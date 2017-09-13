ສະພາ ສຫລ ຮັບຮອງເອົາ ມະຕິ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ປ. ທຣຳ ປະນາມ ພວກກຸ່ມກຽດຊັງ ທັງຫຼາຍ

ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາມະຕິຮ່ວມຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​

ໃຫ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວປະນາມ ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມກຽດຊັງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ ສະໜັບສະໜູນການແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວ​ພັນ ລັດທິຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ລັດທິຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວ

ຢິວແລະ ພວກຜິວຂາວທີ່ເຫັນວ່າຕົນເປັນຜູ້ວິ​ເສດສຸດຍອດ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງ

ຈາກສະພາສູງ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງ​ເອົາ. ມາບັດນີ້ ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້

ທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳນິ ​ໃນການຮັບມືຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່

ການ​ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຂອງພວກຜິວຂາວຊາດນິຍົມ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນເມືອງ

Charlottesville ລັດ Virginia.

ທ່ານ Mark Warner ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດພ້ອມດ້ວຍ

ກຸ່ມໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ໂດຍມີທ່ານ Tim Kaine

ແລະ ທ່ານ Richard Blumenthal ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ທ່ານ Cory

Gardner ທ່ານ Johnny Isakson ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ Lisa Murkowski ສັງກັດ

ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມນຳສະເໜີຍັດຕິດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມະຕິນີ້ ອ້າງອີງເຖິງ ການ​ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ໃນວັນທີ 11 ສິງຫາ ໂດຍມີ “ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ຖື

ກະບອງໄຟ ທີ່​ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ ຂອງພວກຜິວຂາວຊາດນິຍົມ ພວກຜິວຂາວທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ

ຕົນເປັນຜູ້​ວິ​ເສດສຸດຍອດ ພວກສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ KKK ແລະ ພວກນາຊີໃໝ່”

ຜູ້ທີ່ຮ້ອງໂຮຄຳຂວັນ ​ໃນ​ການຄວາມແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອຊາດ ແລະ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຊາວຢິວ ແລະ

“ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການດ້ວຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງກັບກຸ່ມເດີນຂະ ບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ.”

ມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ມີຜູ້ທີ່ສົງໄສວ່າເປັນ ພວກນາຊີໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຂັບລົດຂອງລາວ​ເຂົ້າຕຳ ກຸ່ມເດີນ

ຂະບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຢູ່ໃຈກາງເມືອງ Charlottesville ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານນາງ Heather

Heyer ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອີກ 19 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງລັດ 2 ຄົນ

ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ເມື່ອເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ໄດ້ເກີດອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ບິນສັງ​ເກດເບິ່ງ ການປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ປະນາມ ການສັງຫານນາງ Heyer ນັ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ “ການ

ໂຈມຕີ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະ​ເທດ.”

ມະຕິສະບັບນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາ “ບໍ່ຮັບເອົາ ພວກຜິວຂາວຊາດນິຍົມ ພວກຜິວ

ຂາວທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ ຕົນເປັນຜູ້ວິ​ເສດສຸດຍອດ ແລະ ພວກນາຊີໃໝ່ ທີ່ຖືວ່າເປັນການ

ສະແດງອອກ ເຖິງການ​ບໍ່​ໂຍະຍານ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ຕໍ່​ບຸກຄົນອື່ນ ທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ກັບຫລັກ

ຄຸນນະທຳ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ມະຕິນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ​ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃຊ້ທຸກເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ມີຢູ່ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ

ທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ຂອງກຸ່ມທີ່ກ່າວມານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ເພື່ອສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການ

ກະທຳທັງໝົດ ຂອງການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະ ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໂດຍພວກເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດ ການ​ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Charlottesville

ໃສ່ “ຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ” ແຕ່ສອງສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ໄດ້ປະນາມພວກນາຊີໃໝ່ ພວກຜິວຂາວທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ

ຕົນເປັນຜູ້ວິ​ເສດສຸດຍອດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ Ku Klux Klan ກ່ຽວ​ກັບບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໃນເຫດການຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍນັ້ນ. ຕໍ່ມາທ່ານໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ “ທັງສອງ

ຝ່າຍ ມີຄວາມຜິດ.”

The U.S. Congress has approved a joint resolution urging President Donald Trump to speak out against hate groups that support racism, extremism, anti-Semitism and white supremacy.



The House of Representatives passed the resolution Tuesday, a day after the Senate gave its approval.The measure now goes to Trump, who was criticized for his response to violence at a white nationalist rally last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Democratic Sen. Mark Warner introduced the resolution along with a bipartisan group of co-sponsors -- Democrats Tim Kaine and Richard Blumenthal, and Republicans Cory Gardner, Johnny Isakson and Lisa Murkowski.



The resolution cites an August 11 rally by "hundreds of torch-bearing white nationalists, white supremacists, Klansmen, and neo-Nazis" who chanted racist and anti-Semitic slogans and "violently engaged with counterdemonstrators."



The next day, an alleged neo-Nazi crashed a car into a group of counterprotesters in downtown Charlottesville, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.Two state police officers also died that day in a helicopter crash while monitoring the protests.



Congress condemned Heyer's killing as a "domestic terror attack."



The resolution says Congress "rejects white nationalism, white supremacy, and neo-Nazism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States."



It calls on the Trump administration to use every tool available to address the growing number of those groups in the country, to investigate all acts of intimidation and domestic terrorism by them, and to prevent future violence.



Trump initially blamed the violence in Charlottesville on "many sides," but a few days later condemned neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan for their role in the unrest.He then returned to saying he thinks there is "blame on both sides."



He has also accused the media of being dishonest in reporting his remarks, telling his supporters at a rally that reporters "don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred bigotry and violence and strongly condemn the neo-Nazis the white supremacists and the KKK."



Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, was among the lawmakers who expressed their support after the resolution passed Tuesday.



"I hope this bipartisan action will help heal the wounds left in the aftermath of this tragedy and send a clear message to those that seek to divide our country that there is no place for hate and violence," Connolly said.



House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said Trump now has a fresh chance to "make clear that there were not 'many sides' to what happened and that there can be no equivocation when it comes to bigotry and violent racism."

Warner and Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley said Trump should sign the resolution as soon as possible.

Republican Rep. Tom Garrett also tweeted that he is pleased to see the measure pass.

