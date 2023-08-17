ສະຫະລັດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ

ສະຫະລັດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມພາຄີສາມຝ່າຍດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ຍືນຍົງ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຈີນຄັດຄ້ານວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນສັດຕູກັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້ກ່າວ. ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງສາມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ ສຳລັບວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ຢູ່ Camp David ທີ່ເປັນສະ ຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນລັດແມຣີແລນ ແລະຈະເປັນວາລະໂອ ກາດສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ສົນທິສັນຍາຂອງພັນທະມິດ ສອງສະບັບຂອງຕົນ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທີ່ໜຽວແໜັ້ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ. ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢຸນ ຊຸກ ຢອລ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຟູມີໂອະ ກີຊິດະ ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະປະກາດແຜນການທີ່ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຕາມປົກກະຕິ ແລະເອົາມາດຕະການເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເກີນກວ່າການສະກັດກັ້ນໄພຄຸກຄາມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ທ່ານແອເວັນສ ຣີແວຣ (Evans Revere) ຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນລັດຖະ ມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະປາຊີຟິກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານຈອຣຈ໌ ດັບ​ເບິນຢູ ບຸສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມໂດຍທັງສາມຜູ້ນຳ ແມ່ນເປັນໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະສະ ທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນແຜນການທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້. “ຖະແຫລງການນັ້ນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມກັງວົນພຽງຢ່າງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາພວກຜູ້ນຳເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມກັນ ສຳລັບການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນພາຄີສາມຝ່າຍຢູ່ທີ່ Camp David ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ” ທ່ານຣີແວຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. The United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to establish an enduring tripartite security regime in defense of the Indo-Pacific region — a move China opposes as antagonistic — at their first trilateral summit, said experts.

The gathering of the three countries planned for Friday at Camp David, the U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland, will be an occasion for the U.S. to fuse its two treaty alliances into a tighter security network and expand their roles in the region, experts said.

At the end of the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to announce plans to hold regular meetings and take measures to bolster security cooperation beyond deterring North Korean threats.

Evans Revere, who served as the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration, said a joint statement by the three leaders is likely to reflect these plans.