ສະຫະລັດ ສອດແນມ ນາຍົກ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ຄົນອື່ນໆ ຜ່ານສາຍເຄເບິລ ຂອງ ເດັນມາກ

ອົງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື NSA ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບໜ່ວຍສືບລັບຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງປະເທດ ເດັນມາກ ເພື່ອສອດ ແນມບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຂອງບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ລວມທັງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານນນາງ ແອນເຈີລາ ເມີໂກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງວິທະຍຸ DR ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເດັນມາກ.

ການຄົ້ນພົບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຜົນຂອງການສືບສວນສອບສວນພາຍໃນປີ 2015 ໃນອົງການສືບລັບປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເດັນມາກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບົດບາດໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງ NSA, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງວິທະຍຸ DR, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງ 9 ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ອອກຊື່ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາການສືບສວນສອບສວນນັ້ນ.

ອີງຕາມການສືບສວນສອບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມໄລຍະຈາກປີ 2012 ຫາ 2014 ນັ້ນ, ອົງການ NSA ໄດ້ໃຊ້ສາຍເຄເບິລຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ເດັນມາກ ເພື່ອສອດແນມບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສໃນ ສວີເດັນ, ນໍເວ, ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ລວມທັງອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານ ແຟຣັ້ງ ວອລເທີ ສໄຕນມາຍເອີ ແລະ ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານ ເພຍ

ສໄຕນບຣຸກ.

ເມື່ອຂໍຄຳເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍງານຂອງວິທະຍຸ DR ນັ້ນ, ໂຄສົກສຳລັບນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກໍຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນເວລາທີ່ຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເດັນມາກ ທ່ານ ໄທຣນ ແບຣມເຊັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄາດເດົາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາສືບລັບໃນສື່ມວນຊົນ. ທ່ານ ແບຣມເຊັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປວ່າ ລັດຖະ ບານນີ້ມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິ ອັນດຽວກັນກັບອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປໃນປີ 2013 ແລະ 2014 ທີ່ວ່າ ການສອບແນມຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບຕໍ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ ຍອມຮັບບໍ່ໄດ້.”

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ອົງການ NSA ແລະ ຫ້ອງການຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການສືບລັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື DNI ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຕຳເຫັນ. ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງອົງການສືບລັບປ້ອງກັນປະ ເທດ ເດັນມາກ ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ເດັນມາກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພັນທະມິດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ ຕັ້ງສາຍເຄເບິລທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງສຳລັບສາຍເຄເບິລອິນເຕີແນັດໃຕ້ນໍ້າທະເລຫາ ແລະ ຈາກ ສວີເດັນ, ນໍເວ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ໂຮນລັງ ແລະ ອັງກິດ.

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighboring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish

state broadcaster DR said.

The findings are the result of a 2015 internal investigation in the Danish Defense Intelligence Service into NSA's role in the partnership, DR said, citing nine unnamed sources with access to the investigation.

According to the investigation, which covered the period from 2012 to 2014, the NSA used Danish information cables to spy on senior officials in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany, including former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier

and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbruck.

Asked for comment on the DR report, a spokesperson for the German chancellery said it only became aware of the allegations when asked about them by journalists and declined to comment further.

Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen declined to comment on "speculation" about intelligence matters in the media. "I can more generally say that this government has the same attitude as the former Prime Minister expressed in 2013 and 2014 - systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable," Bramsen told Reuters in a statement.

In Washington, the NSA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Danish Defense Intelligence Service also declined to comment.

Denmark, a close ally of the United States, hosts several key landing stations for subsea internet cables to and from Sweden, Norway, Germany, Holland and Britain.