ສຫລ ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ສປປ ລາວ ເປີດຫ້ອງການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ຫຼວງພະບາງ

ພາຍໃຕ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດຫຼືຶ ຢູດາກ ແລະ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍມູນນິທິເອເຊຍປະຈຳລາວ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ເປີດຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຢູ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງພະບາງໃນວັນທີ 23 ພະຈິກ 2020. ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ກຽດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພິຍານໂດຍທ່ານບຸນສະຫວາດ ບຸບຜາ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວົງສະຫວັນ ເທບພະຈັນ ຮອງເຈົ້າແຂວງໆຫຼວງພະບາງ ແລະ ທ່ານ ປອ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ຕະຫຼອດທັງການນຳ ແລະ ຕົວແທນຈາກພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ.

ທ່ານ ປອ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຜນງານນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອສ້າງປະເທດໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍພ້ອມທັງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະຊາ ຊົນລາວເຂົ້າເຖິງການບໍລິການທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂື້ນ. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ເພື່ອກາຍເປັນສະມາຊິກອາຊ່ຽນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ຜາສຸກ.

ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນກິດຈະກຳຂອງແຜນງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍມູນນິທິ ເອເຊຍປະຈຳລາວ. ແຜນງານນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳເປີດຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ແຂວງຜົ້ງສາລີ ແລະແຂວງສາລາວັນ ແຜນງານນີ້ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເປີດຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຢູ່ຂັ້ນເມືອງ ໃນແຂວງອຸດົມໄຊ ສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ຫຼວງນ້ຳທາ ຈຳປາສັກ ໄຊຍະບູລີ ແລະແຂວງວຽງຈັນ.

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຍັງໄດ້ຮ່ວມມື ກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດເຊັ່ນສາທາລະນະສຸກໂພຊະນາການ ສ້າງເງື່ອນໄຂທາງການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ແລະການຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ.

United States Supports More Legal Aid Offices in the Lao PDR

With support from the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Justice opened a Legal Aid Office in Luang Prabang Province on November 23. The ceremony was witnessed by Vice Minister of Justice Bounsavath Boupha, Vice Governor of Luang Prabang Vongsavanh Thepphachanh, and U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond and attended by more than 80 representatives from the Government of Laos.

“This project demonstrates the United States’ support, under the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership, for the Lao Government in strengthening the rule of law by increasing access to legal services and justice for all Lao people,” said Ambassador Haymond. “The United States is proud to continue supporting the Lao PDR’s development as a sovereign, strong, and prosperous member of ASEAN.”

This Legal Aid Office will provide Lao citizens with important legal services in Luang Prabang Province, including legal advice, documentation, and court representation. The Legal Aid Office will also support the Legal Aid Decree’s goal of increasing access to justice for all and ensuring equality before the law, with the aim of building a rule of law society.

This Legal Aid Office is included under the Legal Aid Support project, funded through USAID and implemented by The Asia Foundation. The project has already assisted the Ministry of Justice in opening Legal Aid Offices at the provincial and district levels in Vientiane Capital, Salavan, and Phongsaly. In addition, the project will support the Ministry of Justice in opening additional Legal Aid Offices at the district level in Oudomxay, Savannakhet, Luang Namtha, Champasak, Xayabouly, and Vientiane Provinces.

The United States also partners with the Lao PDR on a wide range of activities to help improve health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and counter transnational crime.