ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສະຫະລັດ​ກຳລັງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນກັນ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ​ແລະ ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ພັກ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ແຄັດເທີຣີນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ເຫດການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຢູເຄຣນ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່ຫິມະປົກຫຸ້ມ ​ປະ​ເທດຢູເຄຣນ...

…ແລະກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນກຽມຮັບມືກັບການສູ້ລົບໃນລະດູໜາວທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງອີກຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງ, ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ສຳຄັນສໍາລັບຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ສະພາບທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ໃນສະພາສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ, ຜູ້ນໍາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດ, ເປັນຫຼາຍອາທິດທີ່ຍາວນານ, ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈຳນວນໜຶ່ງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນປະ​ເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ເປັນຈຸດສຳຄັນທີ່ປະຫວັດສາດຈະຈື່ຈຳພວກເຮົາ ສໍາລັບເງື່ອນໄຂກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບຜ່ານນະໂຍບາຍຊາຍແດນ​ຝ່າຍຂວາຈັດ."

ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຈໍານວນ 106 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ ລວມ​ທັງ 60 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ​ແລະ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ປະມານ 14 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ສໍາລັບ ອິສຣາແອລ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງ ກ່າວນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນທຶນຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຕາມຂົງເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ທ່ານມິສ ແມັກຄອນແນລ (Mitch McConnell) ຫົວ​ໜ້າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໂທຫາປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃດໆ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຫນ້າເຊື່ອຖືເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສະຖານະການຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ມັນເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດກ່ຽວກັບຝ່າຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ໄຊຊະນະ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສາກົນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງງ່າຍເລີຍ."

ແຕ່​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ເວລາ​ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາທິດ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ ​ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ເດີນທາງ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພັກ ​ແລະ ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບ ທີ່ຕ່ຳ​ລົງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ຈາກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ດຶງຕົວເລກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ອອກຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄວາມສ່ຽງ. ມັນມີຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນການຮັກສາສິ່ງທີ່ພາຄີຂອງພວກເຮົາບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການສໍາລັບຫຼາຍເດືອນຕໍ່ຫນ້າ. ແລະໃນທັງສອງກໍລະນີ, ເສັ້ນທາງດັ່ງ ກ່າວນັ້ນ ຊໍ້າພັດສັ້ນລົງ ແລະສັ້ນລົງ."

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບການສືບຕໍ່ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມກົດດັນຫຼາຍຢ່າງສໍາລັບຄວາມຈໍາເປັນພາຍໃນປະເທດ. ນັກວິເຄາະຄົນນຶ່ງບອກ VOA ວ່າ ການໂຕ້ວາທີກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ສາມາດແຍກອອກຈາກຄວາມກັງວົນທາງການເມືອງພາຍໃນປະເທດໄດ້.

ທ່ານຄໍລິນ ເຄລຍຣີ (Colin Cleary) ເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍອາຈານຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ (George Washington) ແລະເປັນນັກລົບເກົ່າກ່ຽວກັບການບໍລິການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ການວິຈານຈໍານວນນຶ່ງກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ອາດຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ເອີ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ຢູເຄຣນ ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ຫຼື ບັນຫາຂອງຢູເຄລນ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບພາຍໃນປະເທດຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ, ພວກເຮົາມີບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທາງຊາຍແດນ, ພວກເຮົາມີ ມີບັນຫາອື່ນໆລະດັບຊາດ. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຄວນຈະໃຊ້ເງິນໃນສິ່ງນັ້ນ.’ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນເປັນການແບ່ງສ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ປະເທດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ສາມາດເຮັດສອງຢ່າງ, ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງສິ່ງໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ."

ການ​ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສະພາຕໍ່າ ທີ່ມີ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນກໍາສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​. ແຕ່​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ ​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະ​ຜ່ານ​.

U.S. lawmakers are racing to reach a deal on billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine and Israel before the holiday break. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Mandatory Courtesy: AP/ State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As snow blankets Ukraine…

… And Ukrainian troops brace for another hard winter of fighting, aid crucial to Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is in jeopardy in the U.S. Congress.

Chuck Schumer is the majority leader in the U.S. Senate

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

"For weeks, long weeks, a handful of Republicans have dangerously tried to link Ukraine — and make our support for democracy in the West a pivotal issue that history will remember us for — conditional on passing hard right border policies."

The White House has requested $106 billion in national security funding — including $60 billion for Ukraine and nearly $14 billion in aid for Israel. While most Senate Republicans support that aid, they are asking for billions in funding for border security in return.

Mitch McConnell is the top Republican in the U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader

"I called the president last week to make sure he understood that there wouldn't be a bill without a credible effort to get on top of our disastrous southern border situation. I hope that made the point because I think on our side, I've been the most enthusiastic supporter of the underlying bill."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said passage of the aid package in the U.S. Congress is one of three key victories Ukraine needs on the international front.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, In Ukrainian

"It's a challenge — it's not easy."

But U.S. lawmakers have only a few weeks left in the session before heading home for the holidays – and the White House says the aid already distributed to Ukraine is running dangerously low.

John Kirby, National Security Council

"We didn't just pull those figures out of thin air. It was very much in keeping with what our partners have told us they need for the coming months. And in both cases, the runway keeps getting shorter and shorter."

Many Republicans have expressed concern about continued aid while there are many pressing domestic needs. One analyst told VOA the debate over Ukraine aid can't be separated from domestic political concerns.

Colin Cleary is an adjunct professor at George Washington University and a veteran of the Foreign Service who served in Ukraine.

Colin Cleary, George Washington University, SKYPE

"Some of the critics of Ukrainian aid would say, ‘Well, yeah, Ukraine is important or Ukraine's in trouble. But we have a lot of domestic needs, we have poverty, we have border issues, we have – there are other national issues. And so we should be spending the money on that.’ And I think that's a false dichotomy. A great country can do two things, or more than two things at the same time."

Opposition to aid to Ukraine is more significant in the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives. But Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has said he is confident it will pass.