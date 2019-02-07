ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບກັ​ບການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແບບ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງຂອງ​ກຸ່ມກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້ານີ້.

"ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜຈະ​ຄິດ​ອອກດອກວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໄວ​ປານນີ້," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣໍາ​ ຕໍ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ສົມທີ່​ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ໃຫ້​ເສຍ​ໄຊ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ມັນ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ, ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ໃດມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້ານີ້ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະໄດ້​ຮັບໄຊຊະ​ນະຈາກ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແບບ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ 100 ເປີ​ເຊັນແລ້ວ". ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ ແລ້ວຊະ​ນະ​ອີກ ແບບຖາວອນໄປເລີຍ."

​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ສືບ​ລັບເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ມີ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ ກຸ່ມ ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຫລື IS ຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 1,500 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຫລົງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນດິນແດນ​ທີ່ມີ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່ກ້​ວາງ 50 ຕາ​ລາງ​ກິໂລ​ແມັດໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ກໍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຕີລາຄາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​.

ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ພວກ​ເພິ່ນກໍ​ໄດ້ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ​ມັນຍາກ ແລະ​ກໍເຕືອນວ່າ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກຝ່າຍ​ປະ​ສົມ ກຳ​ລັງສູ້​ດັນເພື່ອ​ຈະທະ​ລຸ​ເຖິງຖະ​ໜົນ​ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ໃໝ່ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ມີການ​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລ້​ອມ​ໄວ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ແລະ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ເຕືອນ​ອີກວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ວ່າເຂດດິນ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ທີ່​ຍຶດ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ IS ທີ່ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍໄດ້​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກຸ່ມກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ອີກ​ຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 30,000 ຄົນ ແລ​ະມີ​ຜູ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ທີ່​ຢັງ​ຢາຍ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣັກ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນຈາກພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະພວກ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກໍ​ຍັງກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕີ​ຖອຍ, ໄດ້ສູນ​ເສຍ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເປັນ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງຫລາຍກວ່າ 60 ຄົນແລ້ວ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

U.S. President Donald Trump says he expects to formally declare victory over the Islamic State terror group's self-declared caliphate sometime in the next week.



"Nobody thought it was possible to do it this quickly," Trump told members of the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State meeting in Washington Wednesday.



"It should be formally announced, probably sometime next week, that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate," he added. "We've had victory after victory."



U.S. defense and intelligence officials believe that up to 1,500 IS fighters are still clinging to a 50 square kilometer patch of land in Syria, but have been more cautious in their assessments.



In just the past week, they have described the fighting as tough, warning coalition-back forces are pushing through booby-trapped streets and settlements. And they warn that even once the last of IS-held territory is liberated, the terror group has as many as another 30,000 fighters and supporters dispersed throughout Syria and Iraq.



Yet despite more wary assessments from top military and intelligence officials, Trump said Wednesday that the terror organization had been decimated, losing tens of thousands of fighters and more than 60 high-ranking leaders.



"We've eliminated almost every one of them," he told representatives from the 79-member coalition, reiterating that the time has come to pull out some 2,000 U.S. forces helping to fight IS in Syria.



"We look forward to giving our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome back home," he said.



The decision to withdraw those forces, first announced in December along with Trump's initial declaration of the Islamic State's defeat, surprised and rattled many of Washington's allies and partners, and even some top U.S. military commanders.



[[https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1075397797929775105 ]]



Then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned days later.



Since then the White House and other top U.S. officials have sought to reassure allies it is not abandoning them or their efforts to deal IS a lasting defeat.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told coalition members earlier Wednesday that while the "nature of the fight is changing," U.S. goals remain the same.



"It simply represents a new stage in an old fight," Pompeo said in remarks to open the day-long conference.



"The draw-down of troops is essentially a tactical change. It is not a change in the mission," he added. "The fight is one that we will continue to wage alongside of you."



But precisely how the fight will proceed and exactly when U.S. troops will ultimately leave Syria is unclear.



Defense officials confirm that while some equipment already has been moved out of Syria, plans for withdrawing U.S. forces are still being formulated with the help of allies and partners on the ground.



The commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, Central Command's Gen. Joseph Votel, told lawmakers during a hearing Tuesday that however U.S. forces leave, it will be "deliberate."



"I am not under pressure to be out by a specific date and I've not had any specific conditions put upon me," Votel said, adding the U.S. and its partners must maintain pressure on IS cells in Syria and beyond.



"They have the capability of coming back together if we don't," he said.



Other top defense officials have been equally outspoken, warning pulling troops out of Syria will put hard-fought gains in danger.



"Militarily, we will be less effective," Owen West, the Pentagon's assistant secretary for special operations/low-intensity conflict told lawmakers Wednesday. "It is much more effective to be co-located with your partners."



White House officials have pushed back, insisting the time has come for other nations to step up their contributions to the fight.



"[Trump] doesn't believe that the United States can solve this problem externally," a senior administration official said when asked about delivering IS an enduring defeat.



"He thinks it is something we can assist with, it's something we can encourage, but that that has to come from within the Muslim community," the official added.



The official also said that the withdrawal from Syria will be "conditions-based," with U.S. forces staying in the vicinity of the U.S. base at al-Tanf, in southern Syria, until the very end.



And the president himself said Wednesday, even then, U.S. forces would stand ready to assist.



"Rest assured, we will do what it takes to defeat every ounce and every last person within the ISIS madness," Trump told ministers from coalition countries.



"The struggle against terrorism is a shared fight," he added. "Everyone must do their part and contribute their fair share."



Already, U.S. officials are calling on fellow coalition members to "put our money where our mouth is," and increase funding to eliminate a $350 million shortfall in reconstruction funds for Iraq.



Secretary of State Pompeo also urged coalition members to "seriously and rapidly consider requests that will enable our efforts to continue," adding, "Those requests are likely to come very soon."



Iraqi officials, as well, are asking for assistance.



"I call on all countries of the world to help Iraq fight sleeper cells of Daesh and to help Iraq restore its stability," Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim told the conference Wednesday, using the Arabic acronym for the terror group.



Although Iraq declared victory over IS more than a year ago, the country's security forces continue to battle pockets of resistance across the country, sometimes with the help of coalition airstrikes.



But while Iraq's foreign minister asked for more help, he also warned the U.S. and other countries must heed "the basic principles on which the global coalition has been there, including most importantly the complete respect of the territorial integrity of Iraq and for all operations to take place with the knowledge of the government."



The comment is the latest from Iraqi officials following an interview Trump gave CBS News this past Sunday, in which he said he wanted U.S. troops stationed in Iraq to "watch Iran."



U.S. officials have repeatedly warned of Iran's destabilizing activities in Syria and across the Middle East, but officials from Baghdad maintain the U.S. military presence in Iraq is the result of an agreement to combat terrorism, and that keeping an eye on Tehran is not part of the deal.