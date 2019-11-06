ຄື້ນ​ຟອງຂອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ເທື່ອ​ລ້າ​ສຸດຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ນຳລັດ​ກຸ່ມ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມຫຼື IS

ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ທ້າວ​ອາ​ບູ ອີບ​ຣາ​ຮິມ ອາ​ລ-ຮາ​ຊີ​ມີ ອາ​ລ-ກູ​ຣາ​ຊິ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ສືບ

​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດສັງ​ເກດ​ໄດ້.

ສື່ມ​ວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ IS ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄາ​ນ​ວານ​ນີ້ໄດ້ພິມ​ເຜີຍແຜ່​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​

ຈາກກຸ່ມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັ​ກ​ດີຫຼື​ເບ​ຢາ (bay’ah) ແກ່

​ທ້າວ​ກູ​ຣາ​ຊີ ຮວມ​ທັງຮູບ​ພາບ 16 ແຜ່ນ ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງມາ​ຈາກ ​ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ

​ຂ່າຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ປາ​ກົດສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນກຸ່​ມພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ຕ່າງໆ ຖື​ປ້າຍ ​ຊື່​ກຸ່ມ

IS ແລະຍົກ​ກຳ​ປັ້ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫຼື​ປືນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ຕໍ່

​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງຄົນໃໝ່.



ທ່ານ​ຣັ​ສ​ເຊີ​ລ ທ​ຣາ​ເວີ​ຣ​ສ໌ ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ສູນ​ກາງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ກໍ່​

ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ສະ​ມາຊິກຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ

​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄາ​ນວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນ​ສາ​ຂາ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ ກຸ່ມ ISIS ນັ້ນ

ກຸ່ມ ISIS-K ​ແນ່ນອນ​ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນບັນ​ດາກຸ່ມ ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໄດ້ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ

​ລາ​ນານແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້​າຍ​ທີ່​ປັບ

​ໂຕ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ລອດ​ພົ້ນມາ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໂດຍກຳ​ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່​ຈະກວດ​ລ້າງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣາ​ເວີ​ຣ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່​າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ແນ່ນອນ ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ໃຫ້ມີ​

ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ. ແນ່ນອນ​ ເຈົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຮັບ ຕາມຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ຫວັງ

​ນັ້ນ” ເພື່ອປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າເອງ.

ແຕ່​ນອກເໜືອ​ໄປຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ທະ​ເຍີ​ທະ​ຍານ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້ານີ້​ອາດຈະມີ​ຄວາມ​

ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແຜນການ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໂຕ​ຈິງ.

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງມາ​ເປັນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​

ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄັງ​ອາ​ວຸດທີ່​

ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast ລົງ​ໃສ່​ຖ້ຳແລະ​ລະ​ບົບອຸ​ໂມງ

​ ໃນ​ແຂວ​ງ​ນັນ​ກາ​ຮາ (Nangarhar) ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານບ່​ອນ​ທີ່ກຸ່ມ Khorasan

ໄດ້​ລີ້ຊ່ອນຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.



The latest wave of endorsements for new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has U.S. intelligence officials taking notice.



IS media operatives Tuesday disseminated more photographs of fighters from the group's various affiliates giving bay'ah, or loyalty, to Qurashi, including a series of 16 photographs from IS-Khorasan, as Afghan affiliate is known.



The photos appear to show several groups of fighters, from different locations, carrying IS banners and raising their fists or their guns as they pledge their allegiance to the newly named caliph.





"Of all of the branches and networks of ISIS, ISIS-K is certainly one of those of most concern," Russell Travers, acting director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism center, told a panel of lawmakers late Tuesday.



U.S. and Western intelligence officials have long pointed to IS-Khorasan as one of the most resilient of the terror organization's affiliates, surviving repeated attempts by U.S. and Afghan forces to annihilate its leadership and fighters.



It is also one of the most ambitious.



"They have attempted, certainly, to inspire attacks outside of Afghanistan," Travers said, adding, "they certainly have got the desire" to carry out the attacks themselves.



But beyond simply having deadly ambitions, officials fear IS-Khorasan has the manpower and could soon have the capabilities to put their plans into action.



Having seen it numbers fall into the low hundreds after the U.S. dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal -- a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast -- on a cave and tunnel system in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, IS-Khorasan has rebounded.