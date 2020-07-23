ສຫລ ຈະຈ່າຍເງິນ 1.95 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສອງບໍລິສັດ ສຳລັບວັກຊິນ ກັນໂຄວິດ-19

ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຈະຈ່າຍເງິນ 1.95 ຕື້ໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດເພສັດຊະກຳຍັກໃຫຍ່

Pfizer ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບໍລິສັດໄບໂອເທັກ BioNTech SE ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ

ເພື່ອຊື້ຢາວັກຊິນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 100 ລ້ານຊຸດ ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ໃນການພັດທະນາຢາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດາບໍລິສັດທັງສອງ ໄດ້ຖະແຫຼງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີິ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະ HSS ແລະກະຊວງ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ

ເພື່ອຈັດສົ່ງຢາວັກຊິນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພັດທະນາຮ່ວມກັນ ໄປໃຫ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຫລ້າສຸດ

ທີ່ມີມາເປັນລຳດັບຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດຢາວັກ ຊີນອື່ນໆ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະ ທ່ານອາເລັກສ໌ ອາຊາ

ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ FOX News ໃນ ວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ

ສະຫະລັດສາມາດຊື້ຢາວັກຊີນ ຕື່ມອີກ 500 ລ້ານຊຸດ ຖ້າ ເຫັນວ່າມີ “ຄວາມປອດໄພ

ແລະໄດ້ຜົນ.”

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດ

ງານຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ຂອງປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຊຶ່ງຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນ

300 ລ້ານຊຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດແລ້ວໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ປີ 2021 ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ພາຍໃຕ້ການພັດທະນາຢາວັກຊິນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ມີປະມານ ຊາວ

ກວ່າບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸການທົດລອງກັບມະນຸດແລ້ວ.

ຢາວັກຊິນຂອງບໍລິສັດ Pfizer ແລະບໍລິສັດ BioNTech ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ແລະໄດ້

ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນຄວາມຫວັງຢູ່ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງການທົດລອງກັບມະນຸດ ໃນຈຳນວນ

ນ້ອຍໆ ແລະຄາດວ່າຈະມີການທົດລອງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາບໍລິສັດທັງສອງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ຕົນພ້ອມແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະຂໍການອະນຸມັດ

ແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງໃນດ້ານລະບຽບການພາຍໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຖ້າ ຫາກການ

ດຳເນີນຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່ຂອງວັກຊິນ ຫາກປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ແລະຄາດວ່າຈະ

ຈັດສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍເຖິງ 100 ລ້ານຊຸດໄປໃຫ້ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍ ປີ 2020 ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech SE for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if they succeed in developing one.

The companies said separately Wednesday they reached agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Defense Department to deliver a vaccine they are developing jointly, the latest in a series of similar agreements with other vaccine companies.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said during an interview with Fox News Wednesday the U.S. could buy 500 million additional doses of the vaccine provided they are “safe and effective.”

The deal announced Wednesday is part of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, which hopes to deliver 300 million doses of an approved vaccine by January 2021.

Of the coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide, about two dozen have reached the human trial stage.

The vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech are developing has shown promise in small, early stage human trials and is expected to be tested in a large trial.

The companies said they hope to be ready to seek some type of regulatory approval as early as October if ongoing studies of the vaccine are successful and expect to deliver up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020