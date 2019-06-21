ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​

ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ​ທີ່ວ່າປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລທ​ຣຳ ຮັບຮອງ

ເຫັນດີໃຫ້ທຳການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທ​ະຫານ ຕໍ່​ອີຣ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ແຕ່​ວ່າ

ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ກ່າວ ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ຊາບ​ກັນ. ແຕ່​ຕອນຕົ້ນໆ​ນັ້ນ

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ທຳການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ, ເຊັ່ນ​ຕໍ່​

ເຣ​ດາ ແລະ​ລະບົບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ອີງ​ຕາມໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ນິວຢອກ​ທາຍມ໌ ແລະ Washington

Post. Zlatica Hokeນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ

ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ ກັບນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ

ທ່ານ​ຈັ​ສ​ຕັນ ທ​ຣູ​ໂດ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຫຼື ໂດ​ຣນ

​ຍິ່ງຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນລະ​ຫວ່າ​ງ ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ກັບ​ເຕ​ຫຣ່ານ

ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ

ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ, ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ຄວາມ​

ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຫຼົງ​ທາງ​ແລະໂງ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກະ​ທຳ

​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການໂ​ຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ການເກາະຜິດ​ເລີຍ

ຕໍ່​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ລະ​ເມີດ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃດໆ​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາ​ຍພົນ Joseph Guastella ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ ກອງ​ທັບອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົບ​ກວນ

​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງຂົງ​ເຂດ ລຸນຫລັງ​ການ​ທ້າທາຍ ໃນ​ການ

​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ແລະຄວາມເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ.”

ເຫດ​ການ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ລຽງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃນ​ແຫຼມຮໍ​ມູ​ສ​.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອີຣ່າ​ນ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເຕ​ຫຣານ ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ

ຕໍ່​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຢືນ​ຢັນວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ ຂອ​ງສະຫະ​ລັດ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ Javad Zarif ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ໃນວັນ​

ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ປົກປ້ອງອາ​ທິ​

ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະແຫວງຫາການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງຄາມ ຄື​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nancy Pelosi ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ

​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ອາ​ລົມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມດອກ

ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອ​ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ອາດ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ກຳ​ລັງທາງທະຫານ.

ທ່ານ Lindsey Grahamຈາກ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ຖ້າ​ຫາກສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ໜ້າ ​

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຈະ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ການເພີ້ມພູນ ໄປສູ່ການມີລະເບີດ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ

ດ້ວຍ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃດ​ໆ ກໍ​ຕາມ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສຣາແອ​ລ ເພີ້ມທະວີ

ຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຂອງອາ​ເມ​

ຣິ​ກາແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ່ານນີ້ ກໍບໍ່​ຕອບ​ຮັບຄືກັນກັບທ່ານ Ronald Reagan ​

ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ລະ ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍານຕໍ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ທັງ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ເວົ້າລົມ​ກັນ.”

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ທາດ​ຢູ​ເຣ​ນຽມ ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ຕໍ່​ໜ້ານີ້

ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​

ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ມີຄວາມກະ​ຫາຍ.

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ທ່ານ John Kennedy ຈາກ​ລັດ​ລຸຍ​ເຊຍ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ayato-

llah ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງຂາວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ

ພວກເຂົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່ ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຄູນ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ກັບ​ເຕ​ຫຣານ ທີ່​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງໃຫ້ອີ​ຣ່ານ​

ປະ​ລະ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ. ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ການຄໍ້າປະກັນ​ວ່າ ເຕ​ຫຣານ

ຈະບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍໄວ້ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳກັດ​ຕື່ມທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຕ້ອງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​

ສະ​ໜຸນກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ພາຍໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.



National security officials in Washington are declining comment on newspaper reports that U.S. President Donald Trump approved military strikes against in Iran on Thursday, but then pulled back from launching them for unknown reasons. Trump initially authorized attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, such as radar and missile batteries, according to The New York Times and Washington Post. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Talking to reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump saidIran's shootdown of a U.S. drone will further complicate growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.



Donald Trump, U.S. President

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth.I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it."



A senior U.S. military official said it was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace at any time.



( Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, U.S. Air Forces Central Command))

"This attack is an attempt to disrupt our ability to monitor the area following recent threats to international shipping and the free flow of commerce."



The latest incident comes after mine attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States blames Iran's military for the attacks, but Tehran denies any involvement. Iranian officials did confirm downing the U.S. drone. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet Thursday that Iran does not seek war but will defend its territory.



The United States is not eager for another war, either.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

"I don't think the president wants to go to war. There's no appetite for going to war in our country."

But some Republicans say Iran may force Washington to use military force.



Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-South Carolina

"If next week they go into enrichment, putting them back to a path of a bomb, which they are on anyway, then that escalates the tension between Israel and Iran. If they do anything else against an American asset and this president doesn't respond like Ronald Reagan, then that's the signal to North Korea and the entire world we are all talk."

Iran has said it will boost its uranium production in the next few days if it does not get relief from U.S.-imposed sanctions. U.S. lawmakers say Iranian leaders are getting desperate.



Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana

"The ayatollah is lashing out trying to provoke us. It's clear he is not going to get much help from Europe, and I just think we need to continue what we are doing."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have built up since last year after Trump abandoned an international deal with Tehran aimed at halting Iran's nuclear development. Trump wanted more guarantees that Tehran could not produce nuclear arms, and he added a demand that Iran must stop sponsoring terror groups in the region.