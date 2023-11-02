ອົງການສືບລັບສະຫະລັດ ເບິ່ງໂລກໃນແງ່ດີ ຂະນະທີ່ຕົນ ສາມາດຊັ່ງຊາ ‘ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້’ ຂອງຈີນ 

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບຂັ້ນສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ອັງການຂອງຕົນ ຈະບໍ່ຕົກເປັນເຫຍື່ອຂອງຄວາມຜິດພາດແບບດຽວກັນທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ຕັດສິນໃຈຜິດພາດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຂອງກອງທັບພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຂອງພວກສັດຕູໃນຊຸມປີທີ່​ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ໜ່ວຍສືບລັບຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍສຳລັບການປະເມີນຄ່າ ສູງເກີນໄປໃນອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ຍິນ​ດີທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້” ຂອງກອງທັບອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ລົ້ມສະຫລາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ຖອນກຳລັງອອກ ຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກາວ ແລະສຳລັບການປະເມີນຄ່າຕ່ຳເກີນໄປ ສຳ​ລັບຄວາມ ອາດສາມາດຂອງກອງກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສືບລັບດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ສະກັອດ ແບຣີເອີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ຟັງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໝັ້ນໃຈທີ່ການປະເມີນຜົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຂອງຂອງກອງທັບຈີນ ຈະມີ​ຄວາມແນ່ນອນ.

“ດ້ວຍການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງກອງທັບສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ທຸກ​ບ່ອນ​, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ມັນ ເປັນເວລາຫ້າຫຼືຫົກປີທີ່ຜ່ານ ມາດ້ວຍຄວາມເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງໃນລະດັບສູງ” ທ່ານແບຣີເອີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະ ຫວ່າງການສົນທະນາ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງການສຶກສາແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະ ສາ​ກົນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີທັດສະນະທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງນີ້. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງດຶງ​ເອົາ ຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນ ຫຼາຍ​ດ້ານ​ມາ​ເຂົ້າກັນ....ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເບິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງລະມັດລະ ວັງແທ້ໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວແລະພັດທະນາ.”

A top U.S. intelligence official is confident his agency will not fall victim to the same mistakes that allowed the United States to misjudge the military will of allies and adversaries in recent years.

U.S. intelligence has been widely criticized for overestimating the "will to fight" of the Afghan military, which collapsed as U.S. forces were withdrawing from the country, and for underestimating the ability of Ukrainian forces to hold off the Russian invasion.

But Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier told an audience Wednesday that he was confident the assessment of China's growing military would hit the mark.

"With the growth of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] military across all spectrums, we have had our eye on this for the last five or six years with a high degree of intensity," he said during a talk at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"I think we're taking a different view of this," he said. "We know that they are pulling together a lot of capabilities … so we have to watch them very, very carefully as they continue to grow and develop."