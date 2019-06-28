ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກໍແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ
ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ
ພາກທີ 2 ຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ມັກຈະຕ້ອງຕິປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ລັງເລໃຈ
ທີ່ຈະຫັນໜ້າໄປປະທະກັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຍິນ ຈາກນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ
Jim Malone ໃນວໍຊີງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະມີລາຍງານລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ
ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນນະຄອນ ມາຍອາມີ ລັດຟລໍຣີດາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ມີ ບັນດາ
ຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 10 ທ່ານ
ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສະແດງທັດສະນະຄະຕິ ທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດອອກອາກາດ ທາງໂທລະພາບ
ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍຕາໜ່າງຂ່າວNBC ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຕ້ວາທີຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ 10 ທ່ານ
ໃນວັນພຸດ ມື້ກ່ອນ.
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳແຖວໜ້າໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນີ້ ທີ່ປະໃຫ້ມີເວລາພຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໆ ສຳລັບຄຳຖາມ
ທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຈຶ່ງລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄັ້ງນີ້.
ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ເພື່ອນຳພາປະເທດນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຈິດ
ວິນຍານຂອງປະເທດຄືນມາ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຈີກຂາດມັນ
ໃຫ້ສະບັ້ນໄປແລ້ວ. ເພິ່ນແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນດຽວ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ
ພວກເຮົາທີ່ວ່າໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ແບ່ງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ ແລະພວກຊາດ
ຜີວຂາວທີ່ຖືຕົນເອງວ່າ ວິເສດທີ່ສຸດ ດ້ວຍຄວາມພິເສດ ແລະເປັນພວກທີ່ວິເສດ.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ
Vermont ທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ 2 ຂອງການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ.
ທ່ານເຊນເດີຣ໌ສ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບັນຫາຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ແມ່ນເລິກຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການທີ່
ຈະຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານແຊນເດີຣ໌ສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຈະປ່ຽນແປງ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະມີຄວາມກ້າທີ່ຈະພັງທະລາຍ
ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ (Wall Street) ໃນແວດວົງປະກັນໄພ, ອຸດສາຫະກຳຜະລິດຢາ,
ທາງດ້ານການທະຫານ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກຳນ້ຳມັນ!”
ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ 2 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນ
ຝ່າຍທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຕໍ່ສູ້.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harris ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍ
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ປ້ອງກັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນອະດີດ ທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຈຸດຢືນຮ່ວມກັນ
ຍ້ອນການແຕກແຍກຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງແລະຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃນອະດີດຂອງ
ເພິ່ນທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ ທາງໂຮງຮຽນມີການນຳສົ່ງພວກນັກຮຽນໂດຍລົດເມ ໄປຍັງໂຮງຮຽນ
ທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາກຫຼາຍເຊື້ອຊາດທີ່ປະສົມປະສານກັນຮ່ຳຮຽນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harrisຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກ
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນການເຈັບປວດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບຊື່ສຽງຂອງ
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສອງທ່ານ ທີ່ສ້າງຊື່ສຽງແລະອາຊີບ ໃນການແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອຊາດ
ໃນປະເທດນີ້.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບກັບຈິດວິນຍານທີ່ປ້ອງກັນ ກັບປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານ
ໃນສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຜີວດຳຄົນທຳອິດ ທ່ານບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ຍ້ອນສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນ
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ ທີ່ຈະຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດການປ່ຽນແປງແບບພື້ນຖານ
ຂອງສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນ, ອີກນັ້ນລະ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່
ຈາກປະຊາຄົມອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ແຕ່ຮວມທັງ ປະຊາຄົມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ
ຂອງເພດທາງເລືອກເຊັ່ນ LGBQT ນຳ.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານແຊນເດີຣ໌ສ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນໄວ 70 ກວ່າປີແລ້ວ ແລະຍຸກສະໄໝ
ຂອງລຸ້ນ ທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກ ພາຍໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນການວາງສະແດງ ທັງໝົດ
ຕອນທີ່ຕົວແທນຂອງພັກ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານ Eric Swalwell ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ
ໂດຍກົງ.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was among ten Democratic presidential contenders on stage for part two of the Democratic Party's first presidential debate Thursday. The Democratic candidates were often critical of President Donald Trump, but did not hesitate to turn on each other, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.
On the debate stage in Miami, Florida, Thursday, ten more Democratic presidential contenders took part in a televised debate hosted by NBC, following the first ten who debated Wednesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner in the large Democratic field, left little doubt about why he is running for president.
Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:
"I am running to lead this country because I think it is important that we restore the soul of this nation. This president has ripped it out. He is the only president in our history who has equated racists and white supremacists with ordinary and decent people."
Biden stood next to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, currently running second in the polls.
Sanders argued that the country's problems are much deeper than merely defeating President Trump.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate:
"Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military industrial complex and the fossil fuel industry!"
At times during the two-hour debate, Biden found himself on the defensive.
California Senator Kamala Harris challenged Biden's defense of his past efforts to find common ground with segregationist senators and his past opposition to forced school busing to integrate schools.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic Candidate:
"It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."
Biden responded with a spirited defense of his record on civil rights and his tenure as vice president under the first African American president, Barack Obama.
Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:
"I ran because of civil rights, I continue to think we have to make fundamental changes in civil rights, and those civil rights, by the way, include not just African Americans but the LGBQT community."
Biden and Sanders are both in their 70's, and the generational divide within the Democratic Party was on full display when California Representative Eric Swalwell challenged Biden directly.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democratic Candidate:
"I was six years old, when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said, It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.' That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he's still right today."
Another younger Democrat who has climbed in the polls in recent months from relative obscurity is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.
Like many on stage, Buttigieg slammed the Trump administration's approach to immigration.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Candidate:
"But, we should call out hypocrisy when we see it. And for a party that associates itself with Christianity, to say that it's OK to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages, has lost all claim to ever use religious language again."
Also taking part in Thursday's debate were Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.
Democrats will hold their next debates in late July.
