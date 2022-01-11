ສະຫະລັດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ມອບລົດຕູ້ເຢັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສປປ ລາວ

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາ ລະນະສຸກເຢຍຣະມັນ ສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ຈະສັກວັກຊີນໃຫ້ປະຊາກອນໃຫ້ໄດ້ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ໂດຍການມອບ ອຸປະກອນໄອທີ ແລະ ລົດບັນທຸກຕູ້ເຢັນ ມູນຄ່າ 383,794 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ກະຊວງສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ, ຜ່ານອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ. ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານເ ພື່ອຂັບເຄື່ອນວຽກງານສັກຢາ ແລະຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງຂໍ້ມູນທົ່ວ ສປປ ລາວ.

ພິທີການມອບ-ຮັບທີ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍການເປັນປະທານຂອງທ່ານປອ. ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານ ນາງຈອຍ ມິຊິໂກະ ຊາກຸໄຣ ຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານ ຄະເລັນ ຮີ໋ວ ຮອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ USAID ປະ ຈຳລາວ ທ່ານ ນາງ Annette Knobloch ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດເຢຍຣະມັນ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ທ່ານ ດຣ ຢູລີ ຮັກສາການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການອະນາ ໄມໂລກ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ.

ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊ່ວຍຊຸກຍູ້ສູນສຸຂະພາບແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ກົມອະນາໄມ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ກົມແຜນການ ແລະການຮ່ວມມື ສາມາດພັດທະນາລະບົບໃໝ່ເພື່ອນັດໝາຍ ລົງທະບຽນລ່ວງໜ້າ ແລະ ບັນທຶກຂໍ້ມູນການສັກວັກຊີນລະດັບບຸກຄົນແລະສະໜອງບັດວັກຊີນທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ QR code ຢູ່ຈຸດບໍລິການໃຫ້ວັກຊີນ ແລະໂຮງໝໍສູນກາງ 5 ແຫ່ງ. ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ດ້ານ​ໄອ​ທີ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຈະ​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນດາໂຮງໝໍ​ແຂວງ ​ແລະໂຮງໝໍ​ເມືອງ.

ດ້ວຍທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ມູນຄ່າ 197,633 ໂດລາ ອົງ​ການ WHO ໄດ້ຈັດຊື້ໂນດບຸກ ຈຳນວນ 81 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ປຣິນເຕີ້ 4 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ຈະຈັດຊື້ໂນດບຸກຕື່ມອີກ 81 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ແທັບເລັດ 145 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ບັນດາແຂວງໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້. ພາຍໃຕ້ທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນມູນຄ່າ 186,161 ໂດລາ ອົງການ WHO ຍັງໄດ້ຈັດຊື້ໂນດບຸກ 14 ເຄື່ອງ ແທັບເລັດ 221 ເຄື່ອງ ປຣິນເຕີ້ 176 ເຄື່ອງ ອຸປະກອນ Wi-Fi 176 ເຄື່ອງ ແລະລົດບັນທຸກຕູ້ເຢັນເພື່ອຂົນສົ່ງວັກຊີນຈາກສູນກາງໄປສູ່ສາງເກັບມ້ຽນລະດັບ ພາກພື້ນ. ງົບປະມານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຍັງຈະຈັດຊື້ລົດຕູ້ 3 ຄັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບໍລິການວັກຊີນແບບເຄື່ອນທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນ ໜຶ່ງຂອງວຽກງານ ສູນສຸຂະພາບແມ່ແລະເດັກ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງລະບົບການຈັດການ ຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບວັກຊີນ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຂົນສົ່ງວັກຊີນ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

ການສະໜັບສະໜູນດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານລາວສາມາດສະໜອງການບໍລິການວັກຊີນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ໄວ ແລະສະດວກ ແລະ ມີປະສິດທິພາບກວ່າເກົ່າ ລວມທັງການບັນທຶກການສັກວັກຊີນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຊັດເຈນຂຶ້ນ. ພ້ອມກັນນີ້ກໍຍັງຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມແອອັດຢູ່ບ່ອນໃຫ້ບໍລິການວັກຊີນ ແລະຫຼີກລ່ຽງການສະໜອງວັກຊີນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ແລະ ວັກຊີນທີ່ເກີນຢູ່ແຕ່ສະຖານທີ່ໃຫ້ບໍລິການ.

ພາຍໃນພິທີມອບ-ຮັບ ທ່ານ ລັດຖະມົນຕີບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈມາຍັງ USAID ແລະລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ. ທ່ານ ດຣ ບຸນແຝງ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກຕູ້ເຢັນ ແລະອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍຊຸກຍູ້ສົ່ງເສີມສູນສຸຂະພາບແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ໂຮງໝໍສູນກາງ 5 ແຫ່ງ ແລະ ໂຮງໝໍເມືອງ 9 ແຫ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃຫ້ສາມາດປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບດ້ານຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ປັບປຸງຂະບວນການປ້ອນຂໍ້ມູນ ການລາຍງານໃຫ້ທັນເວລາ ແລະໄວຂຶ້ນໂດຍລະບົບທີ່ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການນຳໃຊ້ເອກະສານ. ພິທີການມອບ-ຮັບ ຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ເຕັກໂນໂລຢີເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນພາລະຂອງແພດໝໍທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງແລະປັບປຸງການຈັດສົ່ງວັກຊີນ.

ທ່ານ ​ນາງ ຊາກຸໄຣ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍ​ຕໍ່ ສປປ ລາວ ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບປະກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ລາວ​ ​ແລະ ​ໄດ້​ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນ​ ດ້ານ​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ. ນາງຊາກຸໄຮ ກ່າວວ່າ ນອກຈາກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານວັກຊີນແລ້ວ ອຸປະກອນນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງໃນງົບປະມານ 13 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ທາງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກ ເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການສັກວັກຊີນ ປ້ອງກັນການເຈັບເປັນຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະຊ່ວຍຮັກສາຊີວິດ.

ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮອບ 64 ປີ ແຫ່ງການພົວພັນທາງການທູດລະຫວ່າງເຢຍຣະມັນ- ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານນາງ Knobloch ຍັງໄດ້ຊົມເຊີຍ ຜົນສຳເລັດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ. ທ່ານ ນາງ Knobloch ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ພະຍາດລະບາດສາມາດຮັບມືໄດ້ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຮ່ວມແຮງ ຮ່ວມໃຈກັນ. ປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຢຍຣະມັນແລະສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາແມ່ນສອງຜູ້ໃຫ້ທຶນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂຄງການ COVAX. ພວກເຮົາທັງສອງປະເທດໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຊອກເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະ ຍາດລະບາດ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນການໃຫ້ບໍລິການວັກຊີນໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມ ໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ລວມໄປເຖິງຢາປົວພະຍາດ ແລະ ການວິ ນິດໄສພະຍາດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ​ອຸປະກອນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ຖະບານ​ເຢຍຣະ​ມັນ ​ສາມາດ​ປະກອບສ່ວນ​ປັບປຸງ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່ບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບ​ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເຊັ່ນນີ້.

ດຣ. ຢູລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ໄດ້ມີໂອກາດສະໜັບສະໜູນ ກະ ຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ສົ່ງເສີມໂຄງການສັກວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອບໃຈການສະໜັບສະໜູນອັນ ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະເຢຍ​ຣະມັນ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຖືວ່າທັນເວລາ ໂດຍ ສະເພາະພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ວັກຊີນ ໂຄວິດ-19 ມາຮອດຜ່ານໂຄງການ COVAX. ພວກເຮົາຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຊົມເຊີຍ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍສະເພາະກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງທຸກຄົນທີ່ມີສິດໄດ້ຮັບວັກຊີນໂຄວິດ-19.

United States and Germany Provide a Refrigerated Truck and IT Equipment to Support the COVID-19 Vaccination Effort in Lao PDR

11th January 2022 - The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Federal Ministry of Health of Germany (BMG) are continuing to support the Lao PDR’s goal to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by donating IT equipment and a refrigerated truck, valued at LAK3.83 billion ($383,794 USD) to the Ministry of Health (MOH), through the World Health Organization (WHO). This equipment will help the Lao PDR to expand the use of information technology to speed up vaccinations and ensure data accuracy throughout Lao PDR.

The handover at MOH was chaired by Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Minister of Health; Ms. Joy Michiko Sakurai, tDeputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy to Lao PDR; Mr. Cullen Hughes, Deputy Country Representative for USAID Laos; Ambassador Annette Knobloch, German Ambassador to Lao PDR and Dr. Yu Lee Park, Officer-in-Charge of the WHO Office in Lao PDR.

The donated equipment will enable the Mother and Child Health Center (MCHC) under the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion and the Department of Planning and Cooperation to implement a new system to schedule, pre-register, and capture individual-level vaccination information and provide QR-enabled vaccination cards at mass vaccination sites and five central hospitals. With greater IT capacity the system will expand further into provincial and district hospitals.

With LAK1.97 billion ($197,633 USD) of funding from USAID, WHO procured 81 laptops and four printers, and will procure additional 81 laptops and 145 tablets and distribute them to provinces early this year. Under the BMG funding valued at LAK1.86 billion ($186,161 USD), WHO also procured 14 laptops, 221 tablets, 176 printers, 176 pocket Wi-Fi devices, and a refrigerated vehicle to transport vaccines from central to regional warehouses. BMG funds will also buy three ambulance vans that will serve as mobile, pop-up stations for distributing vaccines in Vientiane Capital. This is part of MCHC’s effort to improve Lao PDR’s vaccine data management systems and transportation capacity.

This support will enable the Government of Lao PDR to provide quicker, more convenient and efficient vaccination services to the public with more accurate vaccination records. It should also help to reduce overcrowding at vaccination sites and avoid unfortunate stockouts and surpluses at individual sites.

During the event, Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith expressed his appreciation to USAID and BMG for their valuable support. “This refrigerated truck and equipment will support the work of the Mother and Child Health Center, the 5 Central Hospitals and the 9 District hospitals in the Vientiane Capital to effectively improve the quality of information, enhance the data entry process, provide timely reporting and faster documentation with an improved paperless system. This handover is part of our effort to utilize technology to alleviate the burden on already-strained health workers and improve vaccine serve delivery,” remarked Dr. Bounfeng.

Ms. Sakurai congratulated the Lao PDR on its successful efforts to ensure the safety of all Lao people and highlighted the expanding U.S. Lao Comprehensive Partnership. “In addition to the vaccine donations, this equipment represents a small portion out of the $13 million that the U.S. Government has already contributed to the Lao PDR’s COVID-19 response effort. Our goal is to help Lao PDR to meet its vaccination targets, prevent severe illness and save lives.” said Ms. Sakurai.

Just a few days before the 64th anniversary of the German-Lao diplomatic relations, Ms Knobloch also welcomed the great achievements of the Lao government in dealing with challenges of Covid-19, “The pandemic can only be overcome if we take action against the virus together.” She added, “Germany and the US are currently the two largest donors of COVAX. We both are committed to finding a multilateral response to the pandemic and to ensuring fair, transparent and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and diagnostics around the globe. I am pleased that the equipment of the German government can contribute to improving Lao PDR’s health facilities in challenging times.”

Dr. Yu Lee Park, Officer-in-Charge of the WHO office in Lao PDR, said, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to support the Ministry of Health to strengthen its COVID-19 vaccination program thanks to the generous support from the Governments of the United States of America and Germany. This support is particularly timely following the recent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility. We congratulate the Government of Lao PDR – in particular, the Ministry of Health – on their steady progress towards protecting all those who are eligible with COVID-19 vaccines."​