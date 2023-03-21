ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຕໍ່ຫົວໜ້າປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຈີນຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານລີສັງຟູ ຈະບໍ່ກີດກັ້ນທ່ານຈາກການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍອາເມຣິກັນ ຫລືລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດພິຈາລະນາອອກການຍົກເວັ້ນ ຫລືລະບຸການລົງໂທດ.
ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຫ້ນາຍພົນລີ ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໃນວັນທີ 12 ມີນາ. ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ມີການໂອ້ລົມ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານລີ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອັອສຕິນເທື່ອ.
ໃນປີ 2018 ການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ທ່ານລີ ພາຍໃຕ້ອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານສັດຕູຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຜ່ານກົດໝາຍການລົງໂທດ (CAATSA) ເວລາທ່ານເປັນຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງພັດທະນາອຸບປະກອນຂອງກອງທັບຈີນ.
ການລົງໂທດໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບການຊື້ເຮືອບິນລົບ SU-35 ສິບລຳ ໃນປີ 2017 ແລະ ລະບົບລູກສອນຈາກພື້ນດິນຫາອາກາດ S-400 ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບອຸບປະກອນ ໃນປີ 2018 ອິງຕາມກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ.
ໂຄສົກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ການລົງໂທດ CAATSA ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕອງຫ້າມ ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກລົງໂທດຈາກການພົບປະກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ.”
“ບັນທຶກວີຊາ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມລັບພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສະຫະລັດ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາເຖິງລາຍລະອຽດຂອງກໍລະນີສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກໄດ້ກ່າວ ເວລາຖືກຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການລົງໂທດທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນທີ່ຈະຫ້າມທ່ານລີຈາກການເດີນທາງມາສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອທຳການປະຊຸມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
ແຕ່ສຳລັບປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນເຫັນສະຫະລັດຍົກເວັ້ນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ທ່ານລີ ໃນນາມເປັນການຜ່ອນຜັນອາດຈະເຫັນເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເພື່ອຈະການເລີ້ມສົນທະນາທາງ ທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຫົວໜ້າປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງທັງສອງປະເທດ.
U.S. officials said current sanctions on China’s new defense chief, Li Shangfu, will not prevent him from conducting official meetings with his American counterparts, nor is the U.S. government considering issuing an exemption for or waiving Li’s sanction designation.
The People’s Republic of China named General Li as its minister of national defense on March 12. The U.S. has not proposed a call between Li and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
In 2018, the U.S. sanctioned Li under the so-called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) when he headed the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese military.
The sanctions were related to China’s purchase of ten SU-35 combat aircrafts in 2017 and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment in 2018, according to the State Department.
A State Department spokesperson told VOA that “CAATSA sanctions do not necessarily prohibit sanctioned persons from meeting with U.S. government officials.”
“Visa records are confidential under U.S. law. We therefore cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases,” said the spokesperson when asked if the existing sanctions would ban Li from traveling to the U.S. to conduct official meetings.
But to Beijing, seeing the United States lift the sanctions against Li as a goodwill gesture may be deemed a critical step to resuming military talks between the defense chiefs of the two nations.