ດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ມີຝົນຕົກຫລາຍຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລະດູການປູກຝັງພືດໃນບະ
ດູໃບໄມ້ຫລົ່ນຂອງທ້າວ ຈີມ ຣາເບນ, ຊາວສວນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດອີລິນອຍ ຖືກ
ລົບກວນ, ຊຶ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ລາວຈະມີຜົນເກັບກ່ຽວໜ້ອຍໃນປີນີ້.
ລາວກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ໃນງານວາງສະແດງພາທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າ ຫລື Farm Progress
Show ປີ 2019ທີ່ເມືອງ Decatur, ລັດອີລິນອຍວ່າ "ສຳລັບເຂດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບາງ
ເທື່ອກໍສຳລັບຢາມຂອງພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ອຸປະສັກດັ່ງກ່າວເຮັດໃຫ້ການປູກຝັງຫລຸດລົງ
ປະມານ 20, 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍມີຜົນເສຍຫາຍຂອງຜົນລະປູກໃນຫລາຍເອັກເກີ
ທີ່ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຫລືຍ້ອນມີຝົນຕົກຫລາຍນັ້ນ ອີກ 10 ເປີເຊັນ."
ທ່ານເຣເບັນ ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ອາກາດເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນຫາທີ່ເປັນປະເດັນທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜສາມາດຄວບຄຸມໄດ້. ແຕ່ການປະຕິບັດຂອງມະນຸດກຳລັງມີບົດບາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນປະເດັນອື່ນ ຮວມທັງສົງຄາມການຄ້າກັບຈີນ ແລະການຊັກຊ້າໃນການໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງການຄ້າໃໝ່ກັບບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ຢູ່ທາງເໜືອ ແລະທາງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ, ກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດພວກຊາວສວນອາເມຣິກັນຍາກຂຶ້ນ .
ທ່ານໂຣເບັນ ກ່າວເຖິງການເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ກັນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກັບຈີນ ວ່າ "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະມີການດັດແປງ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສ່ວນໂຕແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ສົງຄາມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວແບບນັ້ນ ແລະຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຫລາຍອັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ພົບບັນຫາການຄ້າແບບນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງ
ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ເທື່ອລະຂັ້ນ ແລະເຮັດໄປ ຈົນໝົດ.
Continuous wet weather disrupted the spring planting season for Southern Illinois farmer Jim Raben, meaning he is anticipating a lean harvest this year.
"For our area and probably for our farm, probably 20, 25 percent prevent plant," he told VOA at the 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. "Then there were also failed acres later on that were under water or whatever reason, that's another 10 percent."
Raben admits the weather is one of the great variables that no one can control. But human actions are playing a big role in other factors making life more difficult for American farmers, including a trade war with China and delays in the approval of a new trade agreement with the country's northern and southern neighbors.
"I knew there was going to be adjustments," Raben said of President Donald Trump's escalating exchange of tariffs with China. "But I think I personally, I would not have moved into it that quickly, and wouldn't have had so many different entities of trade problems. I would have done them one at a time and work through it."
