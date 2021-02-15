ສະພາສູງ ສຫລ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃຫ້ອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ຖານຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ເກີດການຈະລາຈົນ ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນ ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ຕໍ່ການຍຸຍົງໃຫ້ເກີດການຈະລາຈົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄປປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນດາສາມາຊິກສະພາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນກຳລັງຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະ ຈິກ ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ຕໍ່ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເເດັນສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ສະພາສູງໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ 57 ຕໍ່ 43 ເພື່ອຕັດສິນວ່າ ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳສະຫະ ລັດ ມີຄວາມຜິດຕໍ່ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດ້ວຍພຽງຂໍ້ຫາດຽວ ວ່າດ້ວຍການປຸກລະດົມກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ. ແຕ່ສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທັງໝົດ 50 ສຽງໃນສະພາບວກເຂົ້າກັບ 7 ສຽງຈາກສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນນັ້ນ ຍັງຂາດຢູູ່ 10 ສຽງ ທີ່ເປັນຈຳນວນ 67 ສຽງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຈະຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳນວນ 2 ສ່ວນ 3 ຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທັງໝົດ 100 ຄົນ.

ມັນເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ປະທານາທິບໍດີພຽງຄົນດຽວໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ສັດຕະວັດ ຂອງປະຫວັດສາດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປົດອອກຈາກຕຳ

ແໜ່ງສອງຄັ້ງໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນບໍ່ຜິດ ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຢູ່ສະພາສູງ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນບໍ່ຜິດເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃຫ້ພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາເລື້ອງເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິດບໍ່ຜິດ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ຍັງເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການຫາເລື້ອງເອົາຜິດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດພວກເຮົາ. ບໍ່ມີປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃດເຄີຍຜ່ານຜ່າສິ່ງໃດໆແບບນີ້ເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ປະນາມພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນລັດຖະສະພາ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮັກຊາດ ແລະຂະ ບວນການທີ່ງົດງາມ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ພຽງແຕ່ຫາກໍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນຫຼາຍເດືອນຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຈະບອກກັບພວກເຈົ້າ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະສືບຕໍ່ການເດີນທາງທີ່ໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອບັນລຸຄວາມຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາໝົດທຸກຄົນ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກລົງຄະແນນສຽງວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ຍ້ອນພື້ນຖານດ້ານລັດທະທຳມະນູນກໍຕາມ ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍສະພາສູງທ່ານມິຈ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ຈາກນລັດເຄັນທັກກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງນັ້ນ “ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ແລະໃນດ້ານສິນທໍາແລ້ວ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບສໍາລັບການຍຸແຍ່ເຫດການຕ່າງໆທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນມື້ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານແມັກຄອນແນລ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງຢູ່ໃນຫໍສະພາພາຍຫຼັງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເສັດສິ້ນວ່າ “ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກແຫ່ງນີ້ ພາກັນເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກະທຳໄປ ຕາມຄວາມປະສົງ ແລະຕາມການຊີ້ນຳຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month after he urged hundreds of his supporters to confront lawmakers as they were certifying that he had lost last November’s election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Senate voted 57-43 to convict the former U.S. leader on a single impeachment count – incitement of insurrection. But that majority of all 50 Democrats in the chamber joined by seven Republicans, fell 10 votes short of the 67 needed for a conviction, two-thirds of the 100-member Senate.

It was the second time that Trump, the only president in more than two centuries of U.S. history to be twice impeached, was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial. He was acquitted a year ago on charges that he had enlisted the Ukrainian president to try to dig up dirt on Biden ahead of the election.



After his acquittal, Trump said in a statement, “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. No president has ever gone through anything like it."



He did not condemn the rioters who breached the Capitol. "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to make America Great Again has only just begun,” Trump said. “In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all our people.”

Although he voted for acquittal on constitutional grounds, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that Trump, his one-time ally, was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” the Republican McConnell said in a floor speech following the final vote.