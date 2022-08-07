ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕາຍໄປກັບຜູ້ນຳ ອາລ-ໄກດາ

ການສັງຫານຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ທີ່ຖືກຊີ້ນຳໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ການນຳພາຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ເອເຊຍບໍ່? ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຢຸດຕິດຕາມການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃດໆ ທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງເຝົ້າເບິ່ງຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ແລະ ອົດທົນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວ ມີລາຍງານຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ “ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈເປັນຢ່າງສູງ” ວ່າການໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັງຫານຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ທ້າວ ເອແມນ ອາລ-ຊາວາຮີຣີ.
ແຕ່ທຳນຽບຂາວຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຕັດຫົວໜ້າຄົນທີ່ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວອອກ ອາດຈະບໍ່ລົບລ້າງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ຈາກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນ ອາຟຣິກາເໜືອ, ພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນເຂດ ຊາແຮລ໌, ພວກເຂົາມີຢູ່ທົ່ວຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະ ພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເຢເມັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດຕິດຕາມພວກເຂົາໃນທົ່ວໂລກຄືກັນ.”
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ້າວ ໂອຊາມະ ບິນ ລາເດັນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1988, ອາລ-ໄກດາ ໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍເຄືອຂ່າຍອອກໄປຫຼາຍແຫ່ງທີ່ລວມເຂົ້າກັນ ໃນຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຍ້ອນການຂາດຄວາມອົດທົນ, ຄວາມຄຽດຊັງຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ການຕີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາສະໜາ ອິສລາມ.
ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ຄູເກິລແມນ, ຈາກສູນກາງ ວິລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ອາດຈະບໍ່ວາງແຜນຢ່າງຂະຫຍັນຂັນແຂງ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດການໂຈມຕີໃນຜືນແຜ່ນດິນ ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ຕາມອຸດົມການແລ້ວ, ພວກເຂົາຍັງຄັດຄ້ານ ສະຫະລັດ ຕາມອຸດົມຄະຕິ. ສະນັ້ນທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້, ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄວນມອງຂ້າມ.”
ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ສະມາຊິກທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ.
ທ່ານ ມາຕິນ ເອວີ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄຳແນະນຳຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສຳລັບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ ອາເມຣິກາ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ໂອເຄ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສັງຫານການນຳພາ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນແມ່ນລັກສະນະນ້ອຍໆຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ປຄວນເປັນການແກ້ໄຂປັດໃຈຕ່າງໆຄື ການເມືອງ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມກັນລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.”
ແຕ່ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວ ອາລ-ຊາວາຮີຣີ ຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ກຸ່ມທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ວ່ານີ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າລາວຈະບໍ່ຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດພິເສດຄືທ້າວ ບິນ ລາເດັນ ກໍ່ຕາມ, ລາວກໍແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີລະບຽບວິໄນ.
ທ່ານ ໂຄລິນ ຄລາກ, ຈາກກຸ່ມ ຊູຟານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ້າວ ຊາວາຮີຣີ ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິພາບໃນຊະນິດຂອງການຮັກສາເຄືອຂ່າຍສະມາຊິກ, ຕົວແທນ, ກຸ່ມ ແລະ ສາຂາຕ່າງໆທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງໃຫ້ຢູ່ນຳກັນໄດ້, ຄືທ່ານຮູ້, ຈາກພາກພື້ນ ຊາແຮລ ຫາ ແຫຼມ ຮອນ ແຫ່ງອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ໄກອອກໄປ. ນັ້ນຄົງຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ລາວຄວນໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຍ້ອງຍໍຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບການຮັກສາພັນທະມິດໄວ້ ແລະ ການເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຜ່ານໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂອງການລຸກຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ອາຣັບ ແລະ ການກຳເນີດຂອງ ລັດອິສລາມ.”
ສະນັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຈະແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳຖາມນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນມີຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕິດຕາມຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ແລະ ແກ້ໄຂໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆຈາກກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະເກີດມາຈາກໃສກໍ່ຕາມ.”
ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກໍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມອົດທົນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ທ່ານ ໂຄລິນ ຄລາກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມທີ່ວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນມີຄວາມອົດທົນ, ແລະ ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນມີຄວາມສາມາດເປັນຢ່າງສູງ. ແລະ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປະຕິເສດພວກເຂົາຄືຄວາມລຳຄານ ຫຼື ບໍ່ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າທຸກຄົນຢາກເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການແຂ່ງອຳນາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ແລະ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງປະຖິ້ມສົງຄາມຕໍ່ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນໂລກໄວ້ທາງຫຼັງກໍ່ຕາມ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ, ເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້, ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໝັ້ນໃຈຈົນເກີນໄປ.”
ການໂຈມຕີຕຶກສູນການຄ້າໂລກຂອງກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປີ 1993, ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 6 ຄົນ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນກຸ່ມທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງນ້ອຍ ຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ 2001.
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
The White House says it has “high confidence” that its targeted strike killed al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.
But the White House also says cutting off the head of the beast may not neutralize the threat.
“They're in North Africa, they're in the Sahel, they're throughout the Middle East and they're in Yemen. // I get that we're focused on Afghanistan. But we're not taking our eye off the rest of the world, either.”
Since Osama bin Laden formed the group in 1988, al-Qaida has sprouted numerous offshoots united over the decades by intolerance, hatred of the U.S. and Israel, and a strict interpretation of Islam.
“Al-Qaida may not be actively, operationally planning an attack on U.S. soil, but ideologically, it remains ideologically opposed to the U.S. So you know, that very fact is something that we shouldn't overlook.”
Especially in Africa, where affiliates have flourished.
“My advice to Biden and to the American government is that, yes, OK, we can, we can kill the leadership, but I think it's, it's a very tiny aspect of the fight against terrorism. The focus should actually be on addressing the factors, the political and economic factors that actually shield terrorism.”
But al-Zawahiri's death will affect these groups. Although he was not seen as a charismatic leader like bin Laden, he was a disciplined one.
“Zawahiri was effective in kind of keeping this broader network of affiliates, franchise groups and branches together, you know, from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and further afield. That's probably what he should get the most credit for is maintaining that alliance and doing it through the turbulent period of the Arab Spring and the rise of the Islamic State.”
“My administration will continue to vigilantly monitor and address threats from al-Qaida no matter where they emanate from.”
Analysts also urged patience.
“These groups are patient, and they're highly capable. And so to dismiss them as kind of a nuisance or a has-been, and I know everybody wants to focus on great power competition with Russia and China and kind of leave behind the global war on terrorism, I would say, you know, let's not get ahead of ourselves.”
Al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center the first time in 1993, killing six people. At the time, they were a relatively obscure group — until September 11, 2001.