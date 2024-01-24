ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ

ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະເຢເມນ ໃນການຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າມືດຂອງວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຖືກສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໃນອີຣັກ ແລະໄດ້ທຳ ລາຍຖານຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນເຢເມນ ທີ່ພ້ອມຈະຍິງເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນເສັ້ນ ທາງແລ່ນເຮືອສາກົນ ອີງຕາມກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ.

ເຮືອບິນລົບຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີກຸ່ມຕົວແທນທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ຽງຄືນຕາມເວລາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຮອບຕໍ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະພັນທະມິດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແນໃສ່ສະ ຖານທີ່ສາມແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງອີຣັກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍ ກຸ່ມຄາຕາອິບ ເຮັສໂບລາ ຫຼື HK ແລະກຸ່ມຕົວແທນຂອງອີຣ່ານອື່ນໆ.

“ການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງກຸ່ມ HK, ສາງເກັບເຄືອງ, ແລະສະຖານທີ່ຝຶກຊ້ອມສຳລັບ ຈະຫຼວດ, ລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໂຈມຕີທາງດຽວ ຫຼື UAV” ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການຈາກສູນບັນຊາການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຊຶ່ງກຳກັບນຳກອງກຳລັງຂອງສະ ຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນ ຕ່າງຫາກວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະບໍ່ປະຕິເສດເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຕື່ມອີກ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າຈຳເປັນ.

The United States hit Iranian-backed targets in Iraq and Yemen in a span of about two hours early Wednesday morning, striking a militant headquarters in Iraq and knocking out more missiles in Yemen that were ready to launch into international shipping lanes, according to the U.S. military.

U.S. military aircraft hit the Iranian-backed proxies in Iraq just after midnight local time in response to a series of attacks against U.S. and coalition forces in recent days.

U.S. officials said the airstrikes targeted three facilities in western Iraq used by Kataib Hezbollah and other Iranian proxy groups.

“These strikes targeted KH [Kataib Hezbollah] headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] capabilities,” according to a statement from U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the region.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned, separately, that Washington is not ruling out additional strikes, if necessary.