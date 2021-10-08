ຜົນການວິໄຈ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຢາເມັດ ປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ມີອາວຸດໃໝ່ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະມັນກໍຢູ່ໃນຮູບແບບຂອງຢາແຄປຊູລ. ຄາໂຣລີນ ພຣີສຸດທິ (Carolyn Presutti) ຈາກ VOA ໄດ້ອະທິ ບາຍເຖິງວິທີການພັດທະນາຂອງຢາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະດ້ວຍເຫດໃດພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບຫຍັງ ເມື່ອມີການຄົ້ນພົບຢາເມັດຊະນິດອື່ນໆ ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຮູບທີ່ສະແດງອອກຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງຂອງຈໍານວນໂຕເລກໃໝ່ຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນ 700,000 ຄົນ. ລາຍງານຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວ.

ໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ເຈນ ຊາກີ ໂຄສົກຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນັ້ນແມ່ນໂຕເລກຂອງຈໍານວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານທີ່ສຸດ.”

ແຕ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມີຄວາມຫວັງໃໝ່: ຢາເມັດທີ່ ເມີກ (Merck), ບໍລິສັດຜູ້ຜະລິດກ່າວວ່າ ປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ສັນ ຍາວ່າຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆທາງການທົດລອງ ຈະຢຸດຕິໄວໆນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊີວິດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ເມື່ອຕິດພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວໄປແລ້ວ, ເມັດຢາຊະນິດນີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດໄດ້ເຖິງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານໝໍ ວິລລຽມ ຊັຟເນີ ແຫ່ງສູນກາງການແພດ ຂອງມະຫະວິທະຍາໄລ ແວນເດີບິລທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດໄປຮ້ານຂາຍຢາ ແລະໃຊ້ຢາເໝືອນດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ຢາອື່ນໆ. ສິ່ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍໄດ້ໄວຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ, ແລະການໄວ້ວາງໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກກວ່າ.”

ທ່ານໝໍ ຄາເລບ ເຮີນານເດສ (Dr. Caleb Hernandez) ເຊິ່ງເປັນທ່ານໝໍປະຈໍາຢູ່ຫ້ອງມໍລະສຸມທີ່ວິໄຈຄົ້ນພົບຢາປົວໂຄວິດເຊັ່ນກັນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢາສາມຊະນິດທີ່ໄດ້ມີການເປີດເຜີຍອອກໄປແລ້ວ, ເຊິ່ງຊະນິດນຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຄວາມຕ້ອງການອັອກຊີເຈນໄດ້ເຖິງສາມເທົ່າ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຊື່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດຢາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຢາທັງສາມດັ່ງກ່າວຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກເກັບໄວ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງິນສໍາລັບໃຫ້ອົງການອາຫານແລະຢາ ຫຼື FDA ອະນຸມັດ.

ທ່ານໝໍ ຄາເລບ ເຮີນານເດສ, ຈາກໂຮງໝໍ ຄອນນີ ໄອແລນດ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອໃຊ້ເງິນ 500,000 ໂດລາເຂົ້າໃນການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກເຮົາວາງໃຈໃນບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນ ເພື່ອນໍາຢາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄປຫາ FDA. ແລະດ້ວຍເຫດນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ເຫັນ ວິທີການ

ໃໝ່ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກັງວົນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈະເຊື່ອໃຈໃນຢາຊະນິດໃໝ່

ນີ້ຫຼາຍ ແລະຫຼີກລ່ຽງການໄປສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮ່າງກາຍສ້າງພູມຄຸ້ມກັນປ້ອງກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ແຕ່ວ່າສໍາລັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຫ່າງໄກ ຢາເມັດອາດຈະຈັດການບໍລິຫານໄດ້ງ່າຍກວ່າ. ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຊື້ ແລະການແບ່ງສັນປັນສ່ວນແມ່ນປັດໄຈອື່ນໆ. ທ່ານໝໍ ເຮີນານເດສ ຫວັງວ່າຢາບາງຊະນິດ, ຢາອື່ນໆ ຈະຢຸດຕິໂຣກລະລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້.

ທ່ານໝໍ ຄາເລບ ຮ້ອງອອກເປັນເພງວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ຂ້ອຍຄິດເຫັນ ຄືໃບໜ້າຂອງເຈົ້າ.”

ເພິ່ນຮ້ອງເພງນີ້ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບໃຫ້ແກ່ເພື່ອນທ່ານໝໍຜູ້ທີ່ອອກຈາກອາຊີບນີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກລາວຕ້ອງຈາກໄປດ້ວຍພະຍາດໂຄວິດ.

ທ່ານໝໍ ຄາເລບ ເຮີນານເດສ, ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍຄອນນີ ໄອແລນດ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານມາເກືອບສອງປີແລ້ວ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ທຸກໆມື້ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຍາກເມື່ອຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນບໍ່ເຊື່ອພວກເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າເປັນສ່ວນນື່ງຂອງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ຫຼື ເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນເວົ້າໂອ້ອວດເກີນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະສ້າງເລື້ອງຂຶ້ນມາ, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນເຈົ້າກໍ່ໄປປະຕິບັດງານ, ແລະເຈົ້າກໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າມີຄົນຕາຍຫຼາຍຄົນ.”

ແຜນການຂອງ ເມີກ ແມ່ນຊອກຫາທາງເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດໃນການນໍາໃຊ້ຢາສຸກເສີນ, ເຊິ່ງຈະໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຢູ່ປະມານສອງເດືອນ.

There’s a new weapon against COVID-19 and it’s in capsule form. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti explains how it’s a breakthrough and why other pills have been discovered that we haven’t heard about.

A stark illustration of the new number of COVID deaths in the United States. 700-thousand. From the White House:

((Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary))

“That is a striking horrifying number of lives lost.”

But now, new hope: A pill that Merck, its manufacturer, says prevents the coronavirus from multiplying. So promising that the clinical trials were stopped early so more lives could be saved.

Taken at the onset of the disease, the pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by half.

((Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center))

“They could go to their pharmacy and take their medication the way they do other medicines. This would allow us to treat many more people much more quickly, and we trust much less expensively.”

Dr Caleb Hernandez is an emergency room doctor who also researches COVID drug discoveries. ((Mandatory courtesy: Memorial Healthcare System))

He says three other pills have been introduced—one that reduces the need for oxygen by three-fold -- but not under big pharmaceutical names. So, they sit on a shelf without the money for FDA ((Food and Drug Administration)) approval.

((Dr. Caleb Hernandez, Coney Island Hospital))

“Our government isn’t set up to do these spend the 500 thousand dollars to do these studies. We rely on private companies to bring things to the FDA. And that’s why you’re not going see as much innovation as you could see.”

Experts worry that Americans will rely more on this new pill and avoid vaccines that teach the body to make its own coronavirus antibodies. But for remote countries, pills may be easier to administer. Affordability and distribution are other factors. Hernandez hopes some drug, any drug, will end the pandemic.

“All I can think about is that look on your face”

He sings this tribute to a fellow doctor who quit the profession because he was burned out from COVID.

((Dr. Caleb Hernandez, Coney Island Hospital))

“We’ve been going for almost two years now fighting every day watching people die, and I, and I think it’s difficult when people in the community don’t believe you. They think that you’re part of some conspiracy or you’re exaggerating and making things up, and then you go to work, and you have to pronounce multiple people dead.”

Merck plans to seek approval for emergency use of the drug, which could take about two months.