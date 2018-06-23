ສຫລ ພິຈາລະນາ ເລື້ອງຍຸຕິການຊ້ອມລົບ ຮ່ວມກັນ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ ຫລາຍ ທົດສະວັດ ນັ້ນ

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາວຸ​ໂສ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ສົນທະນາ​ເລື້ອງຍຸຕິການຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະຫານທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ໄດ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​

ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຢູ່​ສິງກະ​ໂປ​

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ

ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທຳນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ປ້ອ​ງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ

ເຈ​ມສ໌ ​ແມັດ​ຕິ​ສ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ, ​ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ປະທານ​ເສນາ​

ທິການ​ຮ່ວມ ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ໂຈ ດັນຝອດ, ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ແກ່​ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ບອລຕັນ ​ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັນກ່ຽວກັບ “​ການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ​ຈັດຕັງປະຕິບັດ​ຜົນ" ຂອງ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​ຈາກຫົວໜ້າ​ໂຄສົກປະຈໍາ​ທຳນຽບຫ້​າ​ແຈ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເດ​ນາ ​ໄວ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການຍົກເລີກການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຮວມທັງ “​ກອງພິທັກຮັກສາເສລີພາບພ້ອມ ທັງການເຝິກ

ຊ້ອມຂອງ​ໂຄງການແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ທາງທະເລຂອງເກົາຫຼີສອງອັນ ທີ່​ມີ​ກຳນົດ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​

ອີກ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ອີກດ້ວຍ.

​ກອງພິທັກເສລີພາບຕາມ​ປົກກະຕິ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງຫາ ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະ ນຳ​ເອົາ

ທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ ຈາກ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ໄປຊ້ອມຮ່ວ​ກັບ​ກຳລັງທະ

ຫານ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ 50,000 ຄົນ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ “ເກ​ມສົງຄາມ" ທີ່ີ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ເປັນ​ການສີີ້​ນ​ເປືອງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍແກ່​ທັງ​ສອງຝ່າຍ ​ແລະເປັນ “ການເກາະຜິດ” ຊຶ່ງຖືວ່າ​

ເປັນ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດທີ່​ດີ ​ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງ​ແກ່ການທີ່​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ທີ່

​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ, ການຍຸຕິການການທົດລອງອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ

​ໄຟ ​ແລະການ​ປິດ​ສະຖານທີ່ທົດ​ລອງ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​.

​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງມາແຕ່ດົນນານວ່າ​ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິ​ການ​ຊ້ອມລົບທາງ​ທະຫານຮ່ວມກັນ

​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ປະເທດນັ້ນກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ“​ເຟິກຊ້ອມ​ເຮັດ​ສົງຄາມ” ນັ້ນລົງ.

​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຊ້ອມ​

ລົບ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ ​ເປັນ​ກາ​ນປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ແບບ ​ແລະຖືກ ຕ້ອງ​ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດ

ໝາຍ​ສາກົນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ ທີ່​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸ​ດ​ເຊົາສະມັດ​

ຕະພາບ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ແລະ​ສູ​ກສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຫ້າມ​ໂດຍ​ມະຕິ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​

ທ່ານກັງ ກິ​ຢຸງ-ວາ ກ່າວ​ຊໍ້າ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ຕໍ່​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ສະຫະລັດ

ແລະ​ກ່​າວວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຈຳນວນທະຫານ​ສະຫະລັດປະ

ຈຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.



Senior U.S. officials met Friday to discuss the suspension of joint military exercises the U.S. and South Korea have held for decades, but were canceled following the Singapore Summit earlier this month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



A Pentagon statement said Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford and and Assistant to the President for National Security John Bolton discussed "efforts to implement the results" of the summit.



The statement from chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said the suspended drills include "Freedom Guardian along with with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months."



Freedom Guardian, normally held in August, usually brings in 3,000 more American troops from abroad and involves 50,000 South Korean troops.



At the summit Trump said he would cancel the "war games" that he said were both enormously expensive and "provocative," as an act of good faith and in response to North Korea's commitment to denuclearization, its continued suspension of nuclear and missile teats, and the recent closing of its nuclear testing site.



North Korea has long called for the end of these joint military exercises that it says are offensive "rehearsals for war."



In the past U.S. officials refused to suspend the joint drills that they defended as defensive in nature and legal under international law in exchange for a pledge from North Korea to freeze its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities that are prohibited by United Nations resolutions.



At the Trump-Kim summit, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reiterated South Korea's commitment to the U.S. alliance and said there had been no discussion about reducing the U.S. military presence in the her country.



President Trump raised concerns over the future of the alliance when he said in Singapore that he would like to withdraw all or some of the over 28,000 troops in South Korea at some point in the future, as both a cost saving measure, and to reduce a perceived overextended U.S. military presence overseas.



