ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ສຳລັບການກີດກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານອອກໄປເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານມີກຳນົດ ຈະຖືກລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານສະພາ ສະໄໝທີສອງ.
ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ຖືກກີດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍປະຊຸມ ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ນິໂຄລາສ ມາດູໂຣ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ. ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແລະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ຈາກການປີນຂ້າມຮົ້ວ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໄປຫາຕຶກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ຄືນອີກນຶ່ງສະໄໝ ໂດຍການຈັດແຈງກອງປະຊຸມຢູ່ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ແອລ ນາຊີອົງໂນລ (El Nacional) ຊຶ່ງເປັນໜັງສືພິມແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາຣາກາສ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ແລະພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.
ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາອີໂດ ກ່າວໃນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ “ໄຊຊະນະດ້ານການເມືອງ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ພຽງພໍກໍຕາມ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາເອົາຊະນະ ລະບອບຜະເດັດການ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາ ເອົາຊະນະ ລະບອບຜະເດັດການ ແລະຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງລະບອບຜະເດັດການ ຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.”
ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ໄດ້ນຳພາການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມາດູໂຣ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກືອບ 60 ປະເທດອີກດ້ວຍ ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.
ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດຕໍ່ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ແມ່ນບົນພື້ນຖານຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ການເປັນປະທານສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດນັ້ນ ທ່ານເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຕາມລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lashed out at police on Sunday for preventing him from attending the National Assembly where he was due to be voted in for a second term as parliament speaker.
Guaido was blocked from entering the chamber where a candidate loyal to President Nicolás Maduro was being sworn in.He tried and failed to climb over a fence in an attempt to reach the National Assembly building.
Opposition lawmakers later re-elected Guaido in a hastily arranged session at the headquarters of El Nacional newspaper, the last remaining newspaper in Caracas criticial of Maduro and his ruling Socialist party.
((Juan Guaido//Venezuelan Opposition Leader ))
"The political victory, although it's not enough, is that today we defeated the dictatorship again. We overwhelmingly defeated the dictatorship, the ambitions of the dictatorship. They didn't manage to do it."
For the last year, Guaido has led the opposition to President Maduro.He is recognized by the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries as the legitimate president.
Guaidó's international backing rests on the fact that, as assembly president, he is Venezuela's highest-ranking official to have been democratically elected.
