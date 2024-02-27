ຫວຽດນາມ ມີຄວາມຫວັງສູງ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກອາຫານ ໄປຈີນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ

ຫວຽດນາມຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງອອກກະສິກຳຂອງຕົນໄປຈີນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະທົບທວນຄືນລະບຽບການຕ່າງໆໃນການເປີດຕະຫຼາດໃຫ້ມີປະລິມານຂອງສັດປີກ ປາ ແລະໝາກໄມ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຟາມ ທີ ຮວນ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Ba Huan Corporation ໃນນະຄອນ ໂຫຈີມິນຊີຕີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ສະໜອງສັດປີກແລະໄຂ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ຍິນດີນຳການເຂົ້າເຖິງຕະຫຼາດຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໂຕຂອງຈີນ ຈຳນວນ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ.

“ບໍລິສັດຂອງຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍສົ່ງອອກຊີ້ນໄກ່ ຫຼື ໄຂ່ເຂົ້າໄປຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່. ການຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຫວງຫ້າມອັນນີ້ ຂະເປີດປະຕູຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແລະພວກກະເສດຕະກອນຊາວຫວຽດນາມທີ່ເຮັດຟາມລ້ຽງສັດ” ທ່ານນາງ ຟາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພາສາຫວຽດນາມ ທາງໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນທີ 21 ກຸມພາ.

ໃນປີ 2023 ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງສັດລ້ຽງຕ່າງໆກວມເອົາພຽງແຕ່ 1 ເປີເຊັນຂອງມູນຄ່າ 12 ພັນ 2 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການສົ່ງອອກ ກະສິກຳ, ປ່າໄມ້ ແລະສັດນ້ຳ ໄປຈີນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຂອງທາງການ Vietnam Plus. ການສົ່ງອອກນົມງົວ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນນົມກວມເອົາ 93 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງມູນຄ່າການສົ່ງອອກຜະລິດຕະພັນສັດລ້ຽງທັງໝົດຂອງຫວຽດນາມໄປຈີນ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະການພັດທະນາຊົນນະບົດ.

ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງກະສິກຳແລະການພັດທະນາຊົນນະບົດຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ທ່ານ ທຣານ ທັນ ນາມ ໄດ້ປະກາດຫຼັງຈາກການເດີນທາງໄປຈີນໄລຍະຫ້າວັນເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຫ້າມກ່ຽວກັບການນຳເຂົ້າສັດປີກຈາກຫວຽດນາມ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຂອງທາງການຫວຽດນາມ ແລະຫວຽດນາມກະສິກຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ເມື່ອວັນທີ 31 ມັງກອນ.

High demand for meat

Nam said that China’s consumer demand for meat products is worth about $400 billion annually, and there is great potential for exporting meat from Vietnam, China’s Xinhua reported.

Nam’s working trip to Beijing and Guangzhou January 14-20 was aimed at boosting the two nations’ cooperation in farm produce import and export activities, he said.

On January 16, Nam had separate meetings with Ma Youxiang, China’s vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, and Zhao Zenglian, deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs, to request that China open its market to Vietnamese products.

China’s General Administration of Customs has agreed to a prompt completion of the documentation to sign three protocols, Nam said.

These would cover the export of sustainably caught seafood, the export of farmed crocodiles, and the export of monkeys raised for scientific research from Vietnam to China, according to the website of Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Also, the two nations reached a consensus on reopening China to Vietnam’s tropical rock lobsters, Nam said, adding that China is considering importing Vietnamese avocados and passion fruit as well.

“Nam’s business trip [to] China will help flourish fruit, vegetable exports to China in 2024,” Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, who accompanied Nam to China, told VOA Vietnamese by phone on February 21.

Active partners

Vietnam has been China's largest trading partner among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations since 2016, with bilateral trade accounting for 25% of China's total trade with the 10-member regional bloc in the first 11 months of 2023, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

The two neighboring countries have “large space for cooperation in the agricultural sector,” Xinhua reported on December 13.

In the first 11 months of 2023, China imported 44.62 billion yuan or more than $6.2 billion worth of Vietnamese agricultural products, marking a year-on-year increase of 20.3%, according to the Xinhua report.

In 2023, Vietnam’s livestock products constituted only 1% of the total agricultural, forestry and fishery export value to China, amounting to $12.2 billion, according to the International Trade Council.

The ITC said this modest share was primarily attributed to Vietnam's lack of official authorization for meat product exports to China, referring to China’s Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)-related import bans.

For many years, many of Vietnam's livestock products, including pork, beef, chicken and buffalo meat, have been subject to unofficial quotas at border crossings, also according to the ITC, which has 179 member nations. These products have encountered assorted border-related obstacles, as well as heightened scrutiny and stricter control standards, according to the ITC.

China is the biggest import market for Vietnam’s fruit, with the import turnover reaching $3.7 billion in 2023, up nearly 250% in value and 65% in market share compared with 2022, Vietnam media reported.

Vietnam has 14 types of fruits and agricultural products officially licensed to enter China - dragon fruit, watermelon, banana, lychee, longan, rambutan, jackfruit, mango, mangosteen, durian and passion fruit, plus black jelly, sweet potato and bird’s nest - according to the official Vietnam Economy website and Voice of Vietnam.

The watermelon agreement was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Vietnam last December, in addition to five others, which had been included in previous protocols: mangosteen, black jelly, durian, banana and sweet potato.

Dang said that the Chinese market is ripe for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables. He added that Chinese consumers favor Vietnamese durian products. If an agreement allowing export of frozen durian is signed, he estimates that the Chinese market “for fresh and frozen durian will bring in about $3.5 billion” to Vietnam.