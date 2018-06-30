ສະຖານທູດ ສຫລ ຈັດງານ Lao Digital Forum ຄັ້ງທີ 2 ຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບ ຄວາມນິຍົມສູງ

ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ການເຕີບໂຕທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາ

ວິສາຫະກິດຈຸລະພາກ ແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້ຫຼັກໃນງານ​ Lao Digital Forum ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ເຊິ່ງ

ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍ ສະ​ຖານ​ທູ​ດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 29 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາ, ວານນີ້. ງານຄັ້ງນີ້

ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະ​ຖານ​ທູ​ດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະທະນາຄານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ

ສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກາ ເຊັ່ນ: Microsoft ແລະ Visa. ງານນີ້ມີ

150 ທ່ານ ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກພາກລັດ 50 ທ່ານ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຮັບຟັງບັນດາຊ່ຽວ

ຊານທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດມຽນມ້າ, ກໍາປູເຈ້ຍ, ໄທ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອ​າ​ເມ​ລິກ​າສົນທະນາ

ໃຫ້ຄວາມຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງເປັນກະແສຢູ່ໃນໂລກເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ ເຊັ່ນ: ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີການເງິນ (fintechs), ການຊໍາລະອິເລັກໂຕຼນິກ , ບລ໋ອກເຊັນ

(blockchain) ແລະ ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທາງດ້ານການເງິນ.

ຄໍາສັບເຕັກນິກ fintech (ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີທາງດ້ານການເງິນ) ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະ

ກິດໃດໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການສະໜອງການບໍລິການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ໂດຍການນໍາໃຊ້

ຊອບແວ ແລະ ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີທັນສະໄໝ. Blockchain ແມ່ນປຶ້ມບັນຊີອອນລາຍສາທາ

ລະນະ ທີ່ບັນທຶກທຸລະກໍາລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍ ໃນລັກສະນະ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ, ກວດ

ສອບໄດ້ແລະ ມີໄວ້ຢ່າງຖາວອນ. ຊ່ຽວຊານຫຼາຍທ່ານ ເຊື່ອວ່າ blockchain ສາມາດ

ນໍາໃຊ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງເຊັ່ນ: ໃນຂະແໜງກະສິກໍາ, ການຄ້າ, ການບໍລິການທາງ

ດ້ານການເງິນ ລວມທັງຂະແໜງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີປະເພດນີ້ ມີທ່າແຮງ

ຫຼາຍສໍາລັບປະເທດ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງການຈັດງານ​ Lao Digital

Forumໂດຍສະ​ຖານ​ທູ​ດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊອກຫາທ່າແຮງຂອງການນໍາໃຊ້

ທີ່ສາມາດສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ. ງານ

Lao Digital Forum ຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍ USAID ແລະ ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ, 2018 ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ການນໍາໃຊ້ເຕັກໂນໂລຊີທີ່ມີລັກສະນະ

ເປີດກວ້າງ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທາງດ້ານການເງິນ.

ໃນບົດກ່າວເປີດງານ, ທ່ານ ທູດ ຣີ​ນາ ບິດເທີ ເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງສະພາບ

ແວດລ້ອມ ດ້ານນິຕິກໍາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ທີ່ສາມາດສົ່ງເສີມການແຂ່ງຂັນ, ນະວັດຕະກໍາ

ແລະ ເປົ້າໝາຍສູງສຸດແມ່ນເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃຫ້ນັບມື້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ທູດ ຣີ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບເຕັກໂນໂລຊີເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະ ການສ້າງ

ຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃຫ້ນັບມື້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນເປັນພິເສດ ເພາະ ສປປ

ລາວ ກໍາລັງກະກຽມສ້າງລະບຽບ ແລະ ກົດໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບ fintech, blockchain,

ຄລາວ (cloud) ແລະ ການຊໍາລະທາງອີເລັກໂຕຼນິກ. ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ

ສປປ ລາວ ຈະພິຈາລະນາກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາລະບຽບການ ທີ່ຊຸກຍູ້ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຍຸຕິທໍາ, ສົ່ງເສີມນະວັດຕະກໍາ ແລະ ສ້າງເວທີການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມ ສໍາລັບທຸກບໍລິສັດ.”

ທ່ານຮອງຜູ້ວ່າການທະນາຄານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ, ທ່ານນາງ ວັດທະນາ ດາລາລອຍ ກໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດກ່າວເປີດງານ. ຄະນະຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ທີ່ຕ່າງໜ້າບັນດາບໍລິສັດເຊັ່ນ:

Microsoft, Visa, ຄະນະລິເລີ່ມທຸລະກິດແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ (Mekong Business

Initiative) ແລະ ກຸ່ມລູກຄ້າກຸງສີ (Krungsri Consumer Group) ໄດ້ສົນທະນາ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນດາຊ່ອງທາງໃນການປັບຕົວເຂົ້າກັບເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່ນີ້ເພື່ອ

ຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜູນການພັດທະນາບັນດາວິສາຫະກິດຈຸລະພາກ, ຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ

ແລະ ຂະໜາດກາງ, ພັດທະນາເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ແລະ ສືບຕໍ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າກັບປະຊາ

ຄົມເສດຖະກິດອາຊຽນ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດໂລກ.

ອ​າ​ຊຽນ ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸ​ດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ດ້ານ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ອິ​ນ​ເຕີ​ເນັດ, ໂດຍ​

ຫຼັກໆແມ່ນ​ ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ປີ 2006 ເຖິງ 2015, ຈຳ​

ນວນ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ໃນ​ອາ​ຊ​ຽນ ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ 198 ​ລ້ານ​ຄົ​ນ ເປັນ 784 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ​

ກ​າ​ນ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ທາງດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຊຽນ ແລະຈຳ​ນ​ວນປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ໄວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ມີ

​ຫຼາຍ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ​ນີ້ ມີທ່າແຮງສູງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາ​ກເສດ​

ຖະ​ກິດ​ດິ​ຈິຕໍ.

The focus was on financial technology, economic growth and microenterprise development at the second Lao Digital Forum hosted by the U.S. Embassy, held in Vientiane on June 29. Organized by the U.S. Embassy and Bank of Lao PDR, with financial support from U.S. companies Microsoft and Visa, the forum brought together 150 participants, including over 50 officials from the Lao government, to hear experts from the Lao PDR, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and the United States discuss trending topics in the world of technology, such as fintechs, e-payments, blockchain, and financial inclusion.

The term fintech (financial technology) describes a business that aims to provide financial services by making use of software and modern technology. Blockchain is an online public ledger that can record transactions between two parties in an efficient, and verifiable and permanent way. Many experts believe blockchain has a wide-range of applications, including in agriculture, trade, financial services, and even health care. Technologies like these may hold enormous potential for Laos, and the purpose of this U.S. Embassy-hosted Lao Digital Forum was to explore their potential application in ways that support the Lao government’s own development goals. The first Lao Digital Forum, which was sponsored by USAID and held in January 2018, focused more broadly on the use of technology to promote financial inclusion.

During her opening remarks, U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter emphasized the importance of the proper regulatory environment to promoting competition, innovation, and ultimately greater prosperity.

“Understanding the connection between these technologies and increased prosperity is especially important as the Lao PDR begins writing new laws and regulations related to fintech, blockchain, the cloud, and electronic payments,” said Ambassador Bitter. “We hope the government of the Lao PDR will consider regulations that encourage fair competition, that foster innovation, and that create a level playing field for all companies.”

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of Lao PDR, Madame Vatthana Dalaloy also gave remarks. Panels of tech experts representing companies like Microsoft, Visa, the Mekong Business Initiative, and Krungsri Consumer Group discussed ways to adapt emerging technology to support the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, promote prosperity in rural areas, and further integrate the Lao economy in to the ASEAN Economic Community and the global economy.

ASEAN is the world’s fastest growing region for internet usage, primarily driven by increasing mobile phone usage. Between 2006 and 2015, the number of mobile internet users in ASEAN grew from 198 million to 784 million. The ASEAN region’s rapid economic growth and large youth population mean the region is well-poised to benefit from the digital economy.