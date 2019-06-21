ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ປະຕິເສດ
ຄວາມເຫັນໃນໜັງສືພິມ ທີ່ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລທຣຳ ຮັບຮອງ
ເຫັນດີໃຫ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານ ຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ແຕ່ວ່າ
ໄດ້ຖອນຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ກ່າວ ດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນບາງຢ່າງທີ່ບໍ່ຊາບກັນ. ແຕ່ຕອນຕົ້ນໆນັ້ນ
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕໍ່ຊາວອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ, ເຊັ່ນຕໍ່
ເຣດາ ແລະລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟ ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມນິວຢອກທາຍມ໌ ແລະ Washington
Post. Zlatica Hokeນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ
ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນການໂອ້ລົມ ກັບນັກຂ່າວ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີການາດາ
ທ່ານຈັສຕັນ ທຣູໂດ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ການທີ່ອີຣ່ານຍິງເຮືອບິນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຫຼື ໂດຣນ
ຍິ່ງຈະເປັນການເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນລະຫວ່າງ ວໍຊີງຕັນ ກັບເຕຫຣ່ານ
ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຈະ
ເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນເປັນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ, ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຢາກຈະຮູ້ຈັກຄວາມ
ຈິງແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນອາດແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ຫຼົງທາງແລະໂງ່ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະກະທຳ
ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ມີການເກາະຜິດເລີຍ
ຕໍ່ການສິ້ງຊອມລາດຕະເວນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະເມີດນ່ານຟ້າຂອງອີຣ່ານ
ໃນເວລາໃດໆເລີຍ.
ທ່ານນາຍພົນ Joseph Guastella ຈາກສູນກາງບັນຊາການ ກອງທັບອາກາດຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລົບກວນ
ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ສິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງຂົງເຂດ ລຸນຫລັງການທ້າທາຍ ໃນການ
ຂົນສົ່ງນາໆຊາດ ແລະຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະທາງການຄ້າ.”
ເຫດການຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີການລະເບີດກຳປັ່ນລຳລຽງນ້ຳມັນໃນແຫຼມຮໍມູສ.
ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຫາກອງທັບອີຣ່ານ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງນີ້, ແຕ່ວ່າເຕຫຣານ ປະຕິເສດ
ຕໍ່ການພົວພັນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ຢືນຢັນວ່າໄດ້ຍິງໂດຣນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອີຣ່ານ Javad Zarif ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນທວິດເຕີ ໃນວັນ
ພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຊອກຫາການເຮັດສົງຄາມແຕ່ເປັນການປົກປ້ອງອາທິ
ປະໄຕຂອງຕົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ສະຫະລັດ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແຫວງຫາການເຮັດສົງຄາມ ຄືກັນ.
ທ່ານນາງ Nancy Pelosi ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳກ່າວວ່າ: “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຢາກເຮັດສົງຄາມ. ມັນບໍ່ມີອາລົມທີ່ຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມດອກ
ສຳລັບປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຣ່ານອາດບັງຄັບວໍຊີງຕັນ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ກຳລັງທາງທະຫານ.
ທ່ານ Lindsey Grahamຈາກລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກສັບປະດາໜ້າ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປເຖິງການເພີ້ມພູນ ໄປສູ່ການມີລະເບີດ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງ
ດ້ວຍວິທີໃດໆ ກໍຕາມ. ສະນັ້ນ ມັນຈະມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ເພີ້ມທະວີ
ຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂອງອາເມ
ຣິກາແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານນີ້ ກໍບໍ່ຕອບຮັບຄືກັນກັບທ່ານ Ronald Reagan
ແລະນັ້ນລະ ແມ່ນສັນຍານຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະທັງໂລກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເວົ້າລົມກັນ.”
ອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະກະຕຸ້ນການຜະລິດທາດຢູເຣນຽມ ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້
ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກເລີກການລົງໂທດຈາກສະຫະລັດ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະ
ສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມກະຫາຍ.
ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ທ່ານ John Kennedy ຈາກລັດລຸຍເຊຍນາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ayato-
llah ພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງໜັກ ທີ່ຈະເກາະຜິດພວກເຮົາ. ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງຂາວທີ່ວ່າ
ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກຢູໂຣບ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ
ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ ຕໍ່ໄປ.”
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີຄູນຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້
ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນາໆຊາດກັບເຕຫຣານ ທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງໃຫ້ອີຣ່ານ
ປະລະໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ຕ້ອງການການຄໍ້າປະກັນວ່າ ເຕຫຣານ
ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໄວ້ໄດ້ ໃນຄອບຄອງ ແລະທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ
ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕື່ມທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ອີຣ່ານ ຕ້ອງຍຸຕິ ການໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ
ສະໜຸນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ພາຍໃນຂົງເຂດ.
National security officials in Washington are declining comment on newspaper reports that U.S. President Donald Trump approved military strikes against in Iran on Thursday, but then pulled back from launching them for unknown reasons. Trump initially authorized attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, such as radar and missile batteries, according to The New York Times and Washington Post. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
Talking to reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump saidIran's shootdown of a U.S. drone will further complicate growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
Donald Trump, U.S. President
"I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth.I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it."
A senior U.S. military official said it was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace at any time.
( Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, U.S. Air Forces Central Command))
"This attack is an attempt to disrupt our ability to monitor the area following recent threats to international shipping and the free flow of commerce."
The latest incident comes after mine attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States blames Iran's military for the attacks, but Tehran denies any involvement. Iranian officials did confirm downing the U.S. drone. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet Thursday that Iran does not seek war but will defend its territory.
The United States is not eager for another war, either.
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House
"I don't think the president wants to go to war. There's no appetite for going to war in our country."
But some Republicans say Iran may force Washington to use military force.
Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-South Carolina
"If next week they go into enrichment, putting them back to a path of a bomb, which they are on anyway, then that escalates the tension between Israel and Iran. If they do anything else against an American asset and this president doesn't respond like Ronald Reagan, then that's the signal to North Korea and the entire world we are all talk."
Iran has said it will boost its uranium production in the next few days if it does not get relief from U.S.-imposed sanctions. U.S. lawmakers say Iranian leaders are getting desperate.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana
"The ayatollah is lashing out trying to provoke us. It's clear he is not going to get much help from Europe, and I just think we need to continue what we are doing."
Tensions between the United States and Iran have built up since last year after Trump abandoned an international deal with Tehran aimed at halting Iran's nuclear development. Trump wanted more guarantees that Tehran could not produce nuclear arms, and he added a demand that Iran must stop sponsoring terror groups in the region.
