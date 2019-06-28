ອະດີດຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກໍແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ

ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ

ພາກ​ທີ 2 ຂອງ​ການໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້. ຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ

ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ມັກຈະຕ້ອງຕິ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ແຕ່ກໍ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ລັງ​ເລ​ໃຈ

ທີ່​ຈະຫັນ​ໜ້າໄປ​ປະ​ທະກັນ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ພວກເຮົາ​ຈະໄດ້​ຍິນ​ ຈາກນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

Jim Malone ໃນວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ງານລະ​ອຽດ​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ

ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ການໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ມາຍ​ອາ​ມີ ລັດຟ​ລໍ​ຣີ​ດາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ມີ ບັນດາ

ຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 10 ທ່ານ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ສະ​ແດງ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ ທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ

ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ຂ່າວNBC ລຸນ​ຫຼັງການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ 10 ທ່ານ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ມື້ກ່ອນ.

ອະດີດ​ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນຜູ້​ນຳ​ແຖວໜ້າໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນີ້ ທີ່​ປະໃຫ້​ມີ​ເວລາ​ພຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ນ້ອຍໆ ​ສຳລັບຄຳ​ຖາມ​

ທີ່​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ

​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ພາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຈິດ​

ວິນຍານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄືນມາ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຈີກ​ຂາດ​ມັນ

ໃຫ້ສະ​ບັ້ນ​ໄປແລ້ວ. ເພິ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຄົນ​ດຽວ ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່​ວ່າໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ ແບ່ງ​ເຊື້​ອຊາດ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຊາດ​

ຜີວ​ຂາວ​ທີ່​ຖື​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ ​ວິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ພິ​ເສດ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ພວກທີ່​ວິ​ເສດ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ສະມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ

Vermont ທີ່ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ 2 ຂອງ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ.

ທ່ານ​ເຊນ​ເດີ​ຣ໌​ສ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ແມ່ນ​ເລິກຫຼາຍກວ່າ ການ​ທີ່

​ຈະ​ຊະ​ນະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ.

ສະມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ແຊນເດີ​ຣ໌​ສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ບໍ່ມີຫ​ຍັງຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ

​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ (Wall Street) ໃນ​ແວດ​ວົງ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ, ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢາ,

ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ!”

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ 2 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ, ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ

​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harris ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນອະ​ດີດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຈຸດຢືນ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ

ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງແລະ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຂອງ​

ເພິ່ນທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ ທາງ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ໂດຍ​ລົດ​ເມ ໄປ​ຍັງໂຮງ​ຮຽນ

​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍທີ່ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຫຼາກຫຼາຍເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ທີ່ປະ​ສົມ​ປະ​ສານກັນ​ຮ່ຳ​ຮຽນຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harrisຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກ

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການເຈັບ​ປວດ​ທີ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊື່​ສຽງຂອງ​

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງສອງທ່ານ​ ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ແລະ​ອາ​ຊີບ ໃນ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້.”

ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ກັບ​ຈິດ​ວິນ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ກັບ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ໃນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຜີວ​ດຳ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣັກ​ ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ.

ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຍ້ອນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ​

ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ທີ່ຈະຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແບບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ

ຂອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ, ອີກ​ນັ້ນ​ລະ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ ​

ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແຕ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ

ຂອງ​ເພດທາງ​ເລືອກເຊັ່ນ LGBQT ນຳ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ແຊນ​ເດີ​ຣ໌​ສ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄວ 70 ກວ່າ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ຍຸກ​ສະ​ໄໝ

ຂອງລຸ້ນ ທີ່​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ວາງ​ສະ​ແດງ ທັງ​ໝົດ

ຕອນ​ທີ່ຕົວ​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ພັກ ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ Eric Swalwell ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ

ໂດຍ​ກົງ.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was among ten Democratic presidential contenders on stage for part two of the Democratic Party's first presidential debate Thursday. The Democratic candidates were often critical of President Donald Trump, but did not hesitate to turn on each other, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.

On the debate stage in Miami, Florida, Thursday, ten more Democratic presidential contenders took part in a televised debate hosted by NBC, following the first ten who debated Wednesday.



Former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner in the large Democratic field, left little doubt about why he is running for president.

Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:

"I am running to lead this country because I think it is important that we restore the soul of this nation. This president has ripped it out. He is the only president in our history who has equated racists and white supremacists with ordinary and decent people."



Biden stood next to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, currently running second in the polls.



Sanders argued that the country's problems are much deeper than merely defeating President Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate:

"Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military industrial complex and the fossil fuel industry!"

At times during the two-hour debate, Biden found himself on the defensive.



California Senator Kamala Harris challenged Biden's defense of his past efforts to find common ground with segregationist senators and his past opposition to forced school busing to integrate schools.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic Candidate:

"It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."

Biden responded with a spirited defense of his record on civil rights and his tenure as vice president under the first African American president, Barack Obama.

Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:

"I ran because of civil rights, I continue to think we have to make fundamental changes in civil rights, and those civil rights, by the way, include not just African Americans but the LGBQT community."



Biden and Sanders are both in their 70's, and the generational divide within the Democratic Party was on full display when California Representative Eric Swalwell challenged Biden directly.



Rep. Eric Swalwell, Democratic Candidate:

"I was six years old, when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said, It's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.' That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he's still right today."



Another younger Democrat who has climbed in the polls in recent months from relative obscurity is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.



Like many on stage, Buttigieg slammed the Trump administration's approach to immigration.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Candidate:

"But, we should call out hypocrisy when we see it. And for a party that associates itself with Christianity, to say that it's OK to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages, has lost all claim to ever use religious language again."



Also taking part in Thursday's debate were Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.



Democrats will hold their next debates in late July.