ຄື້ນຟອງຂອງການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນເທື່ອລ້າສຸດຕໍ່ຜູ້ນຳລັດກຸ່ມອິສລາມຫຼື IS
ຄົນໃໝ່ ທ້າວອາບູ ອີບຣາຮິມ ອາລ-ຮາຊີມີ ອາລ-ກູຣາຊິ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບ
ລັບສະຫະລັດສັງເກດໄດ້.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງກຸ່ມ IS ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຮູບພາບຂອງພວກນັກລົບ
ຈາກກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍ ປະຕິຍານໃຫ້ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຫຼືເບຢາ (bay’ah) ແກ່
ທ້າວກູຣາຊີ ຮວມທັງຮູບພາບ 16 ແຜ່ນ ທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກ ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຄືອ
ຂ່າຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
ບັນດາຮູບພາບປາກົດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກຸ່ມພວກນັກລົບ ຈາກເຂດຕ່າງໆ ຖືປ້າຍ ຊື່ກຸ່ມ
IS ແລະຍົກກຳປັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼືປືນເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຄຳ ປະຕິຍານຕໍ່
ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຫາກໍຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຄົນໃໝ່.
ທ່ານຣັສເຊີລ ທຣາເວີຣສ໌ ຮັກສາການຊົ່ວຄາວ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ສູນກາງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່
ການຮ້າຍແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກຳມະການລັດຖະສະພາໃນ
ຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນສາຂາຕ່າງໆ ແລະລະບົບຂອງ ກຸ່ມ ISIS ນັ້ນ
ກຸ່ມ ISIS-K ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນບັນດາກຸ່ມ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນມາເປັນເວ
ລານານແລ້ວວ່າ ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ປັບ
ໂຕໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ລອດພົ້ນມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໂດຍກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ
ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ຈະກວດລ້າງຜູ້ນຳແລະພວກນັກລົບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານທີ່ສຸດ.
ທ່ານທຣາເວີຣສ໌ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແນ່ນອນ ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ມີ
ການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ນອກອັຟການິສຖານ. ແນ່ນອນ ເຈົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ຕາມຄວາມມຸ້ງຫວັງ
ນັ້ນ” ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.
ແຕ່ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າ
ໜ້າທີ່ຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ກຸ່ມ IS-Khorasan ມີກຳລັງຄົນ ແລະໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້ອາດຈະມີຄວາມ
ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ແຜນການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກາຍເປັນການປະຕິບັດງານໂຕຈິງ.
ຈຳນວນຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງມາເປັນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຖີ້ມ
ລະເບີດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ ເທົ່າທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຄັງອາວຸດທີ່
ເອີ້ນວ່າ GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast ລົງໃສ່ຖ້ຳແລະລະບົບອຸໂມງ
ໃນແຂວງນັນກາຮາ (Nangarhar) ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານບ່ອນທີ່ກຸ່ມ Khorasan
ໄດ້ລີ້ຊ່ອນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
The latest wave of endorsements for new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi has U.S. intelligence officials taking notice.
IS media operatives Tuesday disseminated more photographs of fighters from the group's various affiliates giving bay'ah, or loyalty, to Qurashi, including a series of 16 photographs from IS-Khorasan, as Afghan affiliate is known.
The photos appear to show several groups of fighters, from different locations, carrying IS banners and raising their fists or their guns as they pledge their allegiance to the newly named caliph.
"Of all of the branches and networks of ISIS, ISIS-K is certainly one of those of most concern," Russell Travers, acting director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism center, told a panel of lawmakers late Tuesday.
U.S. and Western intelligence officials have long pointed to IS-Khorasan as one of the most resilient of the terror organization's affiliates, surviving repeated attempts by U.S. and Afghan forces to annihilate its leadership and fighters.
It is also one of the most ambitious.
"They have attempted, certainly, to inspire attacks outside of Afghanistan," Travers said, adding, "they certainly have got the desire" to carry out the attacks themselves.
But beyond simply having deadly ambitions, officials fear IS-Khorasan has the manpower and could soon have the capabilities to put their plans into action.
Having seen it numbers fall into the low hundreds after the U.S. dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal -- a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast -- on a cave and tunnel system in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, IS-Khorasan has rebounded.