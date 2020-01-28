ພະ​ແນກ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໂລກ ຫາກໍ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ນັ້ນເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ເງິນ​ກູ້​ສີ​ຂຽວ” ຫລື "green loan" ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດຢືມ​ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ຄວັນ​ອອກ​ມາໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ເມື່ອ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ. ຫວຽດ​ນາມມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ແຕ່​ວ່າກໍ​ມີບັນ​ຫາມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ເພີ້ມສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ຮ່ວງເງິນ​ກູ້​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 212.5 ລ້ານ​ ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ເອົາໃຫ້ແກ່ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ VPBank ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເດືອນນີ້ ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຫລັກ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ສີ​ຂຽວ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຊຸດ​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳສາ​ກົນ​ແບບ​ສະ​ໝັກໃຈ ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນເງິນ​ກູ້​ແກ່​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ເຊັ່ນເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ຫລື ຄວາມ​ຫລາກ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວະ​ພາບ.

ໃນ​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ອັນ​ນີ້, ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫລື IFC ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໂລກ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີ "ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນທີ່​ໜາ​ທີ່​ສຸດ" ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ. ຄວາມ​ໜາ​ຂອງອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນແມ່ນວັດ​ແທກ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີ​ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່​ເງິນໂດ​ລາ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລວມຍອດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຫລື GDP ທີ່​ປ​ະ​ເທດນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ມາ. ເວົ້າ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄື ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ອາຍ​ແກັ​ສ​ເຮືອນ​ແກ້ວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຫລາຍ ແລະ ອົງ​ການ IFC ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຄື​ແນວນີ້ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫລຸດ​ມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ລົງ​ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

A division of the World Bank has just made its first so-called "green loan" to a bank in Vietnam, meant for businesses to help with environmental problems in a nation that has one of the world's highest emissions rates relative to its economy. Vietnam has a fast growing economy but also has a fast growing pollution problem.



The loan package of $212.5 million to VPBank was announced this month under the Green Loan Principles, a voluntary set of international guidelines to make loans for eco-friendly projects, such as to promote solar power or biodiversity.



In explaining why it packaged the loan, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) said that Vietnam is the most "carbon intensive" nation in the Asia Pacific region, after China and Mongolia. Carbon intensity measures how much carbon dioxide a nation emits for every dollar of gross domestic product (GDP) it generates. In other words Vietnam's economy costs a lot of greenhouse gas, and the IFC hopes loans like this one can help reduce the pollutants.



This meets a "strategic objective of increasing financing for climate-smart initiatives to boost environmentally sustainable development in emerging markets with high potential of greenhouse gas emissions reduction such as Vietnam," Rosy Khanna, the IFC financial institutions group director for Asia Pacific, said.



She said there is "high interest" among investors to provide a "source of capital while helping the country tackle climate change at the same time."



Climate problems mean Vietnam has a business opportunity that the IFC values at $753 billion for investors looking to tackle them.



The Southeast Asian nation has one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world but that growth is causing worry about the potential impact on the environment. Vietnamese citizens are increasingly worried about everything from the plastic rubbish that is ending up in the ocean, to the toxic chemicals that could be polluting their food and water supply. Khanna said Vietnam has a lot of potential to reduce emissions, but the reason emissions are so high is that the nation is increasingly generating electricity through coal, the dirtiest source of energy.



VPBank, officially known as the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, said it would use the loan to invest in alternatives.



"This is also an opportunity to help VPBank make positive contributions to national objectives by providing financial solutions to the segment of corporate customers investing in eco-friendly projects, such as renewable energy, national energy security, energy efficiency, green buildings, green transport, [and] waste treatment," the bank said in a press release.



The IFC has also collaborated with businesses to facilitate green finance in other developing nations such as Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Mexico, and Ukraine.



It said the loans in Vietnam would likely be used for green infrastructure, in addition to energy projects, particularly involving small or medium size businesses.



VPBank has committed to setting up a management system to ensure accountability for the green loan, allowing it to record and monitor the types of green projects the loan finances, as well as allowing for third party verification.

