ສາຍສຳພັນຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນດີຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ. ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນ

ການປະເມີນສະພາບການ ຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ທ່ານໂຈເຊັຟ ຫວູ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່ງ ການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ ກັບ ວີໂອເອ. ແຕ່ກໍມີ

ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢູ່ວ່າ ສາຍສຳພັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ຜົນກະທົບ ໂດຍການຂັດ

ແຍ້ງ ດ້ານການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ດັ່ງທີ່ ບີລ ກາໂລ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ

ລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເຮືອບິນລົບລຸ້ນ F-16 ຫຼາຍສິບລຳ ຈະມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງເກາະໄຕ້ຫັວນ ໃນໄວໆນີ້. ອັນເປັນ

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານອາວຸດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ

ຜ່ານມາ.

ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບ ໃນການເດີນທາງ ມາຢ້ຽມ

ຢາມ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈເປັນຢ່າງສູງ. ມັນເປັນການຢັ້ງຢືນວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງມີຄວາມໃກ້ຊິດກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນ ວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີສາຍສຳພັນ

ທາງການທູດນຳກັນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານໂຈເຊັຟ ຫວູ ລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ເຫັນດີກັບການປະເມີນ ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າ ສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກັບ

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນດີຫຼາຍ ແລະບາງທີອາດຈະດີກວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງໃດໆ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.”



ລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໂຈເຊັຟ ຫວູ ກ່າວວ່າ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ອັນນັ້ນກໍ

ເປັນຍ້ອນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.



ທ່ານ ຫວູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເປັນຢ່າງດີ

ແລະຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ກໍຍັງເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະມີ ປະຫວັດການໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຕະຫຼອດມາ ເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ. ແລະ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນ

ປະເທດ--ພວກເພິ່ນທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນມິດສະຫາຍທີ່ດີຢ່າງຍິ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຫຼຸ​ດລະດັບສາຍສຳພັນກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ລົງໃນຊຸມປີ 1970 ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານັ້ນ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ປັກກິ່ງ.



ແຕ່ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍຂາຍອາວຸດຕ່າງໆເພື່ອຊ່ອຍ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງຕົນເອງ ຈາກ ຈີນ

ຊຶ່ງມອງເຫັນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເປັນຄືກັບແຂວງທີ່ແຕກແຍກອອກໄປ ແລະ ລໍຖ້າການຖ້ອນໂຮມ

ເຂົ້າກັບຈີນ ຖ້າຫາກຈຳເປັນ ກໍຈະໃຊ້ກຳລັງ.



ທ່ານ ວັງ ຕິງ-ຢູ ສະມາຊິກພັກທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ສະໜັບ

ສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງສາຍສຳພັນ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.



ທ່ານຫວັງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າມີແກັ່ງອັນຕະພານ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງເຈົ້າ ແລະ ທຸກໆວັນ

ລາວຂຶ້ນຝາກຳແພງ ແລະຮ້ອງໃສ່ເຈົ້າ ແລ້ວເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ເຮືອນຂອງເຈົ້າ ເປັນເຮືອນຂອງ

ຂ້ອຍ ເມຍຂອງເຈົ້າ ເປັນເມຍຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ແລະບໍ່ໄວ ຫຼືບໍ່ຊ້າ ຂ້ອຍຈະຕີເຈົ້າ’ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ກໍພຽງແຕ່ຈະພະຍາຍາມໄປເອົາໄມ້ຕີເບສບອລມາ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”



ແຕ່ຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ມັນປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນ.

ທ່ານ ເລບວ໌ ນາຈແມນ ບັນດິດຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຟູໄບຣ (Fullbright) ຊຶ່ງມີ ຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່

ໃນນະຄອນ ໄທເປ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກ ເຮົາຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຕື່ນຢູ່ໃນ

ຍາມເດິກດື່ນ ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະກາຍເປັນ ເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ລອງສຳລັບ ທຣຳ ກັບຈີນ ຫຼືບໍ່?”

ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ເກີດຈາກຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພວກປະທ້ວງເພື່ອ

ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຢູ່ໃນ ຮົງກົງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຄືກັນກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກໍຍັງປະເຊີນກັບການ

ແຊກແຊງຂອງ ຈີນ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອເດືອນ ແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງ

ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຮົງກົງ ວ່າຄືກັບ “ພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ” ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນກໍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບ

ປັກກິ່ງ ຈະຮັບມືກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແນວໃດ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນນ້ຳສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ທ່ານ ກໍເຊື່ອມໂຍງ

ເລື້ອງບັນຫາດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວ ໃສ່ຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງດ້ານການຄ້າກັບ ຈີນຂອງທ່ານ ນັ້ນ. ແລະທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້

ກ່າວໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າ ກັບທີ່ບາງຄົນຕ້ອງການ.

ທ່ານນາຈແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຮົງກົງ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຖື​ກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ ອົງປະກອບ

ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ, ແລ້ວອັນນັ້ນມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ແນວໃດ ສຳລັບທຸກສິ່ງທຸກ

ຢ່າງ ຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້? ອັນນີ້ເປັນພຽງໄພ້ອີກໃບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຖືກນຳອອກມາຫຼິ້ນ ຫຼື ສະຫະລັດ ແທ້

ຈິງແລ້ວ ຈະມີຜົນໄດ້ຜົນເສຍ ໃນການຢູ່ລອດຂອງສະຖາບັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ

ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບໍ່?”



ລັດຖະບານຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບອກວີໂອເອວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ເຫັນຫຼັກຖານໃດໆ ທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະຫັກ

ຫຼັງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.



ແຕ່ນັກບັນດິດຈາກ ໄທເປ ທ່ານລູ ເຢ-ຈັງ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ບໍ່ ແນ່ນອນ.

ທ່ານ ລູ ເຢ-ຈັງ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈາງຊີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສິ່ງດຽວ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຈາກ

ທັດສະນະສ່ວນຕົວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນແນ່ໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່

ນອນ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ. ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກເລີຍ. ແຕ່

ສິ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແມ່ນພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະຕິສຳພັນກັບລັດຖະ

ບານ ສະຫະລັດ ກາຍເປັນລະບົບຕໍ່ໄປ.”



ໃນເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສເລີຍ ທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Taiwan's ties with the United States are as good as they've ever been. That's the assessment from Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, speaking in an interview with VOA. But there are concerns the relationship could be impacted by the U.S.-China trade dispute, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Taipei.



Dozens of F-16s...soon headed to Taiwan. The biggest U.S.-Taiwan arms deal in decades.



Earlier this year, Taiwan's president was welcomed to the U.S. for a high-profile visit. It's evidence Taiwan and the U.S. are growing closer, even with no formal diplomatic ties.



(Joseph Wu, Taiwan Foreign Minister)



"I agree with most of the assessment that Taiwan relations with the United States are very good and probably better than at any time before."



Foreign minister Joseph Wu says that's in large part because of President Donald Trump.



(Joseph Wu, Taiwan Foreign Minister)



"President Trump is very supportive of Taiwan and Vice President Mike Pence, is also a good supporter of Taiwan and has a long track record of supporting Taiwan. And the National Security Council, State Department, and Defense Department -- all these people are very good friends of ours."



The U.S. downgraded ties with Taiwan in the 1970s, when it recognized Beijing.



But the U.S. sells weapons to help Taiwan protect itself against China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province awaiting reunification, if necessary by force.



Ruling party lawmaker Wang Ting-yu says he supports his government's efforts to improve ties with the U.S.



(Wang Ting-yu, Taiwan Ruling Party Lawmaker)



"If you have a gangster who lives next to you and every day he comes on the wall and yells at you and says, Your house is my house, your wife is my wife. And sooner or later I will hit you.' I will just try to get a baseball bat to protect my family."



But some are concerned Trump isn't as committed to Taiwan as it appears.



(Lev Nachman, Taipei-based Fullbright Scholar)



"This is something that keeps a lot of us up at night, which is will Taiwan become a bargaining chip for Trump with China?"



The worry stems from Trump's comments on pro-democracy protests in nearby Hong Kong, which like Taiwan also faces growing Chinese influence. Trump last month referred to the protests as "riots" and said it was up to Beijing on how to deal with them.



Though Trump has shifted his tone, he sometimes links the issue to his trade dispute with China. And he hasn't vocally supported the protests as much as some would like.



(Lev Nachman, Taipei-based Fullbright Scholar)



"If Hong Kong and Taiwan are seen as auxiliary pieces to a trade war, what does that mean for everything here then? Is this really just another card to be played or is the US going to actually take a vested interest in the wellbeing of democratic institutions in Hong Kong and Taiwan?"



Taiwan's government tells VOA it sees no evidence Trump is going to sell out Taiwan.



But Taipei scholar Lu Yeh-chung says it's still a tricky moment.



(Lu Yeh-chung, National Chengchi University)



"The only thing, from my own perspective, that Taiwan is certain about is President Trump's uncertainty. So what will happen we really don't know. But what we can do is try to further institutionalize our interaction with the U.S. government."



In that respect, there is little doubt Taiwan is succeeding.