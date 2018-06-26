ມີ 15 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລັງຈາກ ຝົນຕົກໜັກ ຢູ່ໃນຫວຽດນາມ

ມີ 15 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດຝົນຕົກໜັກ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມຊຸ ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.

ຫ້ອງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນຍັງ

ຫາຍສາບສູນ ໃນໄພທຳມະຊາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຮືອນຊານບ້ານຊ່ອງ

ຜົນລະປູກ ແລະຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ.

ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ລົມພາຍຸໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ໃນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ໄພທຳມະຊາດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໃນປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍອີກຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ຕໍ່ການກະເສດແລະໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ.

Fifteen people are dead after heavy rains triggered flash flooding and landslides in northern Vietnam.



The Vietnam Disaster Management Agency says at least 11 other people are missing amid the disaster, which wiped out homes, crops and roads.



The agency says the storm has caused more than $6 million in damages.



Natural disasters kills hundreds of Vietnamese each year, and leaves millions of dollars in damages to agriculture and infrastructure.