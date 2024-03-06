ສະຫະລັດມອບລາງວັນໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ທີ່ປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຍິງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງສັນລະເສີນ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ເວີຣໍນີກາ ບາລເດຣາສ ອີເກລຊຽສ (Veronica Balderas Iglesias) ມີສິ່ງທີ່ພົ້ນເດັ່ນຂອງ​ ​ການ​ມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ແຫ່ງຄວາມ​ກ້າຫານ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ສາກົນ ​ປີ 2024 ຫຼື the 2024 International Women of Courage Awards ຫຼື IWOC ຊຶ່ງ ອາດນະສັກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂດຍມີສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ ຈີລ ໄບເດັນ (Jill Biden) ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ (Antony Blinken) ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ, ພິທີໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ International Women of Courage Awards 2024.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ (Antony Blinken), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜູນພວກຄົນງານທີ່ເປັນແມ່ບ້ານຢູ່ໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະພວກຄົນພິການໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳລັງເປີດໂປ່ງ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ອູ​ການ​ດາ, ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການ​ຮາວີລົບກວນ​ທາງ​ເພດ​ໃນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ. ການຢືນຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກສົງຄາມ, ການຂົ່ມຂືນໃນໄລຍະສົງຄາມ ໃນ ບັອສເນຍ (Bosnia) ແລະ ເຮີເຊໂກວີນາ (Herzegovina), ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃນເບລາຣູດ."

ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການຍົກລະດັບສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່ກ້າ​ຫານ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ​ກັບ​ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ.

Jill Biden, ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ:

“ການກະທຳທີ່ກ້າຫານທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ສາມາດສ້າງແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນໆສະແດງຄວາມກ້າຫານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ໜ້ອຍ. ມັນ​ເປັນບົດ​ເພງ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ທີ່ດັງກ້ອງກັງວານ ຜ່ານພວກເຮົາ ​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​, ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​, ກໍສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນພວກ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ຍຸດ​ຕິ​ທໍາໄດ້​, ພວກຜູ້​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ເສລີ​ພາບໄດ້."

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານນາງ ຟາຣີບາ ບາລູຈ (Fariba Balouch).

ທ່ານນາງ ບາລູຈ (Balouch) ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາລະ​ຄະດີ​ຂອງ VOA. ທ່ານ ນາງ ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າ ບາລູຈີ (Baluchi) ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ແລະໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງວິກິດການສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ ຊິສຕານ (Sistan) ແລະ ບາລຸຈິສຕານ (Baluchistan) ຂອງອີຣ່ານ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຟາຕູ ບາລເດ (Fatou Baldeh) ຜູ້​ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຊາວ​ແກມ​ເບຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນາງ​ເອງ​ ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ຕິການ​ຕັດ​ອະໄວຍະວະ​ເພດ​ຍິງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຟາຕູ ບາລເດ (Fatou Baldeh), ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ IWOC ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ: "ການກໍາຈັດ FGM ຫຼື ການ​ຕັດ​ອະໄວຍະວະ​ເພດ​ຍິງ ໃນປີ 2030 ແມ່ນເປົ້າຫມາຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງອັນດັບທີ 5 ຂອງການພັດທະນາແບບຍືນຍົງ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນລະດັບໂລກ, ແຕ່ໃນປີ 2024 ພຽງປີດຽວ, ມີເດັກຍິງ 4.4 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການຖືກຕັດອະໄວຍະວະເພດຍິງ."

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ແມ່ຍິງ 11 ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ມາຮັບລາງວັນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ, ລັດຖະບານ​ຄິວ​ບາ​ ໄດ້ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້ ທ່ານນາງ ມາທາ ບີອາທຣິຊ ໂຣເກ ຄາເບລໂລ (Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello) ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຫັນຕ່າງ ອອກຈາກ​ເກາະ​ເພື່ອ​ມາຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ.

ຜົນງານຂອງແມ່ຍິງ 9 ຄົນຈາກ ນິກາຣາກົວ (Nicaragua), ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມນັກໂທດການເມືອງທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ມາເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ ໂດຍຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍຢຸດທະສາດການເມືອງ ແລະ ໂຄງການເຜີຍແຜ່ປະຊາສຳພັນ ຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ເອມມີ ຣູອິສ (Emmy Ruiz).

ທ່ານນາງ ເອມມີ ຣູອິສ (Emmy Ruiz), ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຢຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ປະຊາສຳພັນ ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທຸກໆຄົນ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢ່າງບໍ່ອິດເມື່ອຍ ແລະ ສ່ຽງໂຕເອງຢ່າງມະຫາສານໃນການຕ້ານກັບການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ, ການກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງ, ການເລືອກປະຕິບັດ, ການຄຸກຂາມ, ແລະ ເພື່ອກຽດສັກສີ."

ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມນະໂຍບາຍລະດັບສູງ ແລະກິດຈະກໍາການສົນທະນາໃນສາທາລະນະ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງຈະໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ລອສ ແອນເຈີເລສ (Los Angeles) ເພື່ອພົບປະ ແລະເຮັດວຽກກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

A dozen female activists from different countries were honored Monday at the White House for their activism in defense of human and womens’ rights. VOA correspondent Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the highlights of the 2024 International Women of Courage Awards.

With first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the hosts, a ceremony Monday at the White House honored the winners of the 2024 International Women of Courage Awards.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State:

“They're advocating for domestic workers in Bangladesh and people with disabilities in Afghanistan. They're exposing corruption in Uganda, combating sexual harassment in Japan. Standing up for the children of war torn, of wartime rape in Bosnia and Herzegovina, fighting for democracy in Belarus.”

Lifting the voices of courageous women, like those of this year’s honorees, is of special importance, said the first lady.

Jill Biden, First Lady:

“Your great acts of courage can inspire others to perform their own, big and small. // It’s a song of the future reverberating through us so we, too, can be the seekers of justice, the defenders of freedom.”

Among the honorees was Iranian activist Fariba Balouch.

Balouch was featured in a VOA documentary. She is member of the marginalized Baluchi ethnic group and has shed light on the human rights crisis in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, despite facing intimidation.

Gambian honoree Fatou Baldeh spoke about her own fight to end female genital mutilation.

Fatou Baldeh, IWOC Award Winner:

“Eliminating FGM [female genital mutilation] in 2030 is a specific target of the global United Nations Sustainable Development Goal five, yet in 2024 alone, there are 4.4 million girls at risk of female genital mutilation globally.”

While 11 women were honored in person, the Cuban government prevented dissident Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello from leaving the island to receive her award.

The work of nine women from Nicaragua, who were part of a group of political prisoners released there last year, was also recognized in absentia by White House Director of Political Strategy and Outreach Emmy Ruiz.

Emmy Ruiz, White House Director of Political Strategy and Outreach:

“All fighting tirelessly and great personal risk against corruption, repression, discrimination, harassment, and [for] dignity.”

During their stay in the United States, the award winners will not only participate in high-level policy meetings and public speaking events, but also travel to Los Angeles to meet and work with American counterparts.