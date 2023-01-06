ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະແບ​ຣດ​ລີ 50 ຄັນໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ອັນເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ທາງ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮອບ​ໃໝ່​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກີ​ຢິບ, ອີງ​ຕາມເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະແບ​ຣດ​ລີ ຈະມີລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຕ້ານລົດຖັງໂທ (TOW) ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລູກ ແລະ ລູກປືນ ຫຼາຍ​ແສນລູກໄປ​ນຳ​ພ້ອມ, ອີງຕາມເອກະສານຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ເອົາ​ໃຫ້ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ເບິ່ງ ກ່ອນການປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ວ່າ ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະແບ​ຣດ​ລີຈະ​ຖືກເອົາ​ລວມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຊຸດການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອອັນໃໝ່, ອີງ​ຕາມຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງ ການ​ທີ່ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໄດ້​ຢືນຢັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

"ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນລົດຖັງ, ແຕ່ມັນເປັນນັກຂ້າລົດຖັງ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ, ນາຍພົນຈັດ​ຕະ​ວາ​ແພດ ໄຣເດີ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ "ມັນຈະສະຫນອງການຊຸກຍູ້ທີ່ສໍາຄັນແກ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະທີ່ໜ້າປະທັບ ໃຈຂອງຢູເຄຣນຢູ່​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາຫມັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນສະ ຫນາມລົບໄດ້."

ທ່ານແບ​ຣດ​ລີ ໂບ​ແມນ, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການອະວຸໂສຂອງສູນກາງທະຫານແລະ ອໍານາດ ທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງມູນນິທິປ້ອງກັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະແບ​ຣດ​ລີແມ່ນ "ການປັບປຸງທີ່ສໍາຄັນເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໄປແລ້ວ ນັ້ນ."

ທ່ານໂບ​ແມນກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ລົດສູ້​ລົບແບ​ຣດ​ລີ ຈະຊ່ວຍກອງ ທະຫານບົກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກຳລັງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະທີ່ເຄື່ອນທີ່ໄວ ໃຫ້ສະ​ໜອງການປ້ອງກັນ, ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຄ່ອງ​ແຄ້​ວ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍິງ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ແມ້ນ​ຢຳ ແກ່​ກອງທະ​ຫານ​ບົກ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ."

ເຢຍຣະ​ມັນ ​ແລະ ຝຣັ່ງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະໄປ​ໃຫ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ຊຶ່ງທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້​. ​

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້​ວ ​ເຢຍຣະ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າກັບການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ລະ​ບົບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ແພັ​ທ​ທ​ຣີ​ອັອ​ສ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຕົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມທຳນຽບຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້. ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ການ​ໃຊ້ລະ ບົບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ແພັ​ທ​ທ​ຣີ​ອັອ​ສ, ເຊິ່ງ​ອະ​ດີດເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນຈຶ່ງຈະສຳ​ເລັດນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ກຳ​ລັງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະ​ຫລຸບຕັດ​ສິນຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍຢູ່.

ທ່ານໄຣເດີ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຊອກຫາທາງເລືອກຫລາຍທາງ, ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລວມມີການຝຶກອົບຮົມທີ່ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນສະຫະ ລັດ​ໜີ້, ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼືທັງສອງຢ່າງ."

ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ແພັ​ທ​ທ​ຣີ​ອັອ​ສ ​ແມ່ນ​ລະບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟທີ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ດິນ​ສູ່​ອາກາດ​ທີ່​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຝ່າຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ໄດ້​ສະໜອງ​ໃຫ້​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ມີມາ​ຮອດ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

The United States will send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new round of military aid to Kyiv, two defense officials tell VOA.

The Bradleys will come with hundreds of TOW anti-tank guided missiles and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to a government document shared with VOA before an official announcement expected Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden first announced that Bradleys would be included in the new package, a statement the Pentagon confirmed later Thursday.

"It's not a tank, but it's a tank killer," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. "It will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's already-impressive armored capabilities, and we're confident that it will aid them on the battlefield."

Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Bradleys are "a significant improvement compared to what the U.S. has already provided."

"The Bradley Fighting Vehicle will help infantry forces accompany fast-moving armored forces, providing the infantry additional protection, agility and firepower," Bowman said.

Germany and France also are sending armored vehicles, the two countries announced this week.

In addition, Germany will match the U.S. in sending Ukraine a Patriot missile battery for its defense, the White House said Thursday. Training for the Patriots, which former officials say will take months to complete, is still being finalized.

"We're exploring a variety of options, to include potential training here in the U.S., overseas or a combination of both," Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon.

The Patriot is the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to date to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked France for its AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, which are built around a powerful turret-mounted GIAT 105mm gun, while also calling on allies to provide heavier weapons.

"There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," Zelenskyy said.

Asked last month why the U.S. had not yet supplied Ukraine with the American-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper told VOA the U.S. prioritized the supply of armored personnel carriers like Humvees that Ukraine could use "right now," along with helping refurbish Soviet-type tanks that Ukrainians are already familiar with and could be "deployed immediately."

"Something like a Western-style tank would take a much longer time period, not just to train on, but a much more complex and challenging maintenance and sustainment system," she said in an exclusive interview. "[It's] not something that could happen in the immediate future."

Pressed on Thursday about possibly sending M1A1 Abrams, Ryder added, "We're going to keep all options on the table."

Orthodox Christmas Cease-fire

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour cease-fire in his war against Ukraine over the Orthodox Christmas holiday.

He ordered Russian troops to stop attacks for a day and a half on its neighboring country starting at noon Friday, the Kremlin said. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6 and 7.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a supporter of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce. But the Kyiv government dismissed it as "hypocrisy" and a cynical trap, and Ryder also expressed skepticism.

"While Russia seems to be pretty good at exporting violence, they don't seem to be pretty good at exporting the truth. And so we'll see," Ryder said in response to a question from VOA.

In an order, Putin said, "Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day."

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukraine's president, characterized the Russian Orthodox Church as a "war propagandist" that had incited the "mass murder" of Ukrainians and the militarization of Russia.

Separately on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Putin that negotiations to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine should be supported by a unilateral cease-fire.

Erdogan's office said he and Putin spoke by phone and that peace talks should include a "vision for a fair solution."

The Turkish leader has tried to mediate an end to the conflict, and Turkey helped negotiate agreement with Russia and Ukraine to facilitate grain exports. Erdogan was also expected to speak with Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Nearly 11 months ago, Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, saying the pro-Western country needed to be "demilitarized" and "de-Nazified." The United States and Western allies have criticized the military action and are providing financial and military aid while also leveling multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia.