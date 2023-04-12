ສະຫະລັດ ເຕືອນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ມີວິທີທາງຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ໃນການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນທາງດ້ານໄຊເບີ

ປະຕິບັດການຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານໄຊເບີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ອາດບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜົນກະທົບໃຫຍ່ຕາມທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກບາງຄົນ ແລະພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງໄຊເບີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເລີ້ມມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີການເລີ້ມບຸກລຸກເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ ເຕືອນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນໃດໆທີ່ຈະປະໝາດການສະແຫວງຫາປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານໄຊເບີຂອງມົສກູ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຕືອນໃຫ້ລະມັດລະວັງ ພວກນັກລົບທາງໄຊເບີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຍັງຄົງດຳເນີນການຢ່າງຫ້າວຫັນ ໃນເກມໄລ່ຈັບກັນ ແບບແມວແລະໜູ ກັບຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກການໂຈມຕີໃນແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງແລະກຽມພ້ອມ, ໃນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້, ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການປະຕິບັດງານ ອອກໄປນອກເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

“ໃນດ້ານໄຊເບີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ປະໝາດແທ້ໆເລີຍ ເກມທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ນຳມານັ້ນ ມັນຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ, ບໍ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນ ເວຍແສັດ (Viasat) ຕໍ່ ເກົ້າ ຫຼື 10 ຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່, ຫຼື ພວກໄວຣັສ ໄວເປີ ທີ່ມີເອກະລັກສະເພາະ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າມາໃນລະບົບນິເວດນີ້” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ ຣອບ ໂຈຍສ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງໄຊເບີ ຂອງອົງການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງສຳລັບດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ມີການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ຕໍ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນ, ບໍ່ວ່າ ຈະເປັນສະຖາບັນການເງິນ, ລັດຖະບານ, ສ່ວນຕົວ, ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ, ຫຼືທຸລະກິດ - ກໍພຽງພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອລົບກວນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

Russia’s cyber operations against Ukraine may not have made as big an impact as some Western officials and cybersecurity experts first feared following the start of last year’s invasion, but top U.S. officials warn that is no reason to underestimate Moscow’s cyber exploits.

Instead, these officials caution Russia’s cyber warriors remain actively engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with Ukraine, while learning from each attack and preparing, possibly, to expand their operations beyond Ukraine’s borders.

"In cyber, I think people have underestimated really how much game they [Russia] brought, whether it be the Viasat hack to nine or 10 different families of brand-new, unique wiper viruses that have been thrown in that ecosystem,” said Rob Joyce, the National Security Agency’s director of cybersecurity, to an audience Tuesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"There's continued attacks on Ukrainian interests, whether it's financial, government, personal, individual, business — just trying to be disruptive,” he added.