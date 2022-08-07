ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕາຍໄປກັບຜູ້ນຳ ອາລ-ໄກດາ

ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຊີ້​ນຳ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແມ່ນຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕໍ່​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໃນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ, ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ເອ​ເຊຍບໍ່? ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃດໆ ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ລັດ​ທິ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕ້ອງ​ເຝົ້າເບິ່ງຢ່າງລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ແລະ ອົດ​ທົນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ອາ​ນິ​ຕາ ພາວ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈ​ະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ “ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ” ວ່າ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ທ້າວ ເອ​ແມນ ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ວາ​ຮີ​ຣີ.

ແຕ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຄົ​ນ​ທີ່​ຊົ່ວ​ຮ້າຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວອອກ ອາດຈະບໍ່​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄີ​ບີ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ໌, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຢ​ເມັນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເພັ່​ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກຄື​ກັນ.”

ນັບ​ຕັ້​ງ​ແຕ່​ທ້າວ ໂອ​ຊາ​ມະ ບິນ​ ລາ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1988, ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍອອກ​ໄປ​ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ​ທີ່ລວມເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ ໃນຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ, ຄວາມ​ຄຽດ​ຊັງຕໍ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ ການ​ຕີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ເກິ​ລ ຄູ​ເກິ​ລ​ແມນ, ຈາກ​ສູນກາງ ວິ​ລ​ສັນ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຢ່າງ​ຂະ​ຫຍັນ​ຂັນ​ແຂງ ແລະ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນ​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ແຕ່​ຕາມ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ການ​ແລ້ວ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຍັງ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕາມ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ຄະ​ຕິ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຮູ້, ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ເທັດ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຄວນມອງ​ຂ້າມ.”

ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ.

ທ່ານ ມາ​ຕິນ ເອ​ວີ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ, ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ, ໂອ​ເຄ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ການ​ນຳພາ, ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ນ້ອຍ​ໆ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ລັດ​ທິ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ. ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ ປຄວນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ປັດ​ໃຈ​ຕ່າງໆຄື ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນ​ລັດ​ທິ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍໄດ້ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.”

ແຕ່​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ອາ​ລ-ຊາ​ວາ​ຮີ​ຣີ ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຄື​ທ້າວ ບິນ ລາ​ເດັນ ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ລາວ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ມີ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ວິ​ໄນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຄ​ລິນ ຄ​ລາກ, ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ ຊູ​ຟານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ້າວ ຊາ​ວາ​ຮີ​ຣີ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ປ​ະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ, ຕົວ​ແທນ, ກຸ່ມ ແລະ ສາ​ຂາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ນຳ​ກັນໄດ້, ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້, ຈາກ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ ຫາ ແຫຼມ ຮອນ ແຫ່ງອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປ. ນັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳ​ຍ້ອງ​ຍໍຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການຮັກ​ສາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດໄວ້ ແລະ ການ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຜ່ານ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຂອງການ​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ອາ​ຣັບ ແລະ ການ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ຂອງ ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.”

ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ? ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ແລະ ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄພ​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ພວ​ກເຂົາ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໃສ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຄ​ລິນ ຄ​ລາກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ, ແລະ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ. ແລະ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຄື​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ຄານ ຫຼື ບໍ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຢາກ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ກັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ແລະ ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ທິ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ໄວ້​ທາງຫຼັງ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ, ເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້, ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ຈົນ​ເກີນ​ໄປ.”

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຕຶກ​ສູນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ອາ​ລ-ໄກ​ດາ ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1993, ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ 6 ຄົນ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ແມ່ນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ນ້ອຍ ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກັນ​ຍາ 2001.

The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

The White House says it has “high confidence” that its targeted strike killed al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

But the White House also says cutting off the head of the beast may not neutralize the threat.

“They're in North Africa, they're in the Sahel, they're throughout the Middle East and they're in Yemen. // I get that we're focused on Afghanistan. But we're not taking our eye off the rest of the world, either.”

Since Osama bin Laden formed the group in 1988, al-Qaida has sprouted numerous offshoots united over the decades by intolerance, hatred of the U.S. and Israel, and a strict interpretation of Islam.

“Al-Qaida may not be actively, operationally planning an attack on U.S. soil, but ideologically, it remains ideologically opposed to the U.S. So you know, that very fact is something that we shouldn't overlook.”

Especially in Africa, where affiliates have flourished.

“My advice to Biden and to the American government is that, yes, OK, we can, we can kill the leadership, but I think it's, it's a very tiny aspect of the fight against terrorism. The focus should actually be on addressing the factors, the political and economic factors that actually shield terrorism.”

But al-Zawahiri's death will affect these groups. Although he was not seen as a charismatic leader like bin Laden, he was a disciplined one.

“Zawahiri was effective in kind of keeping this broader network of affiliates, franchise groups and branches together, you know, from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and further afield. That's probably what he should get the most credit for is maintaining that alliance and doing it through the turbulent period of the Arab Spring and the rise of the Islamic State.”

“My administration will continue to vigilantly monitor and address threats from al-Qaida no matter where they emanate from.”

Analysts also urged patience.

“These groups are patient, and they're highly capable. And so to dismiss them as kind of a nuisance or a has-been, and I know everybody wants to focus on great power competition with Russia and China and kind of leave behind the global war on terrorism, I would say, you know, let's not get ahead of ourselves.”

Al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center the first time in 1993, killing six people. At the time, they were a relatively obscure group — until September 11, 2001.