ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະລັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ​ຕໍ່ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ທ່ານ​ລີ​ສັງ​ຟູ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກ​ການເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍອາເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຫລື​ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ອອກ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ ຫລື​ລະ​ບຸ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດປ​ະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຈີນ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ລີ ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 12 ມີ​ນາ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຍັງບໍ່​ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ​ລີ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ລອຍ ອັອ​ສ​ຕິນເທື່ອ.

​ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ລີ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ສັດ​ຕູຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຜ່ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ (CAATSA) ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ.

​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໄດ້ພົວ​ພັນກັບ​ການ​ຊື້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ SU-35 ສິບ​ລຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ແລະ​ ລະ​ບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ຫາ​ອາ​ກາດ S-400 ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ​ໃນປີ 2018 ອິງ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ໂຄ​ສົກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ CAATSA ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນຕອງ​ຫ້າມ​ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

“​ບັນ​ທຶກວີ​ຊາ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ​ເວ​ລາຖືກຖາມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນທີ່ຈະ​ຫ້າມ​ທ່ານ​ລີຈາກ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງມາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອທຳການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

​ແຕ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ແມ່ນ​ເຫັນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍົກເວັ້ນການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ລີ ໃນ​ນາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນອາດ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ ​ທະ​ຫານ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ປ້ອງ​ກັ​ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ຂອງ​ທັງສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

U.S. officials said current sanctions on China’s new defense chief, Li Shangfu, will not prevent him from conducting official meetings with his American counterparts, nor is the U.S. government considering issuing an exemption for or waiving Li’s sanction designation.

The People’s Republic of China named General Li as its minister of national defense on March 12. The U.S. has not proposed a call between Li and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

In 2018, the U.S. sanctioned Li under the so-called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) when he headed the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese military.

The sanctions were related to China’s purchase of ten SU-35 combat aircrafts in 2017 and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment in 2018, according to the State Department.

A State Department spokesperson told VOA that “CAATSA sanctions do not necessarily prohibit sanctioned persons from meeting with U.S. government officials.”

“Visa records are confidential under U.S. law. We therefore cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases,” said the spokesperson when asked if the existing sanctions would ban Li from traveling to the U.S. to conduct official meetings.

But to Beijing, seeing the United States lift the sanctions against Li as a goodwill gesture may be deemed a critical step to resuming military talks between the defense chiefs of the two nations.