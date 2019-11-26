ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະລັດໃນ​ດ້ານການ​ທູດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້.

ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຮ​າໂນ່ຍນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ມາກ ແອ​ສ​ເພີ (Mark Esper), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງກັນປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸ​ດ​ຜ່າມນ​ມາ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຍາມ​ຝັ່ງອະ​ເນກ​ປະ​ສົງ​ລຳ​ທີ​ສອງໃຫ້​ຫວຽດ​ນາມເພື່​ອ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວມີ​ຂໍ້​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັບ​ຈີນນັ້ນ​.

ສ່ວນ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​, ມີ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພ້ອມໆ​ກັນ, ​ຄືຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກົງ​ສູນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອ​ງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ຂີ່​ເຮືອນ້ອຍ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽ​ມ​ຊົມ​ເຂດ​ທົ່ງ​ພຽງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຫລາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ, ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ແລະ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການທັງສອງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ກັນນັ້ນ, ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ, ສ່ວນ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງແມ່ນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ແບບ​ນິ້ມນວນ, ເປັນ​ການສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງການ ຮັດ​ແໜ້ນ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ແບບ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ຫວຽດ​ນາມກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກມີ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນສົງ​ຄາມທີ່​ຍືດ​ເຍື້ອ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເມ​ຣີ ດາ​ມົວ (Marie Damour), ຫົວ​ໜ້າກົງ​ສູນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຮ​ຈີ​ມິນໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ 3 ວັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມແຂວງ ອານ​ຊາງ (An Giang) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ແຂວງ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທົ່ງ​ພຽງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ, ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ສູນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ. ສູນ​ກາງ​ແບບນັ້ນ ມີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ ແລະ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂຮ​ຈີ​ມິນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສູນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍ. ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ແຫ່ງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງນັບ​ແຕ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ສອນ​ການ​ຂີດຂຽນ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ຫ້ອງ​ສອນ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນກັບ​ນັກ​ຕົນ​ຕີ​ປະ​ເພດ​ແຈ​ສ (jazz) ທີ່​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສູນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນນັ້ນ ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ທັງ​ການ​ໄປເບິ່ງການກວດຮູບ​ເງົາກ່ອນ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສາຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເປັນ​ແກ່ນ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ແບບ ນິ້ມນວນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ດາ​ມົວໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ເປີດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແຂວງອານ ຊາງ​ວ່າ "ການ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເປັນ​ການ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວິ​ໃສ​ທັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແໜ້ນ​ແກ່ນ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.”

Vietnam got a double dose of waterway diplomacy from the United States last week.

In the north, in Hanoi, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Wednesday his nation would provide Vietnam with a second coast guard cutter ship to use in the South China Sea, where it has a dispute with China.

In the south, in an unrelated event around the same time, a U.S. consul general toured the Mekong Delta in a dinghy as part of a series of visits related to education, environment, and culture.

The two separate events, one a display of hard power, the other a show of soft power, indicate the different ways Vietnam and the United States are getting closer, decades after fighting an exhaustive war.

U.S. consul general in Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour spent three days in the nearby delta province of An Giang, culminating in the opening of an American center. Such centers already exist in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where they have become like popular watering holes. Vietnam's young people hang out at these centers for everything from writing classes to dialogues with visiting jazz musicians to film screenings. They are the quintessence of soft power.

"The American hangout is a testament of our shared vision and marks an important milestone in the already strong relationship," Damour said at the center's opening at the University of An Giang.

It also marked the first such center outside Vietnam's megacities. The location matters, considering two-thirds of citizens live in rural areas. Rather than skewing ]to urban areas, the change shows the U.S. relationship is seeping all across the Southeast Asian nation.

"The future of Vietnam and the U.S.-Vietnam relationship will be determined not only by Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, but in all 63 provinces and cities of Vietnam," Damour said.

Her tour included visits to local Cham Muslims at the Mubarak Mosque, to discuss human trafficking with border officers, and to discuss agricultural trade with provincial leaders.

Trade is a conspicuous example of the bilateral relationship. Vietnam and the U.S. have had diplomatic relations for less than three decades. However in that time the U.S. became Vietnam's biggest market for exports, and Vietnam became one of the fastest growing markets for U.S. agricultural products. The communist nation also exports agricultural products, to the U.S. and elsewhere, with the Mekong Delta being a key rice basket and farming region.

Thucydides Trap

As for defense, Hanoi and Washington do not have a military alliance but share worries about the increasing power of Beijing. In announcing another patrol boat handover Esper said the U.S. is "providing Vietnam the capabilities it needs to protect its sovereignty and natural resources."

Esper even brought up Greek historian Thucydides during his speech to the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam last week. The once-esoteric Thucydides is now regularly name-dropped in geopolitical circles. More than two millennia ago he wrote of the war between Sparta and the rising power of Athens. In this millennium a Harvard historian compared those powers to the U.S. and China, saying most historic rivalries between an established and a rising power resulted in conflict, what is called Thucydides' trap.

As the top U.S. military official, Esper pinned the rivalry on China. First he focused on how a rising power -- Athens -- used "aggression" and "might" to bully a smaller state. Then he turned to the South China Sea territorial dispute, where he said smaller states like Vietnam face "harassment."

"China's unilateral efforts to assert illegitimate maritime claims threaten other nations' access to vital natural resources," he said, "undermine the stability of regional energy markets, and increase the risk of conflict."