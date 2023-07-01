ຄົນຕາບອດ ແລະຜູ້ພິການທາງສາຍຕາ ມັກຈະອາໄສໄມ້ເຂ່ຍ ໃນ​ຍາມຍ່າງ ແລະ ໝາ ນຳ​ທາງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍບອກທາງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນການ​ໄປມາ​ຕາມຖະໜົນ ແລະທາງຍ່າງ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນໃໝ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ກຳລັງນຳເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ໃຊ້ໃນການ ບອກທາງ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃສ່ໃນເກີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍ​ກົງ​ເລີຍ. Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສຳລັບຄົນຕາບອດ​ ແລະຜູ້ພິການທາງສາຍຕາແລ້ວ ການໄປທາງໃດມາທາງໃດມັກ​ຈະໝາຍເຖິງການໃຊ້ໝານຳທາງ ຫຼື ໄມ້ເຂ່ຍ ​ໃນ​ຍາມຍ່າງສະ​ເໝີ. ແຕ່ໃນປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນນັ້ນ ມີຂໍ້ຄິດທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນຕີນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ - ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຊ່ອງ​ໂຕ​ໜັງ​ສື​ນູນ ຫລື ບາ​ເຣ​ລ (Braille).

ທ່ານ​ຣອຍ​ເຮ ໂຕ​ກຸ​ດະ (Ryohei Tokuda) ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການດ້ານການພັດທະນາຂອງ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດອາ​ຊີຣາ​ເຊ (Ashirase) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ມັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ກັນໃນປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ສະນັ້ນມັນມີຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກຫົນ​ທຸກແຫ່ງ, ​ຢູ່ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ, ໃນປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ."

ພື້ນຜິວປູຢາງ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສຳ​ຜັດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວໂລກ, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ນໍາ ທາງຜູ້ໃຊ້ໂດຍຕົວຊີ້ບອກທາງຮ່າງກາຍ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດອາ​ຊີຣາ​ເຊ (Ashirase) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃຫມ່ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກໍາລັງເອົາ ແນວຄວາມຄິດນີ້ ກ້າວ​ຂຶ້ນໄປອີກບາດກ້າວນຶ່ງ ໂດຍ​ເອົາຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຢູ່ພາຍນອກ ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ຫັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຕ​ກຸດະ (Tokuda) ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ: “ຈະ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການຮັບຮູ້ຊ່ອງຕົວອັກສອນນູນ ຢູ່ໃນເກີບນັ້ນໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ? ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຸດທໍາອິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນອາ​ຊີຣາ​ເຊ (Ashirase) ທີ່​ເປັນລະບົບນໍາທາງໃນເກີບ ໄດ້ຊີ້ທາງໄປ​ແກ່ ຜູ້ໃຊ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນ…… ແລະເຊັນເຊີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ວາງໄວ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນເກີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຕ​ກຸດະ (Tokuda) ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍວ່າ: "ມີເຄື່ອງສັ່ນສະເທືອນ​ໃນສາມ​ຈຸດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນອຸປະກອນອັນດຽວກັນ, ແລະທ່ານຈໍາເປັນ ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນທັງສອງອັນ ຢູ່ໃນເກີບທັງສອງກິ່ງ."

​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີອຸປະກອນອັດສະລິຍະ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບແອັບພິ​ເຄ​ຊັນຜ່ານບ​ລູ​ທູດ (Bluetooth) ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຈະ​ເອົາ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຂອງຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃສ່​ໃນ​ຫັ້ນ ແລະເສັ້ນທາງກໍ ຈະ ຖືກວາງເປັນແຜນທີ່ອອກມາ.

ເຊັນເຊີຈັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຈະກວດຫາທິດທາງທີ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ກຳລັງມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປ​ຫາ ແລະ ຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ຢູ່​ທາງຕີນຊ້າຍ ຫຼື ຕີນຂວາ, ຊີ້ບອກວ່າຈະໄປທາງໃດ. ຄວາມໄວຂອງການສັ່ນສະເທືອນກໍມີ​ຫລາຍ​ລ​ະ​ດັບແຕກຕ່າງກັນອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຕ​ກຸ​ດະ (Tokuda) ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ: “ຈັງ​ຫວະ​ຄວາມ​ໄວຂອງການສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ແມ່ນກົງກັນກັບໄລຍະຫ່າງໄປ​ຫາຫົວ​ມຸມ​ຫົນທາງ. ເມື່ອຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃກ້​ຫົວ​ມຸມ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ຈັງ​ຫວັດການສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ຈະເພີ່ມ ຂຶ້ນ.”

ພວກພັດທະນາອຸ​ປະ​ກອນກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ຊີ້ບອກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ທີ່ຕາບອດແລະ ພິການທາງສາຍຕາ ສຸມໃສ່ການລວບລວມເອົາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສໍາຄັນອັນອື່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່​ຢູ່ອ້ອມຂ້າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າກັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດອາ​ຊີຣາ​ເຊ​ວ່າການ​ໃຫ້ທິດທາງແມ່ນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເປັນຫ່ວງໜ້ອຍລົງ​.

ທ່ານ​ໂຕ​ກຸ​ດະ ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ: "ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນອາ​ຊີຣາ​ເຊ ສາມາດໄປ​ຕາມເສັ້ນທາງ, ສະນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດສຸມໃສ່ ຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້."

ມັນເປັນວິໄສທັດເພື່ອໃຫ້​ມີອິດສະລະພາບ ແລະການ​ເພິ່ງ​ຕົນ​ເອງໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Blind and visually impaired people often rely on walking sticks and guide dogs to help them navigate streets and sidewalks, but one Japanese startup is bringing navigation technology directly to their shoes.

For the blind and visually impaired, getting around often means using a guide dog or walking stick. But in Japan, there are helpful clues right beneath your feet -- Braille blocks.

Ryohei Tokuda, Ashirase Director of Development:

“It is famous in Japan, so they are everywhere, in road, in Japan.”

These tactile pavement surfaces have spread across the world, guiding users with physical cues they can feel.

Japanese startup Ashirase is taking the idea a step further, bringing the external sensations in.

Ryohei Tokuda, Ashirase Director of Development: “How do realize braille block inside the shoe? This is our first point.”

The Ashirase, in-shoe navigation system guides users with vibrations…… and motion sensors placed inside their shoes.

Ryohei Tokuda, Ashirase Director of Development: “There are three area vibrator inside the one device, and you need to use both devices on both shoe.”

With the smart devices connected to an app via Bluetooth users enter their destination and a route is mapped out.

Motion sensors detect the direction a user is heading in and vibrate on either the left or right foot, indicating which way to go. The speed of vibrations also varies.

Ryohei Tokuda, Ashirase Director of Development: “The tempo of vibration is corresponding to the distance to the corner. When user approach to the corner tempo vibration increases.”

The developers say these cues allow blind and visually impaired users to focus on gathering other important information about their surroundings.

They say with Ashirase, directions are one less thing to worry about.

Ryohei Tokuda, Ashirase Director of Development: “Ashirase can follow the route, so they can focus on the safety.”

It’s a vision for more freedom and autonomy.