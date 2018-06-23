ສຫລ ພິຈາລະນາ ເລື້ອງຍຸຕິການຊ້ອມລົບ ຮ່ວມກັນ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ ຫລາຍ ທົດສະວັດ ນັ້ນ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາເລື້ອງຍຸຕິການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມາເປັນ
ເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດນັ້ນ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກພາຍຫຼັງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ
ຈົງ ອຶນ.
ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ
ເຈມສ໌ ແມັດຕິສ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ, ປະທານເສນາ
ທິການຮ່ວມ ນາຍພົນໂຈ ດັນຝອດ, ແລະຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດແກ່ປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຈອນ ບອລຕັນ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັນກ່ຽວກັບ “ການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຈັດຕັງປະຕິບັດຜົນ" ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ.
ຖະແຫຼງການຈາກຫົວໜ້າໂຄສົກປະຈໍາທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ທ່ານນາງເດນາ ໄວສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຍົກເລີກການຊ້ອມລົບຮວມທັງ “ກອງພິທັກຮັກສາເສລີພາບພ້ອມ ທັງການເຝິກ
ຊ້ອມຂອງໂຄງການແລກປ່ຽນທາງທະເລຂອງເກົາຫຼີສອງອັນ ທີ່ມີກຳນົດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ
ອີກສາມເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ອີກດ້ວຍ.
ກອງພິທັກເສລີພາບຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະ ນຳເອົາ
ທະຫານສະຫະລັດຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄປຊ້ອມຮ່ວກັບກຳລັງທະ
ຫານເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ 50,000 ຄົນ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທ່ານທຣໍາກ່າວວ່າ ຈະລົບລ້າງ “ເກມສົງຄາມ" ທີ່ີ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ
ເປັນການສີີ້ນເປືອງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແກ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະເປັນ “ການເກາະຜິດ” ຊຶ່ງຖືວ່າ
ເປັນການປະຕິບັດທີ່ດີ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງແກ່ການທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໃຫ້ຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນທີ່
ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ, ການຍຸຕິການການທົດລອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນ
ໄຟ ແລະການປິດສະຖານທີ່ທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງມາແຕ່ດົນນານວ່າໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານຮ່ວມກັນ
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ທີ່ປະເທດນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າມັນເປັນການ“ເຟິກຊ້ອມເຮັດສົງຄາມ” ນັ້ນລົງ.
ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການລົບລ້າງການຮ່ວມຊ້ອມ
ລົບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປ້ອງກັນວ່າເປັນ ເປັນການປ້ອງກັນໃນຮູບແບບ ແລະຖືກ ຕ້ອງພາຍໃຕ້ກົດ
ໝາຍສາກົນ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຢຸດເຊົາສະມັດ
ຕະພາບນິວເຄລຍ ແລະສູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫ້າມໂດຍມະຕິສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້
ທ່ານກັງ ກິຢຸງ-ວາ ກ່າວຊໍ້າວ່າ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດສະຫະລັດ
ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບການຫລຸດຈຳນວນທະຫານສະຫະລັດປະ
ຈຳຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ.
Senior U.S. officials met Friday to discuss the suspension of joint military exercises the U.S. and South Korea have held for decades, but were canceled following the Singapore Summit earlier this month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A Pentagon statement said Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford and and Assistant to the President for National Security John Bolton discussed "efforts to implement the results" of the summit.
The statement from chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said the suspended drills include "Freedom Guardian along with with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months."
Freedom Guardian, normally held in August, usually brings in 3,000 more American troops from abroad and involves 50,000 South Korean troops.
At the summit Trump said he would cancel the "war games" that he said were both enormously expensive and "provocative," as an act of good faith and in response to North Korea's commitment to denuclearization, its continued suspension of nuclear and missile teats, and the recent closing of its nuclear testing site.
North Korea has long called for the end of these joint military exercises that it says are offensive "rehearsals for war."
In the past U.S. officials refused to suspend the joint drills that they defended as defensive in nature and legal under international law in exchange for a pledge from North Korea to freeze its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities that are prohibited by United Nations resolutions.
At the Trump-Kim summit, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reiterated South Korea's commitment to the U.S. alliance and said there had been no discussion about reducing the U.S. military presence in the her country.
President Trump raised concerns over the future of the alliance when he said in Singapore that he would like to withdraw all or some of the over 28,000 troops in South Korea at some point in the future, as both a cost saving measure, and to reduce a perceived overextended U.S. military presence overseas.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ