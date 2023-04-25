ສະຫະລັດ ຄົ້ນຄວ້າທາງເລືອກຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ແລະຫາທາງສົ່ງນັກການທູດກັບຄືນໄປປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່

ສະຫະລັດ ສືບຕໍ່ຫາທາງເລືອກຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍພົນລະເມືອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ປາຖະໜາອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດຊູດານ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫາວິທີທາງເພື່ອທີ່ຈະສົ່ງບັນດານັກການທູດແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກົງສຸນທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກັບຄືນໄປປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ອີງຕາມລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແອນໂຕນີ ບລິງເກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

“ພາຍໃນ 36 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະຕິບັດການຍົກຍ້າຍພະນັກງານສະ ຖານທູດ ໄດ້ສຳເລັດລົງ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ສື່ສານຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບພົນລະເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະບຸກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແລະອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກທີ່ມີຢູ່ ໃນການເດີນທາງອອກ ສຳລັບພວກຄົນທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ປອດໄພ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ທາງບົກ ອາກາດ ແລະທະເລ” ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮ່ວມກັບ ທ່ານ ອາລແຟຣດ ມູທູອາ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເຄັນຢາ ແລະຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ພົ້ນ​ທະ​ເລ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ ລວມທັງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງເດີນທາງທາງບົກ ແລະຂະບວນລົດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາຣ໌ທູມ ໄປຍັງທ່າເຮືອຂອງຊູດານ.”

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ຂະບວນລົດບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ລວມມີການປຸ້ນຊັບສິນ ແລະການຈະລາຈົນ.

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະປະສານງານການຍົກຍ້າຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ພົນລະ ເມືອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະຖານະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ອາດປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະການປິດສະໜາມບິນຫຼັກ ຂອງ ຄາຣ໌ທູມ. ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ປະມານ 16,000 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືສອງສັນຊາດ.

ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເດີນທາງອອກໄປຈາກຊູດານ ທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ ຄື ກອງທັບຂອງຊູດານ ແລະກຸ່ມກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນເຄື່ອນທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ.

The United States continues to look at options to help dozens of private U.S. citizens who wish to leave Sudan amid ongoing violence and is exploring ways to return a diplomatic and consular presence to the African country as soon as possible, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.



“In just the last 36 hours since the embassy evacuation operation was completed, we've continued to be in close communication with U.S. citizens and individuals affiliated with the U.S. government to provide assistance and facilitate available departure routes for those seeking to move to safety via land, air and sea,” Blinken told reporters.

He spoke during a press conference at the State Department with Alfred Mutua, Kenya’s secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs.

“This includes Americans who are traveling overland and the U.N. convoy from Khartoum to Port Sudan.”

Blinken acknowledged some convoys have encountered problems, including robbery and looting.





Washington does not plan to coordinate a large-scale evacuation of private U.S. citizens in Sudan due to the volatile security situation and the closure of Khartoum's main airport. There are believed to be about 16,000 Americans in Sudan, an overwhelming majority of them dual nationals.

The secretary of state said dozens of Americans have expressed an interest in leaving Sudan amid deadly fighting between rival factions — the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.