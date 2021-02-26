ສານສະຫະລັດ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈ່າຍເງິນ 2 ພັນ 3 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແກ່ພວກລູກເຮືອ ຂອງກຳປັ່ນ Pueblo

ບັນດາອະດີດລູກເຮືອກຳປັ່ນສືບລັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຍຶດໃນປີ 1968 ມີສິດ

ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ພັນ 3 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນຄ່າເສຍຫາຍຈາກພຽງຢາງ ຍ້ອນ “ຄວາມ

ເຈັບປວດ ແລະຄວາມທໍລະມານ” ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບໃນລະ ຫວ່າງ 11 ເດືອນ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ

ໃຕ້ການຖືກຄຸມຂັງ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳຕັດສິນ ຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ລັດຖະບານກາງ.

ບັນດາລູກເຮືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ຂອງກຳປັ່ນ USS Pueblo ແລະຍາດຕິ ພີ່ນ້ອງເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຟ້ອງຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາປີ 2018. ການຕັດ ສິນຂອງສານໄດ້ມີ

ຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 16 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງປະເທດແມ່ນຖືກຍົກເວັ້ນ ຈາກການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຢູ່

ໃນສານສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ວ່າສະພາໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ມີການຍົກເວັ້ນ ໃນປີ 2016 ຕໍ່ບັນດາ

ປະເທດທີ່ຖືກລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການກໍ່ ການຮ້າຍ

(( https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2040 )) ຊຶ່ງ

ການຍົກເວັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກລູກເຮືອຍື່ນຟ້ອງໄດ້.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໃຫ້ການ

ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ 2017 ຫຼັງຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້

ຖືກລືບຊື່ອອກຈາກບັນຊີ ໃນປີ 2008 ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບີນຢູ ບູສ

(George W. Bush)

ກຳປັ່ນ Pueblo ໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດໂດຍເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໃນຂະນະທີ່ແລ່ນຢູ່ໃນນ່ານນໍ້າສາກົນນອກ

ຝັ່ງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີໃນວັນທີ 23 ມັງກອນ 1968 ແລະພວກລູກເຮືອ 83 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່

ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ປ່ອຍໂຕພວກລູກເຮືອໃນວັນ ທີ 23 ທັນວາ ປີ 1968 ແຕ່

ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາກຳປັ່ນ Pueblo ນັ້ນໄວ້.

The former crew of a U.S. intelligence ship seized by North Korea in 1968 are entitled to more than $2.3 billion in damages from Pyongyang for “the pain and suffering” they suffered during 11 months of captivity, a federal judge has ruled.

More than 100 crew members of the USS Pueblo and their relatives filed a lawsuit against North Korea in February 2018. The court decision was handed down on February 16 in Washington.

Normally, foreign governments are immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts. But Congress created an exception in 2016 for nations that are identified as sponsoring terrorism. (( https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2040 )) That exception allowed the Pueblo crewmen to file the lawsuit.

Former President Donald Trump designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism in November 2017, after the country was removed from the list in 2008 by President George W. Bush.

The Pueblo was seized by North Korea while it was in international waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula on January 23, 1968, and the 83 crew members were detained in the North. North Korea released the crew on Dec. 23, 1968, but they have kept the Pueblo.