ການຫຼຸດ ກຳລັງທະຫານ ສຫລ ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ບໍ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການຫາລື ຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ຈິ​ມ ​ແມັ​ຕຕິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່ ເຊື່ອວ່າ

ການ​ຫລຸດ​ກຳລັງ​ທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ​ຈະ​ຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນມາຫາລືກັນ ເວລາ​

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ດໍໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແລະຈອມ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ

ພົບປະກັນຢູ່​ສິງກະໂປ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້.

“ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົວພັນ ​ໃນ​ການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບການຫລຸດກຳລັງ

​ທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດ” ທ່ານ​ແມັຕຕິສກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄາ​ນມື້​ນີ້ ​ເພີິ້ມ

​ເຕີມ​ວ່າ ຈຳນວນ​ກຳລັງ​ທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ “ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ ທີ່ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ

ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຂໍເວົ້າແຕ່ພຽງວ່າ ລິເລີ້ມຍົກຂຶ້ນມາ​ສົນທະ ນາ​ຫາລືກັບ

​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ເມື່ອມີການຖາມ​ວ່່າ ຈຳນວນ​ກຳລັງ​ທະຫ່ຮ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ຈະເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ໃນການພົບປະທີ່

​ສິງກະ​ໂປຫຼືບໍ່ ທ່ານ​ແມັຕຕິ​ສຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າຈະເປັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ແມັຕຕິ​ສ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວເພີ້​ມວ່າ ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈຳນວນ​ທ​ະຫານສະຫະລັດ​ຢູ່

​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ອາດ​ຈະ “ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ຍັງໄວເກີນໄປ” ກ່ອນໜ້າຜົນຂອງການ ເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານທຣໍາພົບປະກັບທ່ານກິມໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ມີພຽງແຕ່ພວກນາຍ ພາສາ

ເທົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ນຳ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ທີ່ປຶກສາທຳ

ນຽບຂາວທ່ານຈອນ ແຄລລີ ແລະທີ່ປຶກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ບອລຕັນ ກໍຈະມີສ່ວນໃນກອງປະຊຸມສອງຝ່າຍ.

ທ່ານແມຕຕິສ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ແຕ່ມີບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍ

“ຮ່ວມຢູ່ນຳ” ໃນນາມທີ່ປຶກສານະໂຍບາຍຂອງກອງທັບ.

ທ່ານແມັຕຕິສກ່າວວ່່າ “ໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຄື ການຊອກຫາຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ຊອກຫາ

ການແກ້ໄຂເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການທູດ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເບິ່ງຜົນທີ່ ຈະອອກມາກ່ອນ.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said he does not believe a reduction of U.S. troop numbers on the Korean peninsula will be up for discussion when President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore Tuesday.



"The U.S. and South Korea are not engaged … in any reduction of U.S. forces talks," Mattis told reporters Tuesday, adding that U.S. troop levels in South Korea "is not something that other countries would have, I would just say, initial domain over a discussion with us."



Pushed about whether U.S. troop numbers would be on the agenda in Singapore, Mattis replied, "I don't believe it is."



Mattis added that discussions about U.S. troop numbers on the peninsula would be "premature" ahead of the outcome of negotiations between the two leaders on Tuesday.



Trump will meet with Kim Tuesday morning, with only translators present. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton will also be involved in bilateral meetings.



Mattis is not attending the summit but has one of his assistant secretaries "embedded" there as a military policy adviser.



"My job is to find space, to find solutions to support the diplomats," Mattis said. "We're going to have to see what comes out."