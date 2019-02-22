ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນລັດແມຣີແລນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະກັນໂຕ ນາຍ

ທະຫານໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ້ ພອລ ແຮສສັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ​ໄດ້

ວາງແຜນ ທີ່ຈະກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານ ຊາຣ​ລ໌ສ ເດ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທ້າວ ແຮສສັນ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸກເປັນເວລາ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ

ອີກສອງອາທິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຂໍ້ ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວເພີ້ມ

ຕື່ມອີກ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ທ້າວແຮສສັນ ເມື່ອສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາມີຢາເສບ

ຕິດ ແລະອາວຸດ ຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄອງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍແຜນການ ຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ

ທີ່ຈະ “ສັງຫານພວກພົນລະເມືອງຜູ້ບໍລິສຸດ ເປັນຈຳນວນທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ ມາກ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນ

ປະເທດນີ້” ອີງຕາມສຳນວນຟ້ອງຂອງສານລັດຖະບານກາງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ປືນ 15 ກະບອກ ແລະລູກປືນຫຼາຍພັນລູກ ໃນຫ້ອງ​ແຖວ

ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນວໍຊິງຕັນ. ລັດຖະບານຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ

ທີ່ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນ ໃຫ້ຕົນ​ເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຕໍ່ທ້າວ ແຮສສັນ ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ.

ການກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕໍ່ທ້າວແຮສສັນ ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນ “ພຽງແຕ່ສ່ວນນຶ່ງນ້ອຍໆ

ຂອງບັນຫາໃຫຍ່” ອີງຕາມໄອຍະການ ທ່ານນາງເຈັນນີເຟີ້ ໄຊ້ສ ທີ່ໄດ້ ກ່າວໄປໃນການ

ຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ ເພື່ອຂໍປະກັນໂຕ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນ ທ້າວ

ແຮສສັນ ວ່າ ເປັນ “ຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ” ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດຕົນເອງວ່າ

ເປັນ “ຄົນຜິວຂາວທີ່ມີອຳນາດເໜືອກວ່າຄົນ​ຜິວອື່ນ.”

“ຂ້ອຍໄຝ່ຝັນຫາວິທີທາງນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະຂ້າເກືອບໝົດທຸກຄົນໃນໂລກນີ້” ນັ້ນແມ່ນການກ່າວ

ອ້າງຂອງທ້າວແຮສສັນທີ່ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງອີເມລ ໃນປີ 2017. ລາວຂຽນອີກວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຄຶດ

ວ່າ plague ຫຼືໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະເອົາ

ອັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ມາໄດ້ດ້ວຍວິທີໃດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ Spanish flu ຫຼືໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ສະເປນ

botulism ພະຍາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາຫານເປັນພິດ anthrax ໂຣກລະບາດສັດທີ່ຕິດ

ແປດມະນຸດໄດ້ ຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈເລີຍ ແຕ່ຈະຊອກຫາບາງສິ່ງ ບາງຢ່າງ.”

ພວກໄອຍະການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວແຮສສັນ ຢາກຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງ “ປະເທດຂອງຄົນຜິວ

ຂາວຂຶ້ນ” ແລະ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ສັງຫານ ຂອງພວກນັກການ ເມືອງຫົວເສລີ ທີ່

ທ້າວ ແຮສສັນ ໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕ ເພື່ອການລອບສັງຫານ ອັນມີ ລວມທັງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ

ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ, ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍ

ຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ຊຈັກ ຊູມເມີ (Chuck Schumer), ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ພັກ

ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ອາແລັກແສນເດຣຍ ໂອຄາຊີໂອ-ຄໍເຕັສ (Alexandria

Ocasio-Cotez) ແລະ ລວມທັງ ພວກສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກ

ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຫຼາຍທ່ານ ພວກນັກຂ່າວໂທລະພາບ ຊີແອັນແອັນ (CNN) ແລະ

ແອັມ ແອັສແອັນບີຊີ (MSNBC) ກໍມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມສຳລັບມະຫາຊົນ ທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ຂອງທ້າວແຮສສັນ ທ່ານນາງ ຈູລີ

ສແຕລຊິກ (Julie Stelzig) ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາພວກໄອຍະການວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານທີ່ສະໜັບ

ສະໜຸນການກ່າວຫາ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນບໍ່ສາມາດ

ຖືກຈັບຂັງຄຸກ ໂດຍພຽງແຕ່ຄຶດໄປ “ໃນທາງບໍ່ດີ” ກ່ຽວກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ.

A federal judge in Maryland denied bail Thursday for Coast Guard officer Christopher Paul Hasson who allegedly plotted a spree of domestic terrorism and mass murder.



Judge Charles Day ordered Hasson to stay in jail for at least two more weeks while prosecutors consider additional charges against him.



Police arrested Hasson last week on drug and weapons charges. They uncovered alleged plans to "murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country," according to the government's court filing.



Officers found 15 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his suburban Washington apartment. The government has not said what prompted its investigation of Hasson in the first place.



The allegations against Hasson so far are "just the tip of the iceberg," U.S. prosecutor Jennifer Sykes said at Thursday's bail hearing.



She called him a "domestic terrorist" and self-described "white supremacist."



"I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the Earth," Hasson allegedly wrote in a 2017 email. "I think a plague would be most successful but how do I acquire the needed Spanish flu, botulism, anthrax not sure yet, but will find something."



Prosecutors said Hasson wanted to establish a "white homeland" and had a hit list of liberal politicians singled out for assassination. They included Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a number of Democratic presidential candidates. CNN and MSNBC television personalities were also on the list.



Hasson's public defender, Julie Stelzig, accused prosecutors of not having the evidence to back up their accusations. She said people cannot be imprisoned simply for thinking "negative thoughts" about others.

