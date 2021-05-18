ສະຫະລັດ ກຳນົດທິດທາງຂອງຕົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະໂຄວິດ-19

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນເປັນພຽງປະເທດດຽວໃນໂລກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ

ຄົບແລ້ວ ອອກໄປຂ້າງນອກໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັດ ຕາການຕິດແປດ

ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຍັງຂ້ອນຂ້າງສູງຢູ່.

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມີອັດຕາການສັກຢາວັກຊີນສູງແລ້ວ ແລະກໍມີອັດຕາການ ຕິດແປດ

ຕໍ່ານັ້ນ ຍັງຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຢູ່ໃນຕຶກອາຄານ.

ຄຳແນະນຳເຜີຍທີ່ຫາກໍນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຈາກສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ

ຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື CDC ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດສໍາລັບຜູ້ ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການ

ສັກຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ ເວລາໃດສອງອາທິດໄດ້ຜ່ານ ໄປນັບແຕ່ມື້ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັກຢາເທື່ອ

ສຸດທ້າຍ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນກາງ CDC ທ່ານນາງໂຣແຊລ ວາເລນສກີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ ນັກຂ່າວໃນ

ວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ສາມາດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິດຈະການ

ຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນແລະນອກອາຄານໄດ້ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນຈຳ ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຫຼືພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ

ໂດຍບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຫຼືການຢືນຢູ່ ຫ່າງກັນ.”

ການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ໃນອາຄານຍັງປະຕິບັດກັນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກວັກຊີນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງໂດສແລ້ວ ແລະອັດຕາການຕິດແປດສຳລັບ 100,000 ຄົນ ແມ່ນຕໍ່າກວ່າສິບເປີເຊັນ.

ຫົວໜ້າຄວບຄຸມ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທ່ານ ນັຈແມນ ອາສ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ

ynetnews.com ວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ (ຮອດບ່ອນ ສິ້ນສຸດການ

ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ໃນອາຄານ) ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະມາຮອດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຍັງບໍ່ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງກຳ

ນົດເວລາ.”

ຢູ່ປະເທດອັງກິດ ແລະອີຕາລີ ການຈຳກັດກ່ຽວກັບການປິດບ້ານປິດເມືອງກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບ

ການຜ່ອນຜັນ ແຕ່ການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະນິວຊີແລນ ບໍ່ມີການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເກືອບບໍ່ມີກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນເວລານີ້.

The United States is one of the only countries worldwide to allow fully vaccinated people to go without masks while the rate of COVID-19 infections remains relatively high.

Other countries with higher vaccination rates and lower infection rates still require masks indoors.

Guidance released last week from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted restrictions for vaccinated people once two weeks had passed since their last shot.

"Anyone who has been fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Thursday.

Masks are still required indoors in Israel, where more than 60% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and infection rates per 100,000 people are in the single digits.

"While I can say (an end to the mandate on masks indoors) is on the way, I still cannot specify time frames," coronavirus czar Nachman Ash told Israeli news site ynetnews.com.

In Britain and Italy, lockdown restrictions are easing, but indoor mask requirements remain.

Australia and New Zealand do not have mask mandates. But they also have almost no COVID-19 cases.