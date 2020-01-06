ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ​ຮວານ ກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ຕໍ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ ​ຈະຖືກ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ.

ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກີດ​ຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນຫໍ​ປ​ະ​ຊຸມ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ນິ​ໂຄ​ລາ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສາ​ບານ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ. ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ ​ຈາກ​ການປີນ​ຂ້າມ​ຮົ້ວ ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຕຶກ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ​ຄືນອີກ​ນຶ່ງ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຈັດ​ແຈງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ແອ​ລ ນາ​ຊີ​ອົງ​ໂນ​ລ (El Nacional) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ຣາກາສ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແລະ​ພັກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.

ທ່ານ​ຮ​ວານ ກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ພາ​ສາ​ສະ​ເປນ​ວ່າ “ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ. ພວ​ກ​ເຮົາ ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ ແລະຄວາມ​ໄຝ່​ຝັນ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ ຢ່າງ​ຖ້ວ​ມ​ລົ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້.”

​ເມື່ອ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໂດຍ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ເກືອບ 60 ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ແມ່ນ​ບົນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ການ​ເປັນປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lashed out at police on Sunday for preventing him from attending the National Assembly where he was due to be voted in for a second term as parliament speaker.



Guaido was blocked from entering the chamber where a candidate loyal to President Nicolás Maduro was being sworn in.He tried and failed to climb over a fence in an attempt to reach the National Assembly building.



Opposition lawmakers later re-elected Guaido in a hastily arranged session at the headquarters of El Nacional newspaper, the last remaining newspaper in Caracas criticial of Maduro and his ruling Socialist party.



((Juan Guaido//Venezuelan Opposition Leader ))



"The political victory, although it's not enough, is that today we defeated the dictatorship again. We overwhelmingly defeated the dictatorship, the ambitions of the dictatorship. They didn't manage to do it."



For the last year, Guaido has led the opposition to President Maduro.He is recognized by the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries as the legitimate president.



Guaidó's international backing rests on the fact that, as assembly president, he is Venezuela's highest-ranking official to have been democratically elected.