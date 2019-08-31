ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຫລາຍຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ປູກ​ຝັງ​ພືດ​ໃນ​ບະ

​ດູ​ໃບ​ໄມ້​ຫລົ່ນຂອງ​ທ້າວ ຈີມ ຣາ​ເບນ​, ​ຊາວ​ສວນທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ອີ​ລິ​ນອຍ ຖືກ

​ລົບ​ກວນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ລ​າວ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ໜ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ງານ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງພາ​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ຫລື Farm Progress

Show ປີ 2019ທີ່​ເມືອງ Decatur, ລັດ​ອີ​ລິ​ນອຍ​ວ່າ "ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ບາງ

​ເທື່ອ​ກໍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແລ້ວ ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ປູກ​ຝັງ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ

​ປະ​ມານ 20, 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຂອງ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ເອັກ​ເກີ

ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ຫລື​ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຫລາຍນັ້ນ ອີກ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ."

ທ່ານ​ເຣ​ເບັນ ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຫາທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເດັນ​ທີ່​ມີການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເດັນ​ອື່ນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ການຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ໃນ​ການໃຫ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໃໝ່ກັບບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ທາງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ, ກໍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນ .

ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບັນ​ ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ຈີນ ວ່າ "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ດັດແປງ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພ​ະເຈົ້າຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ໄປສູ່ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວແບບນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຫລາຍ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ພົບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ແບບນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​

ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເທື່ອ​ລະ​ຂັ້ນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໄປ ​ຈົນ​ໝົດ.



Continuous wet weather disrupted the spring planting season for Southern Illinois farmer Jim Raben, meaning he is anticipating a lean harvest this year.



"For our area and probably for our farm, probably 20, 25 percent prevent plant," he told VOA at the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. "Then there were also failed acres later on that were under water or whatever reason, that's another 10 percent."



Raben admits the weather is one of the great variables that no one can control. But human actions are playing a big role in other factors making life more difficult for American farmers, including a trade war with China and delays in the approval of a new trade agreement with the country's northern and southern neighbors.



"I knew there was going to be adjustments," Raben said of President Donald Trump's escalating exchange of tariffs with China. "But I think I personally, I would not have moved into it that quickly, and wouldn't have had so many different entities of trade problems. I would have done them one at a time and work through it."