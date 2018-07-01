ກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຈັດການປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນໄດ້ເດີນຂະບວນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເພື່ອປະ

ທ້ວງນະໂຍບາຍ ບໍ່ມີການຜ່ອນຜັນ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນ

ເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຖືກຈັບແຍກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ເອົາໄປຂັງໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກົງເຫຼັກ ແລະ ຕູບຜ້າ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ ທວິດເຕີ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງຂອງປະເທດແມ່ນ “ໂງ່ກວ່າບ່ອນໃດທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ” ແລະ ວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງຄວນຖືກສົ່ງກັບໄປປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຜົນປະໂຫຍດ

ຂອງຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ສຳພັນທະມິດຂອງບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ, ລວມມີກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດການເດີນຂະບວນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ

ເມື່ອສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການປະສານງານກັບການເດີນຂະບວນປະ

ທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600 ແຫ່ງໃນຕົວເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ເມືອງນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆ, ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ, ເກາະ ຮາວາຍ ແລະ ເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ, ຢູ່ເທິງຂົວສາກົນລະ

ຫວ່າງ ເມືອງ ແອລ ປາໂຊ, ລັດເທັກຊັສ ແລະ ຮົວເຣັສ, ປະເທດ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ແລະ

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງເມືອງ ແອັ້ນເລີ, ລັດ ດາໂກຕ້າເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງມີປະຊາກອນ 27 ຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດງານເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກບັນ

ດາຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຍກເດັກນ້ອຍອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກແມ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ບ້ານຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມໃນເມືອງ ຜອດແລນ,

ລັດ ອໍເຣກັອນ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້. ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ນາງ ເລອາ ເດັກຍິງ

ອາຍຸ 12 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວແມ່ນຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດປະເຊີນ

ກັບການຖືກເນລະເທດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍອາລົມຕໍ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນ

ເຂົ້າເມືອງທຸກຄົນ.

ນາງໄດ້ເວົ້າຕໍ່ຝູງຄົນທີ່ີຮ້ອງເຊຍວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢາກບອກພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ

ແລະ ຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນໃນທົ່ວປະເທດວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຍອມແພ້ ແລະ ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຄອບຄົວຂອງເຈົ້າ.

ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນແມ່ນມະນຸດ ແລະ ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຮັກ ແລະ ການເບິ່ງແຍງ.

ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ.”

Tens of thousands of people marched in demonstrations across the United States Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration that has led to children being separated from their families and housed in cages and tents.



Trump tweeted later Saturday that the country's immigration laws are "the dumbest anywhere in the world" and that immigrants should be sent back to their countries without the benefit of due process of the the law.(( https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1013146187510243328 ))



A coalition of activists, including groups that organized the massive women's marches the past two years, helped to coordinate more than 600 demonstrations in major cities and small towns, in the nation's capital, in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, on the international bridge between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico and even in Antler, North Dakota, population 27.



Organizers say they received strong support from mothers who are opposed to the Trump administration's previous policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Several stay-at-home moms organized Saturday's rally in Portland, Oregon.



In Washington, a 12-year-old girl named Leah, whose parents are undocumented immigrants who could face deportation, delivered an impassioned message to all child immigrants.



"I want to tell kids at the border and all over the country not to give up and fight for their families. We are all humans and deserve to be loved and cared for! We are children!," she told the cheering crowd.