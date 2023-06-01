ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວເຕືອນເຖິງເລື້ອງ “ຕື່ນຕົກ ໃຈທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້” ໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນເຮືອບິນລົບ ແລະພວກຍານອາກາດຂອງກອງທັບຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນລະຫວ່າງ ເຮືອບິນ​ລົບອາຍພົ່ນ ຂອງຈີນ ກັບ ເຮືອບິນຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໃນນ່ານຟ້າສາກົນ ຢູ່ເທິງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ການສະກັດກັ້ນທີ່ “ສ່ຽງໄພ” ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ “ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງຂອງເຫດການທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພ ຫຼືການຄຳນວນທີ່ຜິດພາດ” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂໍສະຫງວນຊື່.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍພາບບັນທຶກຂອງສິ່ງຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການບິນແບບບຸກ​ລຸກທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນ” ໂດຍນັກບິນເຮືອບິນລົບຂອງຈີນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສະກັດກັ້ນ ເຮືອບິນກອງທັບອາກາດລຸ້ນ RC-135 ໃນວັນທີ 26 ພຶດສະພາ.

ນັກບິນຂອງຈີນ “ບິນຕັດໜ້າໂດຍກົງພາຍໃນໄລຍະ 122 ແມັດ ຂອງຫົວເຮືອບິນ RC-135 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນຂອງສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງບິນຜ່ານ​ຄື້ນອາກາດທີ່ປັ່ນປ່ວນຂອງມັນນັ້ນ” ອີງຕາມໂຄສົງຈາກກອງບັນຊາການອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຊຶ່ງກຳກັບນຳກິດຈະການດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.

ໂຄສົກທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ “ດຳເນີນການຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະປະຕິບັດການຕາມປົກກະຕິຢູ່ເທິງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໃນນ່ານຟ້າສາກົນ ອີງຕາມກົດໝາຍສາກົນ” ເມື່ອການສະກັດກັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

U.S. defense officials are warning of an "alarming increase" in aggressive intercepts from Chinese military aircraft and vessels following a close encounter between a Chinese fighter jet and a U.S. military plane in international airspace over the South China Sea last week.

These "risky" intercepts have the "potential to create an unsafe incident or miscalculation," said two U.S. defense officials who spoke about the incident on the condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, the U.S. released footage of what it called an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" by a Chinese fighter pilot during an intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft on May 26.

The Chinese pilot "flew directly in front of and within 400 feet (122 meters) of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence," according to a spokesperson from Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees U.S. military activity in the region.

The spokesperson said the U.S. plane was "conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law" when the intercept occurred.