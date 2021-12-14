ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງເສີມສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ນະໂຍບາຍ ຈີນດຽວ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໃນປີນີ້ ທັງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາສະແດງຈຸດຢືນໂດຍການຍອມຮັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ດ້ວຍການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະການເຊື້ອເຊີນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄນກີ ຈິງ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຳລັງສົ່ງເສີມສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກວ່າເກົ່າກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແນວໃດ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງນະໂຍບາຍ “ຈີນດຽວ” ທີ່ເປັນພື້ນຖານໂດຍລວມຂອງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທັງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເປັນພຽງນຶ່ງໃນການເດີນທາງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໂດຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜູນເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງດ້ວຍລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕນັ້ນ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ໄຕ້ວັນ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສິບ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດໃຫ້ໃກ້ຊິດຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ໂຮເຊ ເຟີນານເດັສ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດ ຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດດ້ານພະລັງງານແລະສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເຊັ່ນບັນຫາຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ, ການບີບບັງຄັບທາງເສດຖະກິດ, ການແລກປ່ຽນດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ຄົນຕໍ່ຄົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຮັດສັນຍາຜະລິດໄມໂຄຣຊິບ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ບໍລິສັດຜະລິດອຸປະກອນສື່ນຳໄຟຟ້າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຫຼື TSMC. ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງການຢູ່ລອດຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃສ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານເຊັບຕ໌ ໂຈນສ໌ (Seth Jones) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນ ກາງສຶກສາດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດແລະນານາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມີຕະຫຼາດເສລີ ແລະ ເປີດກວ້າງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີລະບົບການເມືອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ມັນເປັນສະພາບທຸລະກິດທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ ໃນແງ່ຂອງ ການມີ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ເສລີ ແລະເປັນປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງສຳລັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນທາງເສດຖະກິດ, ແລະ ມັນກໍສຳຄັນຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງກວ່າສຳລັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມທາງອອນໄລນ໌ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ, ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ເຊີນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການບໍ່ພໍໃຈຢ່າງສູງຈາກ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ສາວ ລີຈຽນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກໍຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ‘ປະຊາທິປະໄຕນັ້ນ’ ແມ່ນພຽງຂໍ້ອ້າງ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອສະແຫວງຫາເປົ້າໝາຍດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ກົດຂີ່ປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກໃນໂລກ, ຮັບໃຊ້ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ແລະ ຮັກສາການເປັນຜູ້ນຳໃນໂລກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕໃນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ສ່ວນໄທເປ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນລັດທີ່ມີອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕ. ເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຖານະຂອງລັດຖະ ບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ມີມາດົນນານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ແດເຣັກ ກຣອສແມນ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າອາວຸໂສດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ປະຈຳບໍລິສັດ ແຣນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ ຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ສາມາດຮັບຮູ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຖານະເປັນເກະປະ ຊາທິປະໄຕ ແຕ່ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດສະໜັບສະນູນນະໂຍບາຍ ຈີນ ດຽວ. ລັດຖະ ບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຊຸດກ່ອນຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີພຽງແຕ່ສາມຖະແຫຼງການເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນດຽວ ແລະ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການວາງຕົວຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ແຕ່ຍັງມີກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍສາຍພົວພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະ ການຮັບປະກັນ 6 ຢ່າງອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່່ຢາງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຈາກ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດໃນການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຂາຍອາວຸດໃຫ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາຍພົວພັນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ປ່ຽນການຮັບຮູ້ທາງການທູດຈາກ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄປຫາ ຈີນ ໃນປີ 1979.

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ັນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ເຈກ ຊູລລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະ ລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະຕິບັດການທຸກຢ່າງ ທັງ “ການຍັບຢັ້ງ ແລະ ການທູດ” ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເມື່ອສະຖານະການທີ່ ຈີນ ໃຊ້ກຳລັງເພື່ອລວມເອົາ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ນັ້ນ “ຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເດັດຂາດ.”

This year Republicans and Democrats have made a point of publicly embracing Taiwan with a flurry of congressional visits and an invitation to the Democracy Summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching reports on how officials are promoting closer U.S.-Taiwan ties without fundamentally changing Washington’s overall "One China" policy.

Republican and Democratic Senators visiting Taiwan in June, just one of the trips by lawmakers signaling support for the self-ruled democracy.

Since that visit, the U.S. and Taiwan have held more trade and investment talks. Taiwan already is one of America’s top ten largest trading partners, and officials are seeking even closer economic ties.

“We discussed a number of items that are important to both the U.S. and to Taiwan: supply chain issues, economic coercion, science and technology exchanges, things that we can do to try and deepen our people-to-people relations as well as to deepen our economic partnership.” (00:43-01:01, 18sec)

Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC. Many link the survival of Taiwan’s democracy to U.S. supply chain security.

((For radio: Seth Jones, director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with VOA via Skype.))

Taiwan has a free and open market. It's got a democratic political system. It's a very good business climate. And so in that sense, having a free and democratic Taiwan is critically important for the U.S. economically, and it's important more broadly for U.S. supply chain security as well. 436-458 (22sec)”

After a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Biden administration invited Taiwan to participate in the Summit for Democracy, drawing a sharp rejection from China.

"What the U.S. did proves that its so-called 'democracy' is just a pretext and a tool for it to pursue its geopolitical goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, serve its own interests and maintain its hegemony in the world."

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan. Taipei considers the island a sovereign state. So far, analysts say the Biden administration’s positions mirror long-standing U.S. policy.

“The U.S. can recognize Taiwan as a democracy but at the same time, it can uphold the One China policy. The Biden administration, as well as the Trump administration before it, has emphasized not only the three Communiques, which are about one China and also the U.S. position on Taiwan, but also the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.”

In the face of continuing threats from China, Taiwan has increased its defense capabilities. The U.S. is also continuing arms sales to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act after switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is taking every action of “both deterrence and diplomacy" to make sure the scenario that China uses force to unify Taiwan “never happens.”