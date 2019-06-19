ບັນ​ດາເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ ແລະ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​

ງານ​ຕ້ານ​ອີີີ​ຣ່ານ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນຫລັກ​ຖານ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງໃນ​ເຕ

​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ພວມ “ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ” ໃນວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າພວມ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍມີ​ຄວາມລະ​ມັດ​ລ​ະ​ວັງວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາທ​າງ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ເລີ້ມເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ວ່າ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຣັດ​ຫຍັງ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ

​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ

​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ພວກ​ນາຍທະ​ຫານທີ່ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກຳ​

ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ທຳ​ປາ ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເລື້ອງ ແມ່ນແຕ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້

ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະກັ້ນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ພວກ​

ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເຮັດສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​

ເພື່ອປົກ​ປ້ອງຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ

​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້ ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່​ໃຈວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ

​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ.”

ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ແລ​ະ​ອີີ​ຣ່ານໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ກ່າວ

​ຫາ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ວ່າ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ສອງ​ລຳ​

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ຮໍ​ມຸ​ສ.

ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຍັງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເດືອນ​ເຄິ່ງທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​

ຊີ້​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ

“​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ” ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ “ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ໄປຍັງ​ລະ​

ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງອີ​ຣ່ານ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​

ໂຈມ​ຕີໃສ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງນໍເວ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຊີ້​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

Top U.S. military and diplomatic officials warn they have no intention of easing their ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran even as evidence suggests the regime in Tehran is “lashing out” in increasingly dangerous ways.



But despite the rapidly rising tensions in the Middle East, U.S. officials also caution they are not looking to start a war, though much will depend on what Tehran does next.



“We have been engaged in many messages, even this moment right here, communicating to Iran that we are there to deter aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday while visiting with military brass at U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida.



“President [Donald] Trump does not want war and we will continue to communicate that message while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region,” he added. “We can't do that without making sure that we have the capability to respond if Iran makes a bad decision.”



Concern about a potential confrontation between the United States and Iran has been growing since U.S. officials last week accused Iran of being responsible for mine attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.



In addition, the U.S. said intelligence over the past month and a half has pointed to what one top defense official described as “threat streams” coming out of the Middle East that “link back to the Iranian regime.”



U.S. military officials continue to insist all evidence in the attacks on the Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers point to Iran.



"Getting alongside a vessel under the cover of darkness to attach a mine, underway, is not an insignificant effort," the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Paul Selva told reporters during an appearance in Washington earlier Tuesday.



"It wasn't done by an untrained, unsophisticated group of people. It was done by a military trained and capable force," he added. "The fact that they were able to quickly and safely remove a mine from a side of a ship would indicate it was of their own design."



The Pentagon late Monday released photos alleging to show Iran’s Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Japanese-owned tanker. But some have raised doubts the photos and video show conclusive evidence to tie Tehran to the attacks.



“It’s real tension,” Selva countered. "Iran is lashing out.”



"The risks of miscalculation are real,” he said, adding Tehran was trying to send a “very powerful signal” to the international community over its displeasure with U.S. sanctions aimed at curbing the country’s nuclear program and sponsorship of terrorism.



“The relief to that pressure is the Iranians come to the table [to negotiate]," Selva added.



Beyond the carefully crafted public messages, the U.S. said it has also reached out to Tehran through Iraqi intermediaries and via the Swiss embassy in Tehran.



“We want them to be clear eyed in whatever it is they are planning," Selva said. "If they directly engage U.S. forces or they directly engage U.S. interests or citizens in the region...we will respond."



Iran has denied any involvement on the attacks against the oil takers but announced Monday it would cease complying with the global agreement that prevents it from making nuclear weapons.

In response, the U.S. announced it would deploy another 1,000 troops to help protect U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria that are currently helping in the effort to wipe out remnants of the Islamic State terror group.



A U.S. defense official said the troops were being deployed in an “expedited” manner and would be in place soon.



Multiple officials have said the new troops will bring with them enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, using both manned aircraft and drones.



Yet even as military officials admitted the danger of confrontation was mounting, President Donald Trump sought to ease some of the tension.



In an interview with Time magazine on Monday, Trump downplayed concerns over the alleged Iranian attacks on the Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers.



“So far, it’s been very minor,” the president said, casting doubt over the likelihood the U.S. would go to war over such provocations.



“I would certainly go over nuclear weapons,” Trump said when asked what could precipitate war with Iran, “and I would keep the other a question mark.”

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged a peaceful solution to tensions in the Persian Gulf, while also delivering a stern warning to Iran.



Speaking in Berlin, Merkel said there is "strong evidence" that Tehran was behind the tanker attacks, and she also warned Iran of the consequences if violates the 2015 international nuclear deal.



A day earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on state television that Tehran does not seek conflict and that U.S. efforts to isolate his country have failed.



"Iran will not wage war against any nation," Rouhani said Monday. "Despite all of the Americans' efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful."