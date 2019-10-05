ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຊາວຫວຽດ​ນາ​ມ ຕໍ່​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງຕາ​ເວັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໂຄງ​ການ

“ເຮືອນ​ສີ​ຂຽວ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້​ານ​ຫຼັງ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແທນ​ໃຫ້ການ​ໃຊ້​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຜະລິດຈາກຊາກພືດແລະ​ສັດ​.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂດຍ​ແນວໂຮມເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດ້ານດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​

ໃໝ່​ຂອງຫວຽດ​ນາມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫ​າຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​

ຈາກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ, ນັກ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງລັດ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ແບບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​

ການ​ປະ​ສົມ​ປະສານກັນລະຫວ່າວການເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະໂຄງການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມດ້ານ​

ການ​ເງິນ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ລັງານແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນໄປ​ສູ່ເຄ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຖານນຶ່ງລ້ານຫລັງເພີ້ມອີກ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຄໍາວ່າ “​ເຮືອນ” ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊື່​ໂຄງ​ການນັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ຜູ້ໃຊ້​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຂະໜາດ

ໜ້ອຍ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່າ​ການຫັນປ່ຽນ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ພ​ະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າດ້ວຍຕົວເອງ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຟາມ, ບັນ​ດາ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ນ້ອຍ, ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ຕຶກຂອງ​

ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ເຊັ່ນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ.

ໂຄງ​ການນີ້​ຈະ​ສຸມ​ໃສ່​ ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ສອງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ ຄື ​ແຜ່ນເກັບແສງ ຕາເວັນ

ທີ່ຕໍ່​ໃສ່​ກັບສາຍໄຟຟ້າ​ ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດສະໜອງ​ກະແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າໄດ້​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ

ແລະ​ແຜ່ນເກັບແສງຕາເວັນ​ທີ່​ຜະລິດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າໃຫ້​ແຕ່ຕຶກທີ່​ຕິດ​ແຜ່ນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຍັງ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານແສງ​ຕ​າ​ເວັນ

​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນນັບແຕ່​ການໃຊ້​ຈາກ​ສໍໍາລັບເຕົາ​ໄຟ ຈົນຕະຫລອດ​ໝໍ້ຕົ້ມ​ນ້ຳຮ້ອນ.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວດໍາເນີນງານ​ໂດຍ​ນະວັດ​ຕະກໍາ ແລະ​ສູນ​ກາງພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ສີ​ຂຽວ ທີ່

ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ຮ່າ​ໂນ້ຍ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ແບບຍືນຍົງຢູ່ໃນ​ຫວ​ຽດ​ນາມ

ແລະໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ. ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ຈະເສີມ​ແຜ່​ຂະ

ຫຍາຍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ຮູ້ຈັກ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ບໍ່​ແພງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​

ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ສາມາດ​ໃຊ້ມັນໄດ້. ເລີ້ມ​ແຕ່​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ສູນ​ກາງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງສະໜອງໄຟຟ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ,

ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍຢູ່ທາງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ແລະຫລາຍແຂວງ ລວມທັງແຂວງ ທົວ ທ້ຽນ,

ເຫວ້ ຢູ່ພາກກາງ, ດັກ ລັກ ຢູ່ເຂດ ພູ ທາງພາກກາງ, ແລະແຂວງອັນ ຊາງ ແລະເຫົ້າ

ຊາງ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Vietnamese advocates of solar power have begun a "Million Green Homes" project, aimed at spreading the use of solar power in the country instead of coal and other fossil fuels.



The project is being undertaken by the new Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action, formed in August by a group of leaders from business, academia and public organizations, and is designed to use a combination of public outreach and financial initiatives to get solar power on an additional million buildings.



Despite the "homes" in the project name, it is aimed at any small electricity consumer, especially those that can't afford the cost of converting to solar power on their own, such as farms, small businesses, offices, and public buildings, such as hospitals and schools.



The project will focus on two types of solar power -- panels connected to the national power grid that can supply electricity broadly and panels that just generate electricity for the buildings to which they are attached.



Advocates are also encouraging Vietnamese to use more solar power for uses ranging from stoves to water heaters.



The project is being conducted led by the Green Innovation and Development Centre, a Hanoi-based organization that promotes sustainable development in Vietnam and the Mekong region. The project is now examining how to spread awareness and make solar power affordable to under-served communities. Starting next year, the center will start a pilot project for new solar power consumers all across Vietnam, including Hanoi in the north and several provinces, including Thua Thien-Hue in central Vietnam, Dak Lak in the central highlands, and An Giang and Hau Giang in the south. The project will identify households and other small consumers eligible for support and help them to install solar panels.



Environmentalists are pushing ahead with the effort, even though renewable energy discussions here have largely focused on government policies and corporate issues and foreign investors want to be paid more for their electricity before they invest in solar power.



"Climate change poses a real threat to the natural environment that supports all of humanity and the critical habitats that we work to protect," Van Ngoc Thinh, Vietnam country director of the World Wide Fund For Nature, one of the members of the coalition, said.



"I call on all committed leaders from across the private sector, universities, subnational governments, and civil society to join the VCCA to take climate action," he added.



Another environmental organization in the climate alliance, the Ho Chi Minh City-based Center of Hands-on Actions and Networking for Growth and Environment, or CHANGE, stressed in an email that "the urgency of forming the alliance and the specific actions the alliance can contribute to promoting the use of rooftop solar [photovoltaic cells] and other energy-saving and green solutions."



Much of that urgency comes from Vietnam's increasing use of coal for energy, even while it considers itself one of the countries most at threat from climate change. The World Wide Fund For Nature in Vietnam said the Southeast Asian country plans to increase the number of coal-fired power plants to 51 from 20 now by 2030, which would cause carbon dioxide emissions to increase even more than they already are expected to.



Even amid government policies favoring more coal-fired plants, the government has expressed support for new types of energy sources.



"Vietnam's government always encourages the development and effective use of renewable energy sources," Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said at an event this summer.