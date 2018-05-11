ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງ ສຫລ ປະຈຳເຂດ ປາຊີຟິກ ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ

ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນທະຫານຂັ້ນສູງ ຈາກກອງບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ແຕ່ວັນທີ 10 ຫາ 11 ພຶດສະພາ 2018 ເພື່ອຮັດ

ແໜ້ນສາຍພົວພັນໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສອງຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ

ລາວ ທີ່ກຳລັງເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວແລະຢືນຢັນເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ.

ກອງບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ແມ່ນ 1 ໃນ 6 ກອງບັນຊາການສູ້

ລົບຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງມີພື້ນທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບກວມເອົາເຄິ່ງໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ ແລະ

ລວມມີ 36 ປະເທດ ໃນພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ.

ພົນໂທໄບຣອັນ ພີ ເຟັນຕັນ ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ໄດ້

ພົບປະກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະ

ເທດ. ການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນເວລາພົບປະ ກັບທ່ານແສງເພັດ ຮຸ່ງບຸນຍວງ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງ

ປະເທດ ແລະພົນຕີ ອ່ອນສີ ແສນສຸກ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດນັ້ນ

ພົນໂທເຟັນຕັນໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຊອກວີທີທາງເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືແບບ

ກວມລວມ ໂດຍການເພີ່ມທະວີການພົວພັນຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານ ກັບທະຫານ.

ພົນໂທເຟັນຕັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ຂອງກອງບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະ

ຫະລັດໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອ

ສືບຕໍ່ປັບປຸງການພົວພັນຮ່ວມມືສອງຝ່າຍແລະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຂີດຄວາມສາມາດເຂົ້າ

ໃນ ການປົກປັກຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະຢູ່ໃນ

ພາກພື້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ ການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ຂອງຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ປະຈໍາເຂດ

ປາຊີຟິກ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການພິສູດ ໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງລະດັບ ຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່

ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງນີ້ ເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການພັດທະນາ ການພົວພັນຮ່ວມມື

ສອງຝ່າຍໃນຂົງເຂດວຽກງານທີ່ສຳຄັນແລະຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍ

ໝັ້ນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ອາຊຽນ ລວມທັງ ພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ພົນໂທເຟັນຕັນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຢ່າງຈິງໃຈມາຍັງການນຳຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ

ຮ່ວມມືທີ່ດີ ຕະຫລອດໄລຍະເວລາຫລາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

A high-ranking military delegation from the U.S. Pacific Command visited the Lao government from May 10-11, 2018 to highlight the growing U.S.-Laos bilateral defense relationship and to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Pacific Command is one of six geographic Unified Combatant Commands of the U.S. Armed Forces. Its area of responsibility covers half of the earth’s surface, and includes 36 nations in the Asia Pacific.

Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Lieutenant General Bryan P. Fenton held meetings with counterparts in the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is his first visit since assuming his position at U.S. Pacific Command last year.

In meetings with the Lao Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sengphet Houngboungnuang, and the Lao Vice-Minister of National Defense (MND), Major General Onesy Senesouck, Lieutenant General Fenton discussed ways to build on the Lao-U.S. Comprehensive Partnership by deepening the military-to-military relationship.

Lieutenant General Fenton also underscored the U.S. Pacific Command’s commitment to working with the Lao government to continue improving the bilateral relationship and to contribute to enhancing capabilities for domestic and regional peace and stability.

“The visit of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command is a testament to the level of commitment to the Comprehensive Partnership between the U.S. and Lao P.D.R.,” said U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter.

The visit is an important step to advance the U.S.-Lao bilateral military relationship in key areas, and demonstrate America’s commitment to ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region. Lieutenant General Fenton expressed his sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Lao PDR for the excellent cooperation over the years.