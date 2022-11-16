ສະຫະລັດຫວັງທີ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າກັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດການຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກ (APEC) ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ 21 ປະເທດ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງການຄ້າໂລກ ຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າ ແລະລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການລົງທຶນ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ນັບແຕ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແລະຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ການເຕີບໂຕເສດຖະກິດຫຼັງການລະບາດເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ພ້ອມທັງເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງສອງຄູ່ການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຄືຈີນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ.

ນີ້ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ມີການຄາດໝາຍກັນໄວ້.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄທກ່າວວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດແນໃສ່ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະການລົງທຶນ ການເລີ້ມການເດີນທາງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຫລັງຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະການ ນຳສະເໜີບັດເດີນທາງສຳລັບທຸລະກິດ ຂອງ APEC ທີ່ມີກຳນົດໃຊ້ໄດ້ຫ້າປີ ສຳລັບພວກນັກເດີນທາງເຮັດທຸລະກິດທີ່ມີສິດໄດ້ຮັບ ຢູ່ໄດ້ຈົນຮອດ 90 ມື້ ສຳລັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄທຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມ ໂຄງການໃໝ່ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດຊີວະພາບສີຂຽວ (BCG) ຊຶ່ງເຂົາເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ໃຊ້ວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນສິ່ງເສດເຫລືອ ປົວແປງລະບົບນິເວດ ແລະຮັກສາແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນ.

ບັນດາປະເທດເອເຊຍພາກັນຜ່ອນຜັນການຄວບຄຸມການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ ແຕ່ວ່າຈີນ ໂດຍສະເພາະກຳລັງຮັກສານະໂຍບາຍສູນໂຄວິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກົດດັນຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ການເດີນທາງໃນດ້ານທຸລະກິດກັບຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງ APEC ທ່ານແມັດ ເມີເຣ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄທກຳລັງ “ຕັ້ງໜ່ວຍສະເພາະກິດທາງຜ່ານທີ່ປອດໄພ” ຮວມທັງໃບສັກຢາວັກຊິນທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນ ນຳເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສຸຂະພາບເຂົ້າຫາກັນ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນການເດີນທາງກັບຄືນໃຫ້ປອດໄພ ແລະການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫລັງຈາກໂຣກລະບາດທີ່ຮ້ານແຮງ.

ລັດຖະບານໄທໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເດີນຂະບວນຢູ່ 20 ເຂດ ໃນບາງກອກ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມ APEC ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການລົບກວນຢູ່ສູນກາງກອງປະຊຸມ ແລະໂຮງແຮມຕ່າງໆບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຜູ້ແທນ ຈະພາກັນພັກເຊົາຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

The United States is hoping to boost commercial ties with countries attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week, where 21 economies representing nearly half of global trade will discuss efforts to promote trade and sign investment deals.

This is the first time officials are attending in person since the coronavirus pandemic, and follows years of pandemic-depressed economic growth as well as rising trade tensions between the bloc’s two biggest trading partners, China and the U.S.

Here’s what to expect:

Post-pandemic tourism, green economies

Thai officials say the summit is aimed at facilitating trade and investment, resuming post-pandemic, cross-border travel, and introducing an inclusive APEC business travel card, a five-year pass for eligible business travelers to get up to 90-day stays in participating countries.

Thai officials are also promoting a package of new environmental goals called the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, which they say uses science and technology to reduce waste, restore ecosystems, and conserve resources.

Countries in Asia have been relaxing COVID pandemic controls, but China in particular is maintaining zero-COVID policies that have severely depressed international business travel.

U.S. State Department senior official for APEC Matt Murray told VOA in a recent interview that the government of Thailand is “setting up a safe passage task force” to include vaccine interoperability certificates and information sharing, bringing health experts together to ensure a return to safe travel and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Thai government has issued an order prohibiting public rallies at 20 areas in Bangkok during this week’s APEC meetings to prevent disruptions at the convention center and hotels where delegates will stay.