ສະຫະລັດ ອັງກິດ ແລະຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາທີ່ຣັດເຊຍນຳໃຊ້ໂດຣນຂອງອີຣ່ານຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມຢູເຄຣນ.
ບັນດານັກການທູດກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຂໍຮ້ອງແມ່ນຮວມທັງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຄົນນຶ່ງ ລາຍງານຕໍ່ສະພາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຊຸມແບບປິດລັບ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຣນທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂຈມຕີແບບຄື້ນຟອງ ລະຫວ່າງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮວມທັງນະຄອນຫລວງກິຢິບຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນໂດຣນ Shaded-13 ທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໃຊ້ນຳເອົາລະເບີດ ແລະແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ອິຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງໂດຣນໃຫ້ແກ່ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂດຣນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດແອັສໂທເນຍ ທ່ານຮັນໂນ ເພຟເກີຣ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານຄາດວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງໂດຣນຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ “ຫລາຍໆໂຕເມືອງໃນຢູເຄຣນ.”
ທ່ານເພຟເກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ຍິງປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໂດຣນໂຈມຕີເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຕົກ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພີ້ມ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກໃຫ້ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ເພີ້ມການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນ ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດ.
ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ສອງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມີໂດຣນຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ລຳ ທີ່ເຮັດຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳໃສ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ໂຮງງານກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳເປື້ອນ ຕຶກບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ຂົວຕ່າງໆ ແລະເປົ້າໝາຍອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕົວເມືອງ.
ຜູ້ບັນາຊາການຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນເຂດເຄີຊອນ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ “ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງຂອງກິຢິບ ພວມທຳການບຸກໂຈມຕີເພື່ອນຳເອົາພາກໃຕ້ແລະພາກຕາເວັນອອກຄືນມາ ທີ່ມົສກູໄດ້ພະໜວກເອົາຢ່າງຜິດກົດໜາຍໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.
ນາຍພົນກອງທັບອາກາດເຊີເກ ຊຸໂຣວິກິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ Rossiya 24 ຊ່ອງຂ່າວ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງວ່າ “ສະຖານະການຢູ່ເຂດນີ້ ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ. ພວກສັດຕູມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈໂຈມຕີພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ແລະຕຶກພັກພາອາໄສໃນເມືອງເຄີຊອນ.”
ນາຍພົນຊຸໂຣວິກິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍມີແຜນຍົກຍ້າຍພວກພົນລະເຮືອນກ່ອນການບຸກໂຈມຕີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອຍາດເອົາເຂດເຄີຊອນຄືນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງນຈຳນວນສີ່ຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
The United States, Britain and France have asked for the U.N. Security Council to discuss the issue of Russia using Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.
Diplomats said Tuesday the request included asking for a U.N. official to brief the council during a closed-door meeting Wednesday.
Ukrainian officials have said drones used in waves of attacks during the past week, including on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, were Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones that Russia used to carry explosives and crash into their targets.
Iran has denied supplying the drones to Russia, and Russian officials have denied using them.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters Tuesday he expects more drone attacks against “many cities in Ukraine.”
Pevkur said Ukraine has managed to shoot down about half of attacking drones, but that it still needs more help. Ukrainian officials have in recent days repeated their calls for allies to provide more air defense aid.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said that in the past week alone, more than 100 self- Iranian-made drones have slammed into power plants, sewage treatment plants, residential buildings, bridges and other targets in urban areas.
Russia's new commander in Ukraine said Tuesday the situation in the southern Kherson region is “very difficult” as Kyiv forces wage an offensive to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow illegally annexed last month.
"The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson,” Russian air force General Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel.
Surovikin said Russia plans to evacuate civilians ahead of Ukraine’s offensive to reclaim Kherson, one of four regions under Russian control.
He called Tuesday for an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River, a 2,200-kilometer-long river that bisects Ukraine.
Regional head Vladimir Saldo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that residents of Berislav, Belozersky, Snigiryovsky and Alexandrovsky were to be moved across the Dnipro, away from Russian troops building “large-scale defensive fortifications.”