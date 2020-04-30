ເສດຖະກິດ ສຫລ ໃນໄຕມາດທຳອິດ ຕົກດິ່ງລົງ 4.8 ເປີເຊັນ ຍ້ອນການລະບາດ ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19

ເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຕົກດິ່ງລົງໃນອັດຕາສະເລຍປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ລະດັບ 4.8 ເປີເຊັນໃນໄຕມາດທໍາອິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການລະບາດລະດັບໂລກຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ປິດຂະແໜງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ຂອງອາເມຣິການຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ ແລະພວກທຸລະກິດປະເພດສຳນັກງານແລະຫ້ອງການທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນການທົດຖອຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດໃນຫຼາບກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກະຊວງການຄ້າສະຫະລັດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດທົດຖອຍລົງສຳລັບຊ່ວງໄລຍະເດືອນມັງກອນຫາເດືອນມີນາ ເກີດຂຶ້ນທັງໝົດພາຍໃນສາມອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ຂອງເດືອນມີນາ ອັນເປັນຜົນຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດທີ່ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດ ຖະກິດ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ. ມັນໄດ້ກົດດັນ ໃຫ້ພວກໂຮງງານທີ່ສຳຄັນທັງ ຫຼາຍ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນງານຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນ ສະຖານທີ່ຫ້ອງການຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກຮ້ານຄ້າແບບຄອບຄົວທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆທັງໃຫຍ່ແລະນ້ອຍ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດກິດຈະການທັງໝົດລົງ.

ແຕ່ຜົນກະທົບອັນແທ້ຈິງຂອງໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ໄດ້ໃນໄລຍະສາມເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ ເມື່ອສະຖິຕິຂອງໄຕມາດທີສອງ ຈະຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ເພາະວ່າຜົນກະທົບຂອງການຕົກງານຂອງພວກຄົນງານທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນເມ ສາ. ພວກຄົນງານ 26 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍວຽກງານ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປແລ້ວ ໂດຍຍັງຈະມີອີກຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ບວກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງການຫວ່າງງານໃນແຕ່ລະສັບປະດາ.

ທະນາຄານກາງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຕັດອັດຕາອອກເບ້ຍລົງໄປແລ້ວ ເກືອບຮອດສູນເປີເຊັນ ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິຍານໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງກອງປະຊຸມຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ວ່າ ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວໃດໆທີ່ຕົນສາມາດກອບກູ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄວ້ໄດ້.

ທະນາຄານກາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຕົນ “ໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືທຸກຊະນິດເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດໄວ້ໃນຍາມທີ່ທ້າທາຍນີ້. ວິກິດການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງມະຫາຊົນ ກໍຍັງມີຢູ່ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງຕໍ່ກິດຈະການຕ່າງໆຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ດ້ານການຈ້າງງານ ແລະພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ ໃນໄລຍະອັນໃກ້ໆນີ້ ແລະຈະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍໃນການຄາດຄະເນພາບພົດຂອງເສດຖະກິດໃນໄລຍະກາງ.”

ປະທານທະນາຄານກາງ ທ່ານເຈີໂຣມ ພາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຂໍ້ມູນຂອງໂລກ ຊຶ່ງຕິດລົບຫຼາຍແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທະນາຄານກາງທຳການຊຸກຍູ້ສົ່ງເສີມການຟື້ນຕົວຂອງເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດ "ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະບໍ່ຟ້າວຝັ່ງທີ່ຈະຖອນມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດວຽກ ໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້."

The U.S. economy plunged at an annual rate of 4.8% in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut wide swaths of American industry and white collar businesses in the country’s biggest downturn in more than a decade, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The impact was so pronounced that the decline for the January-to-March period occurred entirely in the last three weeks of March as the effect of the pandemic swept through the world’s biggest economy. It forced the closure of major factories with thousands of workers, office complexes and mom-and-pop retail stores in cities large and small.

But the true economic impact of the pandemic won’t be known for three months, when second quarter statistics are released, because the brunt of the worker layoffs have occurred in April. Already, 26 million workers have lost their jobs, with millions more being added to the ranks of the unemployed each week.

The Federal Reserve, which has already cut interest rates to near zero, pledged at the end of its meeting in Washington to take whatever steps it can to rescue the U.S. economy.

The central bank said it “is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a news conference, “We’re seeing global data which is very, very negative.”

He said that as the central bank acts to boost the U.S. recovery, “We’re not going to be in any hurry to withdraw these measures. We want to get people back to work as fast as we can.”