດໝົດຢູ່ນີ້ ການໃຊ້ແບບຈຳລອງທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີພື້ນທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການຮຽນຮູ້ໄດ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

Virtual patients are stepping in for real ones and allowing nursing students to continue their training during the pandemic.

Student: “Do you ever get headaches?”

Patient: “Yeah, I get them a lot when I’m studying.”

Tina Jones is a virtual patient and you’re her nurse. And to be a good one, you must ask the right questions, just like in the real world.

David Massias, Managing Director, Shadow Health via Skype:

“You would actually have to start the conversation.”

David Massias is describing that Shadow Health, a virtual training simulation for nurses and healthcare professionals.

Recently acquired by health science publisher Elsevier, Shadow Health relies largely on what nurses in training say or write to patients.

David Massias, Managing Director, Shadow Health via Skype:

“That conversation engine truly evaluates how a student's effectiveness of interviewing, examining a patient through conversation.”

“Can you tell me more about your headaches . . . “

“When I get one it’s just kind of, tight and throbbing . . .

Lorrie Rilko, Assistant Professor, George Washington University via Skype:

“The greatest strength in my opinion is the ability to ask an avatar a question and have them respond to you.”

Lorrie Rilko (“RILL-koh”) teaches nursing students at George Washington University and says... ...Shadow Health provides a safe environment in which students can practice and build their confidence.

Lorrie Rilko, Assistant Professor, George Washington University)) ((Mandatory Skype logo))

“They get to practice ((Mandatory CG: Shadow Health)) what questions to ask and how to ask it, to get the information that’s so crucial to make that diagnosis.”

The virtual simulation includes a diverse set of patients with real-life symptoms.

Lorrie Rilko, Assistant Professor, George Washington University via Skype:

“They can listen to the heart ((Mandatory CG: Shadow Health)) and hear real heart sounds, they can look in their eyes and their ears.”

Students learn to navigate sensitive discussions too, like when signs of physical abuse are present.

Shadow Health’s technology lets students safely continue their education during the pandemic.

Brent Gordon, Managing Director, Elsevier via Skype:

“Not only just for the course base instruction, but also for the clinical hour requirements that are necessary to become a registered nurse.”

At a time when nurses are needed more than ever, virtual simulations are giving them the space to learn.