ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ

ຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອຕ້ານສະກັດກັ້ນຢາເສບຕິດຜິດກົດໝາຍແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ.

ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ລາວ ເປັນເວລາ 2 ວັນ ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ຫາ 21 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ທ່ານນາງເຄີສະເຕັນ ດີ ເມດີສັນ (Kirsten D. Madison) ລັດ ຖະມົນຕີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​

ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບວຽກງານ ປາບ ປາມຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ຫຼື INL ໄດ້ພົບກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ

ທ່ານສະເຫຼີມໄຊ ກົມມະສິດ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ທ່ານນາງ ທິບພະ

ກອນ ຈັນທະວົງສາ ແລະ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະ

ຮອງເລຂາພັກກະຊວງ ທ່ານພົນຕີ ກົງທອງ ພົງວິຈິດ. ການສົນທະນາດັງກ່າວສຸມໃສ່

ການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ໃນຂົງເຂດການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍດ້ານຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ວຽກງານຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ ແລະການ

ສົ່ງເສີມລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ.

ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມການຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງກົມພາສີຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ຊ່ວຍວ່າ​ການເມດິສັນ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍ ການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດ ໝາຍເປັນເວລາ

30 ປີ ລະຫວ່າງສອງລັດຖະບານ ເຊິ່ງນໍາພາໂດຍພະແນກ INL.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການ ເມດິສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະນີ້, ສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດ

ວຽກ ຮ່ວມກັນສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະ ຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ ການປູກ ແລະ ການຄ້າ

ຢາເສບຕິດ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະ ການຄ້າສັດປ່າຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ພວກເຮົາຕີລາຄາ

ສູງການຮ່ວມມືືິດັ່ງກ່າວແລະຄາດຫວັງຈະເພີ່ມຂະຫຍາຍການ ຮ່ວມມືໃນບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຊິ່ງມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ກັບສອງປະເທດ.”

ພະແນກ INL ປັດຈຸບັນກໍາລັງສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຄວາມອາດ

ສາມາດຂອງ ລັດຖະບານ ລາວ ໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະ ຕ້ານການຄ້າ ຢາເສບຕິດ

ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ການປູກ ແລະຜະລິດຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະການຕິດຢາ. ພະແນກ INL ສະໜອງການຝືກອົບຮົມ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນເຄື່ອງມືໃຫ້ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ

ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂຄງການພັດທະນາຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ຊາວກະສີກອນທີ່ເຄີຍປູກຝິ່ນ ແລະບັນດາສູນບໍາບັດການຕິດຢາໃນຂັ້ນຊຸມ ຊົນ.

ພະແນກ INL ຍັງເຮັດວຽກກັບລັດຖະບານ ລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ

ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະ ຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ

ໂດຍສະເພາະການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ການຄ້າສັດປ່າ ແລະ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ ລຽບເຂດ

ຊາຍແດນຂອງປະເທດ. ບັນດາກິດຈະກໍາຫຼັກປະກອບມີການສະໜອງ ການຝຶກ

ອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ຕໍາຫຼວດ ພະນັກງານພາສີ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ແລະ ໄອຍາການ ເພື່ອສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອາຊະຍາ ກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ.

ພະແນກ INL ຍັງສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສໍານັກງານຂໍ້ມູນ ຕ້ານການ ຟອກເງິນ (AMLIO) ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນດ້ານການຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢາເສບຕິດ

ແລະອະຊາຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ ຄວາມສະຫງົບສຸກແລະ

ສະເຖຍລະພາບ ແລະກົດໜ່ວງການພັດທະນາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ສັງຄົມ.

ການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການ ເມດິສັນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້

ເຫັນວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກກັບ ລັດຖະບານລາວ

ໃນຊຸມປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ການລັກລອບ ແລະ

ການຟອກເງິນຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ໃນໄລຍະຍາວ ບັນດາແນວຄິດລິເລີ່ມເຫຼົ່ານີ້

ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ລາວສາມາດເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມເຂດ

ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເສລີ ແລະເປີດກວ້າງ.”

ພະແນກ INL ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 90 ປະເທດທົ່ວໂລກ ສະໜັບສະໜູນບັນດາ

ລັດຖະບານປະເທດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃຫ້ຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ ແລະ ຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມ ໂດຍການສ້າງ

ຄວາມສາມາດ ໃຫ້ກັບຕໍາຫຼວດ ສານ ແລະ ລະບົບຄຸກ​ຕ່າງໆ. ນັບແຕ່ປີ 1989

ພະແນກ INL ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນໂຄງ

ການຕ່າງໆຢູ່ລາວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຄງການບໍາບັດຜູ້ຕິດ ຢາຂັ້ນຊຸມຊົນ ໄປຮອດໂຄງການ

ພັດທະນາການປູກພືດສໍາລັບຊາວກະສິກອນ ທີ່ເຄີຍປູກຝິ່ນ.

A senior U.S. official reinforced the United States government’s support to the Lao PDR as the two countries work together to counter illegal narcotics and transnational crime.

During her two-day visit to Laos, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Assistant Secretary Kirsten D. Madison met with Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Vice Minister of Finance Thipphakhone Chantavongsa, and Vice Minister of Public Security and Deputy Party Secretary Major General Kongthong Phongvichit. Their discussions focused on ways to increase cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of law enforcement areas, particularly countering narcotics and transnational crime, and promoting the rule of law.

While visiting a Lao Customs training event, Assistant Secretary Madison praised 30 years of law enforcement cooperation between the two governments, led by INL.

“During this time, our two countries have worked together to combat transnational organized crime, the illegal cultivation and trafficking of drugs, humans, and wildlife,” said Assistant Secretary Madison. “We value our excellent cooperation and we look forward to building further cooperation on these issues, which affect both of our countries.”

INL currently provides support to improve the Lao government’s capacity to counter the illegal trafficking of drugs; illicit cultivation and production of drugs; and addiction. INL provides training and equipment for law enforcement officials, and support for alternative development projects for former opium farmers, and community-based treatment centers for drug addiction.

INL is also working with the Lao government to improve the rule of law and increase the country’s capacity to combat transnational crime, especially the illegal trafficking of drugs, wildlife, and persons along the country’s borders. Key activities include providing training to police, customs agents, judges, and prosecutors to support their efforts to reduce cross-border criminal activity.INL also provides support to the Lao Anti-Money Laundering Intelligence Office (AMLIO) to improve its capacity to combat money laundering.

“Drugs and transnational crime threaten peace and stability, and hinder economic and social development,” said U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter. “Assistant Secretary Madison’s visit demonstrates that we are committed to continuing to work with the Lao government in the years ahead to counter narcotics, illegal trafficking and money-laundering. These initiatives in the long run will help Laos to integrate into the global economy, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

INL works in more than 90 countries worldwide, supporting local governments to deliver justice and fairness by strengthening their police, courts, and corrections systems. Since 1989, INL has contributed more than $60 million to support a variety of projects in Laos, from community-based treatment programs for drug users, to alternative crop development projects for former opium farmers.