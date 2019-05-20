ທາງການທະຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນຈຳ​ນວນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ຕົນຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ

​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ເດີນທາງຜ່ານ​ໄປໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ວັນ​ທີ 20 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ຜິດຖຽງ​

ກັນ​ທີ່​ໝູ່​ເກາະ Scarborough Shoal ທີ່​ອ້າງ​ເອົາໂດຍ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນນັ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ທີ​ເຈັດ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ ທ່ານ​ຄ​ເລ ດອ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ

USSPreble ໄດ້​ລ່ອງ​ຜ່ານ​ພາຍ​ໃນ 12 ນໍ​ຕິ​ກາ​ລໄມ​ລ ຂອງ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ Scarbo-

rough Reef ໃນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍການ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ຫຼາຍ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ

ເສັ້ນ​ທາງການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນ."

ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ເສ​ລີ​ຂອງການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ໃນການກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສາ​ກົນໃນ​ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ໃນວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ

ນາ​ຍ​ພົນ​ເອກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ຣິດ​ຈາດ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນເປັນການປະຕິບັດ

​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ” ຂອງການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງ​ານເສ​ລີດ້ານ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນໄປ​ຢ່າງ​

ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ ສະ​ໝ່ຳ​ສະ​ເໝີ ແລະ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ໄດ້.

The United States military said one of its warships in the South China Sea sailed Monday near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China and the Philippines.

"USS Preble sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Reef in order to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law," a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet, Commander Clay Doss said.

It was the second U.S. military freedom of navigation exercise in the region in the last month.

Speaking at an international security conference in Singapore Wednesday, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said “routine” freedom of navigation operations will proceed with transparency, consistency and predictability.