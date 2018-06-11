ເກີດການປະທ້ວງ ຮຸນແຮງໃນ ຫວຽດນາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີກົດໝາຍ ເສດຖະກິດພິເສດ

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນປະເທດ ຫວຽດນາມ ຫຼັງຈາກການ

ປະທ້ວງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເລື້ອງ ກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຂດເສດຖະກິດພິ

ເສດ ທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນຢ້ານວ່າ ມັນຈະມອບຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບ ທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດຈາກ

ຈີນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນ ແລະ ລະເບີດແກ້ວນໍ້າມັນແອັດຊັງ ໃສ່ສຳນັກງານ

ໃຫຍ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນແຂວງ ບິ່ນ ຖວນ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກກາງໃຕ້ ຂອງປະເທດ.

ອົງການຂ່າວທາງການ VN Express ເວົ້າວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ 102 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມ

ຕົວຳໄວ້, ແລະ ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປະທະກັນ

ກັບພວກປະທ້ວງ. ອົງການຂ່າວ VN Express ກ່າວວ່າ ຫ້ອງການລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້

ຖືກທຳລາຍ.

​

ການປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນຕົວເມືອງອື່ນໆ ຂອງ ຫວຽດນາມ, ລວມທັງ ນະຄອນ

ໂຮຈິມິ່ນ ແລະ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຮາໂນ່ຍ ນຳ.

ກົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດເຊົ່າດິນ ໃນເຂດເສດຖະກິດ

ສາມແຫ່ງ ເປັນເວລາດົນເຖິງ 99 ປີ. ຜູ້ບໍ່ພໍໃຈໃນພວກປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໄປຂອງ ຫວຽດ

ນາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ເລື່ອນການ

ຮັບຮອງຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ໄປຈົນຮອດທ້າຍປີນີ້.

ຫວຽດນາມ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນຄວາມ

ຂັດແຍ້ງດິນແດນກັບ ປັກກິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໝູ່ເກາະໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.



More than 100 people have been detained in Vietnam after violent demonstrations over a proposed law on special economic zones that many fear will give an unfair advantage to Chinese firms.



Demonstrators threw stones and homemade gasoline bombs, known as Molotov cocktails, at the local government headquarters in the south central province Binh Thuan.The state-controlled VN Express news outlet says 102 people were detained, and dozens of police officers injured during clashes with the protesters. VN Express says the government building was vandalized.



Demonstrations also took place in other Vietnamese cities, including Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



The proposed law would allow foreigners to lease land in three special economic zones for up to 99 years.Anger over the draft law among ordinary Vietnamese has prompted lawmakers to delay final approval until later this year.



Vietnam is one of many countries in the Asia Pacific region engaged in a territorial dispute with Beijing over islands in the South China Sea.